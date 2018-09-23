 back to top
There Is A "Ghosted" Halloween Costume For Women And People Are Triggered

Because what's more frightening than commitment?

Posted on
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

People online are triggered by a Halloween costume designed to illustrate the act of "ghosting".

Party City

The polyester hooded dress retails for $24.99 and features a series of unanswered texts across the front.

Party City

The retailer's description reads: "If someone's blowing up your phone, ghost them in a Ghosted Costume for women! The costume is a hooded white dress designed to look like a ghost with a series of unanswered texts on the front. The texts include '???,' 'R U OK!?,' and more. Eager texters will know not to bother you in this Ghosted Costume!"

A popular definition for "ghosting" describes it as the act of cutting off all communication with "zero warning."

Urban Dictionary / Via urbandictionary.com

And the costume has sparked a lot of reactions.

Ok fuck Party City for this 😒
it’ll make me thicc? 🧐🍎 @arieella_

Ok fuck Party City for this 😒

Reply Retweet Favorite
My culture is not a costume https://t.co/AQac5Eeanc
Jen @oxyjenesis

My culture is not a costume https://t.co/AQac5Eeanc

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people feel personally attacked.

@arieella_ @thisgirlLC
Kelly Kapowski @ItyBityDiddy

@arieella_ @thisgirlLC

Reply Retweet Favorite
@arieella_ Making a mockery of my got damn life.
HOLLY @HxllzSays

@arieella_ Making a mockery of my got damn life.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@arieella_ @Altovise_L this ghosted outfit has me triggered. Especially when you think they dead 😭😭😭
Chelsea Da Gama @Chelsea_Dagama

@arieella_ @Altovise_L this ghosted outfit has me triggered. Especially when you think they dead 😭😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
@arieella_ Party City hacked into my messages to make this costume... I’m suing
Queen of Darkness @erris_lovely

@arieella_ Party City hacked into my messages to make this costume... I’m suing

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others find it hilarious.

@oxyjenesis @uhhmmily I'm crying
Sun-Gee-T @Sanjiti2

@oxyjenesis @uhhmmily I'm crying

Reply Retweet Favorite
@arieella_
Joel™ 🇳🇬 @JoelJustice

@arieella_

Reply Retweet Favorite

The costume is proving to be popular for this years Halloween celebrations.

@arieella_ @Chloloutay I’m sorted for Halloween 😂😂
Danielle Holland @ddddaniellee

@arieella_ @Chloloutay I’m sorted for Halloween 😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
@arieella_ @alexandra_doran thats my halloween outfit sorted
Jodie @jodieparker_

@arieella_ @alexandra_doran thats my halloween outfit sorted

Reply Retweet Favorite
@oxyjenesis @_daniellecope found ur Halloween costume lol x
Bex @bex_crewdson

@oxyjenesis @_daniellecope found ur Halloween costume lol x

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some people just want to find the men's version.

Wow party city petty for this lmao why don’t they have a men’s ghosted costume too https://t.co/BykqF4qLR7
megs @meganrfuentes

Wow party city petty for this lmao why don’t they have a men’s ghosted costume too https://t.co/BykqF4qLR7

Reply Retweet Favorite
@oxyjenesis @halaabusham2000 Do these come in men size ? Lmao
Anthony Aguilar @AnyhonyAguilar

@oxyjenesis @halaabusham2000 Do these come in men size ? Lmao

Reply Retweet Favorite
@oxyjenesis Does this come in a 2X for men?
Limewire Dad @draxuIa

@oxyjenesis Does this come in a 2X for men?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

