"She Totally Passed Out" – 14 Horror Movie Scenes That Scared Actors So Much, They Weren't Acting Anymore

1.
Psycho's Janet Leigh was so disturbed by the famous shower scene where her on-screen partner is stabbed that she stopped showering altogether for a while. (She took baths instead.)
2.
JoBeth Williams was scared while filming the notorious pool scene in Poltergeist – but not because the skeletons on set were real.
4.
The cast of Alien genuinely had no idea about the special-effects monster that burst out of John Hurt's chest.
5.
Three-year-old Carey Guffey was genuinely scared when meeting the aliens in Close Encounters of the Third Kind.
6.
Jack Reynor said that filming Midsommar's near-final scene in his bear suit was (understandably) terrifying.
7.
Will Poulter, who also starred in Midsommar, was similarly disturbed by watching the film.
8.
Shelley Duvall's baseball scene in The Shining was reshot 127 times, and was part of what she calls a "cruel" on-set culture.
9.
The lawnmower in Maximum Overdrive was real – and so was the terror of the child actor who had to run from it. Oh, and a cinematographer got blinded, too.
10.
Alex Wolff said that filming, well, all of Herditary gave him PTSD.
11.
Noomi Rapace hated shooting a scene where she had to give herself abdominal surgery in Prometheus.
12.
The actors in Scream were genuinely freaked out by Roger Jackson's calls.
13.
The tent shaking in The Blair Witch Project seemed real to the actors. In fact, most of that movie freaked the cast out, TBH.
14.
Ashley Banks was really terrified when she first met Dracula in The Monster Squad.
Do you think we missed any other great examples? Let us know in the comments below!