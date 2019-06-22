Today Is The First Ever Windrush Day And People Are Paying Tribute To Their Relatives

June 22 is now Windrush Day, and it has inspired people to pay tribute to their relatives who arrived in Britain from the Caribbean in 1948.
The inaugural Windrush Day is a commemoration, announced last year in the wake of the Windrush scandal, to celebrate the wave of Caribbean immigrants who arrived in the UK on the invitation of the British government to help rebuild the country in the aftermath of the Second World War.
Miles Holder, a 27-year-old photographer, shared some fashion history dating back to the Windrush era, with the help of his mother, the historian and writer Lorna Holder. Her book Style In My DNA chronicles 70 years of different fashion trends within the British Caribbean community.
Labour MP for Hackney, Diane Abbott — the first black woman to be elected to parliament — shared a personal message highlighting her own mother's journey to Britain and the role she played in building the NHS.
Other people also took to social media to share pictures of their grandparents, many of whom worked in public services or served in the RAF.
People thanked the Windrush generation for the lives they've had as a result of making Britain their home.
And for making big sacrifices.
Even in the face of serious adversity.
Marcus Bernard, a 33-year-old theatre producer and playwright from London, paid homage to his great-grand parents and his grandfather who arrived in the country in 1954.
The actor Vas Blackwood paid tribute to his relatives, writing: "The streets weren't paved of gold but thank you for giving me the opportunity to strike it."
The Windrush generation were praised for being "resilient".
And called "|egends".
Some people shared stories of how their parents defied social norms, including falling in love.
Some shared iconic shots from a time before Instagram existed.
Some just wanted to say "thank you".
What a mood.
Prime minister Theresa May also announced a new memorial at Waterloo station would be erected, one that would be seen by "millions" of people every year, to recognise the "tremendous contribution" the Windrush generation had made.
