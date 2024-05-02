Sorry, But Even The Most Expensive Michelin-Star Restaurant In The World Can't Compete With These 31 "Struggle Meals"

16.

"Egg-in-the-hole. Melt some butter in a big frying pan. Use a glass to cut circles out of two pieces of bread. Put the bread in the pan and break an egg in the hole of each one. Cook the eggs to taste (I like mine with a runny yolk but a solid white). If the pan is big enough, you can toast the circles alongside 'em; otherwise, do it after you take out the egg and bread. Pop the toasted circles on top of the eggs, and add a little salt and pepper. Good for breakfast or supper."