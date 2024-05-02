    Sorry, But Even The Most Expensive Michelin-Star Restaurant In The World Can't Compete With These 31 "Struggle Meals"

    "Plain pasta. It's so good and I always cook too much and end up shovelling it into my face like a goblin."

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Wayyy back in 2020, I asked the BuzzFeed Community which "struggle meals" they'd still eat if they were rich. After all, we all know that some of the best food is really, really cheap (looking at you, rice and beans!). Here are some of the best responses:

    To be clear, of course you can have money and eat a "struggle meal"  it's just that when you're broke, "struggle meals" are often the only thing you can afford. I'm sure many a millionaire eats pb&js (if not, what's it all been for?), but that's kind of my point.

    1. "You can pry beans on toast out of my cold, dead fingers."

    Two slices of toast with baked beans on a plate beside a knife and fork
    Tirc83 / Getty Images

    sgedwards

    2. "Cinnamon toast is an absolute godsend. Is it cheap? Yeah. Is it addictive? Hell yeah."

    SpongeBob cartoon character with heart eyes on the left; two slices of cinnamon toast on the right
    Shersor / Getty Images / Nickelodeon

    tristenl3

    3. "I can make some kick-ass homemade mac and cheese with all the pricey cheese, but give me a box of Kraft any day."

    Close-up of a dish of macaroni and cheese
    Icemanj / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    mlb73

    4. "Dal with rice."

    A plate with rice, lentil curry, papadum, a green chili, and sliced onions
    Saurav Pandey Photography / Getty Images

    liamarian2016

    "I used to eat a lot of dal. I grew up with it. Red lentils, tomatoes, an onion, ginger, cumin, chilli, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. With rice and brinjal pickle, it works out to about 50p a portion.

    I eat it less than I used to, but it's still glorious comfort food and very nutritious." 

    rdougherty666

    5. "During the Depression, my grandma’s family always ate macaroni and sausage. It’s just macaroni noodles with ground sausage (sage is best) and a little milk poured into it. I LOVE this stuff."

    A dish of macaroni and cheese with sliced hot dogs mixed in, served on a wooden table
    Wsmahar / Getty Images

    alyssahha

    "So this is truly struggle food according to my husband (and his childhood), but we still make it at least once a month. It’s called cheddar mac and it’s basically boxed Kraft mac and cheese and cheddarwurst sausages, sliced up and sautéed in Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, and butter. Then you mix the mac and cheese and sautéed sausages together and enjoy." 

    dearamandalove

    6. "Omelettes! I always have a bunch of eggs, random produce and some sort of cheese."

    Sizzling plate of Korean seafood pancake with side toppings ready to be served
    Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty Images

    adsoliz88

    7. "Plain pasta with butter and Parmesan cheese. That’s it. I still sometimes eat that instead of sauce."

    Cooked spaghetti noodles with a dollop of butter melting on top
    Olga_sweet / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    PHM8

    "I was going to post this same thing!"

    kumamori137

    8. "Scrambled eggs on toast."

    Scrambled eggs on toast served on a white plate
    John Shepherd / Getty Images

    julieh4fc8eea39

    9. "A frozen 80-cent breakfast pot pie and fries."

    A meat pie with a bite taken out, on a plate with French fries
    Joegough / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    italianfamlife

    10. "Peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Never gets old."

    Peanut butter and jelly sandwich on white bread, with a whole apple and books in the background
    Mphillips007 / Getty Images

    makactually

    11. "Instant ramen and a spoon of peanut butter. YUM."

    Bowl of spicy instant noodles with vegetables, partially covered by lid, with a spoon
    Irina Marwan / Getty Images

    frmlh96

    "Ramen, forever and always. It's cheap, easy to make, and even customisable if you get bored of the same flavor!" 

    ashlinrodrigues

    12. "I love potato waffles with either baked beans or spaghetti hoops on top. It makes me feel like a child again and it's so comforting."

    A fried egg atop a waffle on a white plate, served on a striped placemat
    Emma Farrer / Getty Images

    shannonenewman94

    13. "I would still eat bully beef and rice, which is corned beef from a can with chopped onions and peppers with white rice. It’s a Jamaican (and other nations') 'struggle' meal that your parents made when they were tired from work. It’s so good."

    A plate of white rice topped with a spoonful of minced meat sauce
    Hit003 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    jamayap

    14. "A Spam sandwich on white bread with ketchup."

    Sausage sandwich on a white plate
    Matt Leung / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    christinak408c63280

    15. "Beans and rice. I love them. You can make them as plain or as fancy as you want."

    Plate containing rice and beans topped with ground meat, sour cream, lime wedges, onion, and cilantro
    Simon Mcgill / Getty Images

    nilmandir

    16. "Egg-in-the-hole. Melt some butter in a big frying pan. Use a glass to cut circles out of two pieces of bread. Put the bread in the pan and break an egg in the hole of each one. Cook the eggs to taste (I like mine with a runny yolk but a solid white). If the pan is big enough, you can toast the circles alongside 'em; otherwise, do it after you take out the egg and bread. Pop the toasted circles on top of the eggs, and add a little salt and pepper. Good for breakfast or supper."

    Two images: Left, eggs fried in bread; Right, Squidward from SpongeBob
    Cathy Scola / Getty Images / Nickelodeon

    nilmandir  

    17. "Tortilla chips, hot sauce, and cheese.... seriously try it."

    A close-up of nachos with melted cheese topping
    Mcpix / Getty Images

    amym424a9c24e

    18. "For some reason, I love rice and corn with soy sauce. Just love that sh*t."

    A plate of fried rice with herbs, lime wedges, and slices of cucumber and tomato on a yellow background
    Digipub / Getty Images

    kzich84

    19. "White rice with scrambled eggs and ketchup. Sorry, not sorry. Ooh and you can sprinkle some chives on top, yummy."

    Plate with rice topped with a fried egg on a wooden table
    Akaradech Pramoonsin / Getty Images

    lgdc_19

    20. "A grilled cheese sandwich and canned tomato soup."

    Bowl of tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich on a striped placemat
    Fancy / Getty Images

    brandyj4f8aeb3ae

    21. "Noodle sandwiches 100%. I'm living with my parents and have some great food in the house but I'll always choose noodle sandwiches if I can."

    A sandwich filled with noodles and topped with pickled ginger, resting on a wooden surface
    Digipub / Getty Images

    woooooexo

    22. "A butter sandwich. Yes, it's bad for you, and no, I don't care. Plain bread and butter spread with a glass of milk, my good shows on TV and I'm asleep in five minutes."

    Sliced white bread with glass of milk and butter on a wooden table
    Jayk7 / Getty Images

    m457a784cd

    23. "Tinned meatballs."

    A bowl filled with meatballs coated in sauce
    Alexpro9500 / Getty Images

    e40aafdf8b

    24. "Jasmine rice and fish sauce."

    Plate of white rice with a pat of butter on top
    Bhofack2 / Getty Images

    nhand3

    25. "Cereal."

    Milk being poured into a bowl of cornflakes on a plaid cloth
    Virojt Changyencham / Getty Images

    kamaribrowng

    26. "My favourite meal in the world is pasta with ketchup and cheese."

    Plate of pasta with a dollop of sauce, flanked by plastic fork and knife on a dotted surface
    Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

    decadencedivine

    27. "Plain pasta. It's so good and I always cook too much and end up shovelling it into my face like a goblin."

    Cooked spaghetti lifted from a pot with tongs, steam rising, beside a grater
    Aleksandr Zubkov / Getty Images

    canunotmywaywardson

    28. "Saltine crackers and honey."

    Close-up of a salted matzo cracker, commonly eaten during Passover
    Roberto Machado Noa / Getty Images

    victoriaf496d663df

    29. "Mashed sweet potato with a fried egg on top! Just wrap a sweet potato in a damp paper towel, pop it in the microwave for 5-6 minutes, and then mash it up with a little milk to make it creamy. Top it with a crispy egg. Odd but delicious!"

    A plate of mashed potatoes and vegetables on a wooden table, next to a fork
    Mariabrzostowska / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    ehilbig

    30. "Hamburger Helper."

    A skillet of baked beans garnished with herbs on a stove grille
    4kodiak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    kugali

    31. "Tuna mac is still a go-to in our house when we’re just feeling lazy. We always keep a few cans in the cupboard."

    A close-up of a tuna macaroni salad with corn and diced green onions
    Erdal Islak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    staceym16

