    From Emma Stone And Kieran Culkin To Seth MacFarlane And Emilia Clark: 19 Celebs I Had Absolutely No Idea Dated Each Other

    I'm reeling at Drake and Tyra Banks.

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    Recently, Reddit user u/iamharoldshipman (we can't control the usernames, unfortunately!) asked the people of r/popculturechat, "Who are two celebrities you had no idea dated at one point?".

    The results surprised me — so we thought we'd share some of the wildest celeb pairings!

    1. Seth MacFarlane and Emilia Clarke dated for around six months in 2012-2013.

    "I always thought this was a weird couple."

    —u/natttynoo

    2. Jack White and Renée Zellweger dated for a year and a half between 2003 and 2004.

    —u/naspiwi  

    "I actually thought they went together quite well."

    —u/Adminisissy

    3. Jason Mantzoukas and Connie Britton dated for two short months in 2009.

    u/MistyNarwhal

    Connie later commented that he was one of the best things that happened to her after turning 40.

    4. Tom Cruise and Cher briefly dated in 1985.

    —u/roundcatsarebestcats

    "She said he was in her top five best lovers, too."

    —u/w1lderwein

    5. Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette dated from about 2003 and actually became engaged before their breakup in 2007.

    u/AggressiveTea7898

    "I saw her in concert in the mid-2000s, and he was there and came out on stage with their dog."

     —u/mildfyre

    6. Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling dated from about 2002 to 2003.

    u/THE10XSTARTUP

    We never got a clear reason for the breakup, but Gosling did say "When both people are in show business, it's too much show business. It takes all of the light, so nothing else can grow."

    7. Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. had a rocky seven-year relationship.

    u/Aquametria  

    "SJP said during their four years together, she felt like she was the only thing holding him together." 

    u/mermaidsrh

    8. SJP ALSO allegedly dated John F. Kennedy Jr. for about six months in 1992.

    "Not only did SJP date RDJ, she also dated John F. Kennedy Jr.."  

    u/Aquametria

    The pair apparently crossed paths for the first time at the theatre.

    9. Cameron Diaz and Jared Leto dated for four years and were apparently engaged until their breakup in 2003.

    "Apparently, Diaz called it quits."

    u/MunchiesMunch

    10. Jared Leto also dated Scarlett Johansson for a short while in 2004.

    "He also dated Scarlett Johansson which resulted in this incredible picture." 

    —u/iamharoldshipman

    "Is he… texting??" 

    u/42247

    11. Tyra Banks went on ONE Disneyland date with Drake in 2012. But that's still enough to occupy my mind for the next five years.

    —u/H3rbTheBerd

    "I really don't know why, but this is the one in this thread that cracked me up the most." 

    —u/becauseindeed

    Catch him talking about the date here:

    12. Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin had a brief fling in 2010.

    u/PinkCadillacs

    "Her half of this picture is peak MySpace."

    —u/Summerof5ft6andahalf

    Here the pair are in Movie 43:

    13. And Macaulay Culkin dated Mila Kunis for about EIGHT YEARS, starting in 2002.

    —u/Az1621

    "Omg WHAT? I had no idea about these two."

    —u/adobade

    14. Jimmi Simpson and Melanie Lynskey met in 2001, got married in 2007, and divorced in 2012.

    u/PsycoSaurus  

    "They're still really good friends, she spoke very highly of him in her Slate guest column." 

    u/smashing_aisling

    15. Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio are rumoured to have dated for about five months in 2011.

    "Blake and Leo had a fling in 2011 when she was (you guessed it) 24 years old."

    —u/NachosAndGnocchi

    16. Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriguez seem to have had a summer fling in 2014.

    —u/THEWELSHMAN1980

    "This feels illegal."

    — u/Trashmount

    17. It's hard to work out exactly how long Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan were an item for, but they'd been together for at least a couple of years before calling it quits in 2006.

    —u/teetnxo

    "The cheekbones their children would have had..."

    —u/berlinyachtclub

    18. Emily Blunt and Michael Bublé met in 2005 and called it quits in 2008.

    "I found out about them a few months ago 😅."

    —u/Nervous_Natural_2015  

    19. Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz's alleged relationship seems to have gotten serious around 2002 — the two are even rumoured to have been engaged.

    —u/reddit24682468

    The pair still seem to be close friends.

    Shout out to r/popculturechat for having this discussion!

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.      

