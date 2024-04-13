21 Of The Most Satisfying, Hilarious, Infuriating, And Random Reddit Posts People Loved This Week

16. "Parents, it’s the parents."

"I’ve hit my point. The lack of accountability has just hit mind-blowing proportions.



Our school recently went on a two-week trip to Greece. 15 high schoolers (aged 15-17) travelled throughout Greece and the Greek islands.

The trip was going great. A couple of kids were trying to sneak alcohol (expected) but overall, uneventful.

On the last day of the trip, three boys stole $800 of goods from H& fucking M of all places. They got caught and were arrested by Greek police. This is 10 hours before our flight home. Our head teacher had to go to the police station and explain our situation to the Greek police and that we could not leave these kids behind. They didn’t budge. As teachers, we decided to bail the kids out with our own money.

Spring break ended and we made it back to school. The kids are suspended for five days.

Here’s the kicker: we teachers were called into a meeting with the parents of these boys. We’re expecting apologies, roses, and reimbursement.

Nope.

They’re pissed. At us!

They were pissed because their kids' phones were confiscated. You know — by the police. As EVIDENCE! They asked, 'Why was a teacher not in the store with them” and said “this is your fault!”

F*ck that. I’m done. I just was so close to losing all professionalism and going off.

Are you kidding. You trust your kid to send them on an international flight, but we shouldn’t trust them looking at clothes?

There was no apology, no reimbursement, and no accountability.

We can say the kids are the problems, but it’s the parents.

We see the apple, the parents are the tree.

r/Teachers, u/hhistoryteach

