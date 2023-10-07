5. "Most things stamped with 'BPA-free' would never have contained it in the first place."

"Things like Ziploc bags or many reusable containers, for example, are made from polyethylene. They wouldn't ever contain BPA, which is a polycarbonate. It's purely a marketing sham to take advantage of the perception that BPA is bad."

—u/GoldStandard785



"In a similar vein, when I lived in San Jose there was a small market I went to that had 'gluten-free' stickers on their plain rotisserie chickens."

—u/TheFckingMellowMan



"My grocery store labels water as gluten-free."

—u/Head_Spite62

