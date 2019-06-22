Today Is The First Ever Windrush Day And People Are Paying Tribute To Their Relatives

Popperfoto / Getty Images

The date marks 71 years since the arrival of the Empire Windrush which docked at Tilbury, in Essex, bringing with it 492 passengers from the Caribbean. Their arrival marked a seminal moment in Britain’s history.

In the years that followed, more people from the Caribbean joined them, who also considered part of the Windrush generation. These pioneers faced hostility and overt racism in their everyday lives.

In 2018, it emerged that many of these people were wrongly detained, denied legal rights, threatened with removal, and, in some cases, were deported, prompting public outrage.