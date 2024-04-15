  • Quiz badge

I Asked AI To Describe 16 Disney Movies In 3 Words — Only True Fans Will Know Which Ones They Are

"Scottish princess, archery."

Amy Glover
by Amy Glover

BuzzFeed Staff

I asked AI to describe 16 Disney movies to me in three words. Here are the results — can you tell me which films they're describing?

