    "It Was A Make Or Break Him Moment" — 10 Huge Artists We Almost Forgot About, But Then Had A Massive Comeback

    From No Doubt to Spice Girls.

    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. No Doubt is headlining Coachella 2024, 29 years after the release of "Just A Girl".

    Teo Wargo / WIREIMAGE / Getty Images / MTV

    They haven't performed together since 2015, and their last studio album Push and Shove came out in 2012. 

    2. Girls Aloud's reunion tour will run in May of 2024, 22 years after the band was formed.

    Goffredo Di Crollalanza / FilmMagic

    They split up in 2009, last playing together in 2013. The tour will be dedicated to band member Sarah Harding, who tragically died from breast cancer in 2021.

    3. Even Elvis had a career dip — he hadn't performed onstage for seven years and had just released some underperforming albums and bad movies before his 1968 TV show, Singer Presents ... ELVIS came out. This is now widely known as the Comeback Special.

    Fotos International / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    Priscilla Presley told The Post that Elvis "felt like it was a make- or break-him moment." He turned out to be right  — the show saved his reputation (and his sales). 

    4. ABBA's 2021 album Voyage was their first in 40 years.

    Peter Bischoff / Getty Images

    Their previous album, released in 1981, was called The Visitors. The band also created a concert experience in London called Voyage in 2022, which showed digital versions of the band alongside live artists. It became so successful, it's still running two years later.

    5. Usher will perform at 2024's Superbowl Halftime Show, eight years after his last full studio album (2016's Hard II Love).

    Theo Wargo / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    The artist is also releasing a new album in 2024 called Coming Home.

    6. 2023's Saltburn brought an entire new audience to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2001 song "Murder On The Dance Floor."

    Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage

    “I didn’t really know exactly how it would play in terms of the role it was in the movie until I saw it at the screening, but I absolutely loved it,” she said. “I think it’s such a clever, funny, smart film. I really enjoyed it.”

     The artist shared how streams of her song spiked around New Year of 2024 — the official music video for the song now mentions Saltburn in its title.

    7. Spice Girls went on hiatus in 2000, not performing together again until 2007. However, their 2019 tour broke records.

    Dave Benett / Getty Images

    Everyone except Victoria Beckham performed in their sold-out 2019 tour, which was the highest-grossing UK tour in that year. They won 2019's Billboard Live Music Award for Top Boxscore, too.

    8. Cher broke the Billboard Hot 100 record for longest gap between number-one singles when "Believe" topped the charts 33 years and seven months after "I Got You Babe".

    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Marco Piraccini/Mondadori via Getty

    Called the "queen of the comeback" by the New York Times, the singer has had a first-place spot on the billboards for seven decades in a row.

    9. The Red Hot Chilli Peppers lost their iconic guitarist John Frusciante in 2009, so even though they released a 2016 record, their 2022 album Unlimited Love (which included their guitarist) was their comeback for a lot of people.

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

    The band had a tour for the album in 2022, which has been extended into this year. It's estimated that the tour grossed  $150 million in 2022 alone.

    10. Kate Bush's 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill" had a huge resurgence after a 2022 Stranger Things episode that heavily featured the song. It was the first time the song hit number one — it had gotten to number three on the UK charts on its first release.

    Dave Hogan

    It was six years after her most recent album, 2016's Before The Dawn. Though the artist hasn't released new music since, she said of her old song's resurgence, "You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, 'Running Up That Hill', which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!"

    Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!