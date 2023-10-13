"Teeth are luxury bones that only the rich should afford."

8. "Inflation since COVID."

—u/kingjasko96



"Wish I could upvote more. Historically with inflation about 60% is worker costs, this time it's close to 54%* due to profit increases and only 10-15% going to workers. Complete price gouging scam."

—u/gtpc2020



*corrected from original comment, and accurate as of 2022 per the Economic Policy Institute.