"It Was A Make Or Break Him Moment" — 10 Huge Artists We Almost Forgot About, But Then Had A Massive Comeback

1.No Doubt is headlining Coachella 2024, 29 years after the release of "Just A Girl".
2.Girls Aloud's reunion tour will run in May of 2024, 22 years after the band was formed.
3.Even Elvis had a career dip — he hadn't performed onstage for seven years and had just released some underperforming albums and bad movies before his 1968 TV show, Singer Presents ... ELVIS came out. This is now widely known as the Comeback Special.
8.Cher broke the Billboard Hot 100 record for longest gap between number-one singles when "Believe" topped the charts 33 years and seven months after "I Got You Babe".
9.The Red Hot Chilli Peppers lost their iconic guitarist John Frusciante in 2009, so even though they released a 2016 record, their 2022 album Unlimited Love (which included their guitarist) was their comeback for a lot of people.
10.Kate Bush's 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill" had a huge resurgence after a 2022 Stranger Things episode that heavily featured the song. It was the first time the song hit number one — it had gotten to number three on the UK charts on its first release.
