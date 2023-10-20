    "She Totally Passed Out" – 14 Horror Movie Scenes That Scared Actors So Much, They Weren't Acting Anymore

    "After that scene, he went to his room and wouldn't talk to anybody."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Psycho's Janet Leigh was so disturbed by the famous shower scene where her on-screen partner is stabbed that she stopped showering altogether for a while. (She took baths instead.)

    Paramount

    In a 1984 interview with Woman's World, the actor said, “I stopped taking showers [after filming Pscyho] and I only take baths. And when I’m someplace where I can only take a bath, I make sure the doors and windows of the house are locked. I also leave the bathroom door open and shower curtain open. I’m always facing the door, watching, no matter where the shower head is.”

    2. JoBeth Williams was scared while filming the notorious pool scene in Poltergeist – but not because the skeletons on set were real.

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    You might already know that the skeletons in the infamous Poltergeist scene were real, but JoBeth Williams didn't know at the time. She found out later, and was (understandably) horrified – "I think everybody got real creeped out by the idea of that," she said on the TV show TV Land: Myths & Legends back in 2008.

    But seeing as she thought the skeletons were rubber or plastic at the time, her concerns on set were more technological. She was worried about being in a massive body of water around all the movie's electrical equipment, so to soothe the actor, director Steven Spielberg hopped in the pool with her and said "Now if a light falls in, we'll both fry!" 

    3. Jason Miller reportedly wasn't expecting to actually get hit by pea soup during THAT vomit scene in The Exorcist.

    Universal Pictures

    Think you're having a bad day at work? Well, at least you haven't had pea soup unexpectedly projectile-vomited onto you today (probably, anyway).  The disgusting concoction had hit actor Jason Miller in the chest in rehearsals but was apparently aimed at his face while filming – which, given how genuinely disgusted he was to have to cough the cold soup off his face, meant they only had to film one take.

    4. The cast of Alien genuinely had no idea about the special-effects monster that burst out of John Hurt's chest.

    20th Century Fox

    Speaking to Empire about the film, producer Ron Shushett said that "Ridley [Scott, the movie's director] didn't tell the cast; he said, 'They're just going to see it.'" 

    After the elaborate (and disgusting) assembly of the monster was finished, John Hurt was put in front of the rest of the cast. "We all start leaning forward again and all of a sudden it comes out. I tell you, none of us expected it. It came out and twisted round," actor Veronica Cartwright said. 

    "Veronica Cartwright – when the blood hit her – she totally passed out. I heard from Yaphet Kotto's wife that after that scene he went to his room and wouldn't talk to anybody," said Ron Shushett. 

    5. Three-year-old Carey Guffey was genuinely scared when meeting the aliens in Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

    Columbia Pictures

    Director Steven Spielberg came up with an elaborate way to elicit a real-life reaction from the child actor; he unwrapped a present for Carey, bringing him out to his mark. When the child was in the right spot, two blinds behind off-screen windows fell down, revealing adults in terrifying clown and gorilla costumes. That meant Spielberg could shoot the actor's genuine horror.

    Though Carey apparently relaxed when he realised that the gorilla was the film's makeup artist Bob Westmoreland, I, personally, would never forgive the stunt  (ugh, hate clowns). 

    6. Jack Reynor said that filming Midsommar's near-final scene in his bear suit was (understandably) terrifying.

    A24

    "It's dark and it's unsettling to watch all these people around you basically making it look like they're going to kill you in a horrific way. There's nothing you can do and you're paralysed, you know? It was heavy," Reynor told Collider.

    The actor also agreed with Collider's interviewer that actors can experience "emotional and physical damage" on set. "People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's fucking real when you're there," Reynor said.

    7. Will Poulter, who also starred in Midsommar, was similarly disturbed by watching the film.

    A24

    "I had the worst night's sleep of my life the night after [watching it],” the actor told Empire. “Terrible, terrible, full-on nightmares." 

    Poulter added that the film "is utterly disturbing. And it's that kind of disturbing feeling that I think lingers longer than a fright. A fright has a very limited lifespan. This idea that humans are capable of what you see in Midsommar is kind of what's most disturbing about it ... Despite reading the script and despite being in it and shooting it, and presumably knowing what to expect, I was still caught massively off guard." 

    8. Shelley Duvall's baseball scene in The Shining was reshot 127 times, and was part of what she calls a "cruel" on-set culture.

    Warner Bros.

    It appears that a lot of time time while filming The Shining, the actor wasn't just playing scared; she was genuinely terrified. She called filming with director Stanley Kubrick in a remote hotel "almost unbearable" and "excruciating" while talking to Roger Ebert in 1980.

    The director allegedly refused to praise the actor and isolated her from the crew, which (according to Shelley) meant she started losing her hair and "was really in and out of ill health because the stress of the role was so great." 

    "Stanley [Kubrick] pushed me and prodded me further than I’ve ever been pushed before. It’s the most difficult role I’ve ever had to play," the actor added, while costar Jack Nicholson admitted in a tribute to director Kubrick that "He can do some pretty cruel things when you're filming."

    9. The lawnmower in Maximum Overdrive was real – and so was the terror of the child actor who had to run from it. Oh, and a cinematographer got blinded, too.

    20th Century Studios

    The film, in which machines become sentient and try to take over the world, featured a terrifying mower – and director Stephen King insisted the crew keep its blade in. 

    Not only did this lead to a child actor Holter Graham's genuine terror (you know, writing this is making my already very "don't-make-kids-act" stance stronger), but it also literally blinded one of the crew. Cinematographer Armando Nannuzzi lost his eye from a flying splinter caused by the mower, and sued King and the production team over it.

    10. Alex Wolff said that filming, well, all of Herditary gave him PTSD.

    A24

    In a 2018 interview with Vice, the actor shared that the film "stuck with me while we were filming, and it stuck with me well after." 

    "When I started talking about it, all these flashes with all this disturbing shit I went through sorta came back in a flood. It kept me up at night to where I got into a habit of emotional masochism at that point of just trying to take in every negative feeling I could draw from. I forced it upon myself rather than the opposite of what you’d usually do in life...  I don’t think you can go through something like this and not have some sort of PTSD afterwards," he said.

    11. Noomi Rapace hated shooting a scene where she had to give herself abdominal surgery in Prometheus.

    20th Century Fox

    "I spoke to Ridley [Scott, the director] about it and said that I would love to find a way to do it as real as possible — to not do it in CGI or to not cut up the scene into small pieces. We worked for four days on the scene and it messed me up completely," Noomi told Wired in a 2012 interview.

     "I had two dreams that I remember today," she added. "I woke up and I went into the loo, saw myself in the mirror, and I realized I had some kind of black veins that began to spread over my whole body. I started to wash my hands and thought the water was going to stop it somehow."

    Then, she had a second dream in which a creature was squirming in her stomach. "I was so terrified that I was crying, and I woke up and I was crying for real," she said. Sheesh.

    12. The actors in Scream were genuinely freaked out by Roger Jackson's calls.

    Miramax

    The voice of Ghostface was a genuinely scary one to the cast of Scream, partly because producers hid him from the other actors when he wasn't doing his menacing on-set calls. 

    "We had separate rooms. He was never around. He was never at craft services. He was absolutely incognito. It made it scary for the actors and Wes just got better performances out of them," producer Marianne Maddalena told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a completely different thing than a script supervisor reading the lines. He has an amazing voice, but I don't know how menacing he would be in person, you know?"

    13. The tent shaking in The Blair Witch Project seemed real to the actors. In fact, most of that movie freaked the cast out, TBH.

    Artisan Entertainment / Summit Entertainment

    Most of the film's marketing was based on the suggestion that this was a real event happening to real teens – but even knowing it was just a film, the realism might have become too much for actors. After all, they WERE left to wander around a desolate island for days with no real script, direction, or plan.

    Producers would sometimes trail the unsuspecting trio with cameras, breaking twigs and throwing rocks to elicit real-life panic from the actors. And the tent-shaking scene in the movie was unscripted and elicited real fear, too *shudders*. 

    14. Ashley Banks was really terrified when she first met Dracula in The Monster Squad.

    Tri-Star Pictures

    She hadn't been introduced to the terrifyingly-costumed actor before meeting him for the first time on-screen, so the five-year-old's fear was genuine. The actor was wearing red contacts and fangs when the child met him for the first time.

    Do you think we missed any other great examples? Let us know in the comments below!