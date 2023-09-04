"I Have A Murderer In My Family Tree" – 15 Juicy Family Secrets That Shocked, Alarmed, And Honestly, Fascinated Me

5. "Every woman in my foster mum's family was known for their amazing, delicious brownies. They're super protective of the family recipe and only make it on really special occasions, so I was touched when they decided to share it with me. Sentimentality quickly turned to shock, though."

"Reader, it's a pre-made supermarket mix. It has been for generations (like, I genuinely think you can trace the year this 'tradition' started to the year this mix was released).

They don't add anything special. They don't even chuck on any toppings. It's just plain, regular-degular, per-the-pack brownies — and every man in the family believes it's one-of-a-kind ambrosia from the matriarchal goddessess of the family. They'll talk about how one aunt makes a better 'secret brownie' than the other. They're all the exact same, of course.

At first, I was appalled. Now, I admire them."

—aglver

