This Woman Is Going Viral For Secretly Filming Getting Fired, And People Have *Thoughts* About How She Handled It

And after one of the people letting her go said that it was a "collective calibration" rather than pointing to anything specific about her performance, she said, "I disagree that I haven't met performance expectations... I really need an answer and an explanation as to why Brittany Pietsch is getting let go, not why Cloudflare decided to hire too many people then are now actually realising that they can't afford this many people and they're letting them go. If that's the real answer, I'd rather just you just tell me that than making up some bullsh*t."