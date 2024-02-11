"Don't Ever Order Mushrooms As A Pizza Topping" — People Are Sharing Industry Secrets Most Of Us Don't Know, And These Change Everything

9. "I'm an academic researcher and I can speak for a huge number in my field when I say: if you want access to our studies and they're behind a paywall, you can email us and we will send you the study. We are genuinely delighted to share and if you want further context for the results or what have you, I'll always try my best to oblige."

"The only limiters on that last bit is that:



the original data for the study might have reached the end of our right to keep it, in which case it will have been destroyed.

I might have forgotten details or I might have written that paper during a particularly hectic time and my file system might be total shit.

Also a lot of us are on ResearchGate and various social media things so you can contact us through there. If you can't contact us directly or we're being slow, one of the other authors on the paper might be contactable."

u/and_so_forth