"It's Mind-Bogglingly Expensive" — People Are Sharing Things They Flat-Out Don't Know How Anyone Affords, And I'm Nodding In Agreement

    "600K used to buy you a serious mansion. Now it's an average family home."

    Recently, Reddit user u/StalkSmash asked the people of r/AskReddit, "What is one thing that you flat out just don’t know how people afford?". Here are some of our favourite answers:

    1. "Secret hidden families. I can barely afford one."

    u/judgeeveryonesbiznes

    2. "I still don't know how we afforded daycare. At one point we had two kids in daycare for a year before our oldest went to kindergarten."

    —u/PJ_lyrics 

    "We paid $42k per year for two kids in daycare. When I filed my taxes, the software had like a confetti animation to tell us we qualified for a $200 deduction..."

    —u/Marv0038

    3. "People who eat exclusively by ordering takeaways or delivery from restaurants. It's mind-bogglingly expensive."

    —u/woke_agenda

    4. "A boat or RV (or both)?! I can barley afford to exist much less spend all this money on recreation."

    —u/Korashime

    "The DEFAULT payment plan many boat dealerships offer is a 12-year loan."  

    —u/Ibringupeace 

    5. "First-class airfare. It’s just so overwhelmingly expensive in comparison to regular seats. I can’t imagine anyone ever having that amount to spare unless you’re incredibly wealthy."

    —u/Fit-Vanilla-3405

    "Very few people pay cash. They do it with points or someone else is paying." 

    —u/le_chaaat_noir

    6. "Eldercare. $300 a day is about typical for most states, and it goes up if they need special care (dementia, etc.)"

    "Three-quarters of Americans who live to 21 live to 65, of which two-thirds will need long-term care for an average of three years. Maybe not all long-term care is nursing level, but some of it is even more expensive — memory care, etc. comes out to roughly $150k per person — and almost double that if you limit it to those who need any at all. Somewhere between a generous down payment and a new house. Who can afford that — especially after decades of not working?

    Sources: (https://www.ssa.gov/oact/STATS/table4c6.htmlhttps://www.aplaceformom.com/senior-living-data/articles/long-term-care-statistics)" 

    —u/Opening_Cellist_1093

    7. "Being a bridesmaid. Weddings have become so much more elaborate, with multiple showers and bachelorette weekends."

    —u/GraceAnne46

    8. "Mental health treatment."

    u/the_crumb_monster

    "You'd have to be crazy to spend that kind of money."

    —u/filthandnonsense

    9. "Children."

    —u/EngineeringVirgin

    "Cries in parent of a competitive gymnast..."

    —u/Cessily

    10. "Houses."

    "600K used to buy you a serious mansion. Now it's an average family home.

    I make a good income, my girlfriend also has a normal average income. Yet we can barely afford an averagely priced house these days." 

    —u/Th3_Accountant

    11. "Weddings. I’m a wedding bartender and people dropping $30k on one day is insane to me."

    —u/littlelemon1

    12. "Brand-new pick-up trucks for people who don’t use them as pickup. $60k for a transportation appliance used just to commute?"

    —u/wsjr2323

    13. "Vet bills."

    "Even routine care and vaccinations can be $400. Not to mention, if there are any unique issues or an emergency, you’re paying thousands and they won’t give care until you pay." 

    —u/mattyhealyismydad22

    14. "I've seen plenty of people post their huge and expensive Funko Pop, Gundam, vinyl, manga, retro game collections, and I don't know how they do it."

    —u/RegularEmbarrassed36

    15. "Concert tickets."

    —u/KindSpray33

    16. "Funerals."

    "Why does it cost so much to put someone in the ground?"

    —u/A_Turner

    17. "Smoking. A packet of cigarettes can cost more than some people get paid an hour."

    —u/Birdo3129

