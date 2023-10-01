Recently, Reddit user u/iamharoldshipman (we can't control the usernames, unfortunately!) asked the people of r/popculturechat, "Who are two celebrities you had no idea dated at one point?".
The results surprised me — so we thought we'd share some of the wildest celeb pairings!
5. Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette dated from about 2003 and actually became engaged before their breakup in 2007.
9. Cameron Diaz and Jared Leto dated for four years and were apparently engaged until their breakup in 2003.
11. Tyra Banks went on ONE Disneyland date with Drake in 2012. But that's still enough to occupy my mind for the next five years.
Catch him talking about the date here:
Here the pair are in Movie 43:
17. It's hard to work out exactly how long Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan were an item for, but they'd been together for at least a couple of years before calling it quits in 2006.
19. Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz's alleged relationship seems to have gotten serious around 2002 — the two are even rumoured to have been engaged.
Shout out to r/popculturechat for having this discussion!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.