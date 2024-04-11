  • Quiz badge

If You Get At Least 10 Of These Horror Movie Trivia Questions Right, You're Actually A Fan Of The Genre

Take this to find out...If you dare.

adrianaguilarmoore
by adrianaguilarmoore

Community Contributor

BuzzFeed Community Team
Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team
BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

🚨 Editor's note: While this quiz is fun and about horror movies, some questions to get a little...grotesque. Please continue at your own discretion!

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community