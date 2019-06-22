Today Is The First Ever Windrush Day And People Are Paying Tribute To Their Relatives

"Without that journey none of this would have been possible."

Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

June 22 is now Windrush Day, and it has inspired people to pay tribute to their relatives who arrived in Britain from the Caribbean in 1948.

On this #WindrushDay I’m very proud to remember my Grandfather, his brothers and those who made the journey from Jamaica to the U.K., to rebuild the country but to also to build a better life for themselves.
Aged 19, my Dad left James Hill, Jamaica, for dreams the “Mother Country” offered. He found them in @BritishArmy. His family are v proud descendants of #Windrush Generation &amp; feel GR8 a fuller British history is emerging. https://t.co/JXnIiI439E #WindrushDay
The inaugural Windrush Day is a commemoration, announced last year in the wake of the Windrush scandal, to celebrate the wave of Caribbean immigrants who arrived in the UK on the invitation of the British government to help rebuild the country in the aftermath of the Second World War.

The date marks 71 years since the arrival of the Empire Windrush which docked at Tilbury, in Essex, bringing with it 492 passengers from the Caribbean. Their arrival marked a seminal moment in Britain’s history.

In the years that followed, more people from the Caribbean joined them, who also considered part of the Windrush generation. These pioneers faced hostility and overt racism in their everyday lives.

In 2018, it emerged that many of these people were wrongly detained, denied legal rights, threatened with removal, and, in some cases, were deported, prompting public outrage.

Miles Holder, a 27-year-old photographer, shared some fashion history dating back to the Windrush era, with the help of his mother, the historian and writer Lorna Holder. Her book Style In My DNA chronicles 70 years of different fashion trends within the British Caribbean community.

Quick pitstop to discuss photography. When my gran left my 4 y/o mum in Jamaica and moved to the UK to work as a nurse post ww2, photos were all they saw of each other. Paying good money for photos was so important - it meant that connection family back home was never forgotten.
He said: "Growing up my parents always made sure my brothers knew about our Caribbean heritage. My mother is a historian and would show us all of her records from that time. I always assumed the critical role the Windrush generation played in rebuilding the UK after the war was common knowledge but, sadly, in under 70 years erasure of their sacrifice has already taken place.

"Windrush Day is important to me because, at the very least, it shines a light on the work of my parents and grandparents who were pivotal in rebuilding post-war Britain."

My mum, grandma, g grandma &amp; gg grandma in the 50s. The Windrush settlers didn't only send their money back home, they fueled the British economy by buying fabrics &amp; clothing in England &amp; sending them to the Carribean so that the whole family could stunt in church. #windrushday
Labour MP for Hackney, Diane Abbott — the first black woman to be elected to parliament — shared a personal message highlighting her own mother's journey to Britain and the role she played in building the NHS.

Today on #WindrushDay I remember my mum who sailed from Jamaica to Britain in 1950 on the SS Ariguani of the Elders and Fyffes shipping line. She was part of the generation that helped to build our NHS #WindrushGeneration
Other people also took to social media to share pictures of their grandparents, many of whom worked in public services or served in the RAF.

Ok one more for #WindrushDay2019 Here’s my grandparents singing together, entertaining the troops. Grandfather was in the RAF and my Nan was a nurse. They both had music in their blood. I wish we could listen to old photographs... Get up, stand up! #Windrush 🇯🇲❤️
People thanked the Windrush generation for the lives they've had as a result of making Britain their home.

Happy #WindrushDay2019 to my dear beautiful grandma, without that journey none of this would have been possible.
And for making big sacrifices.

Remembering Mum and Dad and the big sacrifices they made and the loved ones they left behind when they travelled to England from #Jamaica 🇯🇲 and #StLucia 🇱🇨 for a new life. We love, thank and miss you both #WindrushDay #WindrushDayOfAction
Even in the face of serious adversity.

On #WindrushDay I'm remembering my Aunt &amp; many others who were part of the Windrush Generation who went back to Jamaica to visit&amp;were refused entry back to the UK. The Govt have treated them disgustingly despite all they contributed to society here. (She's 99 in this pic btw🖤👑)
Marcus Bernard, a 33-year-old theatre producer and playwright from London, paid homage to his great-grand parents and his grandfather who arrived in the country in 1954.

Today is #WindrushDay so here is a picture of my great grandparents and my grandfather who came to the UK in 1954 as part of the Windrush generation. And a fun fact, my middle name is Lambert which was my great grandfather's first name and my great grandmother's maiden name. 🇯🇲
Bernard told BuzzFeed News: "I think it's important to celebrate Windrush Day, to acknowledge the monumental contribution that Windrush citizens made to the development of Britain as we know it, from food to culture, building infrastructure to making music, at a time when their civil rights are under increasing threat through the indifference, incompetence and intolerance of those in power."

The actor Vas Blackwood paid tribute to his relatives, writing: "The streets weren't paved of gold but thank you for giving me the opportunity to strike it."

I’ll never forget the rough times, tribulations, racism, heroism, pride &amp; Joy you went through to enable me to call Britain my Home! The Streets weren’t PAVED OF GOLD but thank you for giving me the opportunity to strike it Lucky. I’ll make you proud of me. #WindrushDay
The Windrush generation were praised for being "resilient".

Happy #WindrushDay Mr &amp; Mrs Thomas senior. They took a risk to leave Jamaica &amp; help rebuild this country. They worked tirelessly in all weathers in our NHS, Steel &amp; Transport industries. Racism rife, they raised their family of 6 &amp; succeeded against odds. Talk about resilience?
And called "|egends".

My grandma is a legend 🎉#WindrushDay
Some people shared stories of how their parents defied social norms, including falling in love.

My mum went to a dance at Trentham Gardens with her sister and met a gentleman who was working in exports. A few years later he flew to Barbados to ask her dad if he could marry her #WindrushDay
Some shared iconic shots from a time before Instagram existed.

Some just wanted to say "thank you".

Caribbean migration has a long history in London &amp; the Empire Windrush arrival at Tilbury Docks 71 years ago was a huge moment. On #WindrushDay I want to say thankyou to the #WindrushGeneration - including my wonderful mum and dad -for their contribution to our city #LondonIsOpen
What a mood.

Prime minister Theresa May also announced a new memorial at Waterloo station would be erected, one that would be seen by "millions" of people every year, to recognise the "tremendous contribution" the Windrush generation had made.

On this Windrush Day and every day, let us give thanks to those pioneering men and women. They crossed an ocean to build a future for themselves, their communities and the UK, the country that will always be their home.
Although the news received mixed reviews in the wake of the Windrush scandal, Baroness Floella Benjamin, chair of the Windrush Commemoration Committee, said: "Having a Windrush monument located at Waterloo Station where thousands of Windrush pioneers - including children like myself - first arrived in London, will be a symbolic link to our past as we celebrate our future."




