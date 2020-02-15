Former Love Island Host Caroline Flack Has Been Found Dead At Her Home

British television presenter and former host of reality show Love Island Caroline Flack has been found dead at her home earlier today.
In a family statement, her loved ones said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”
The 40-year-old, who lived in London, was due to stand trial on March 4 accused of assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. The charges led to Flack stepping down from her job as presenter of Love Island.
Flack began presenting Love Island in 2015, having hosted the 12th series of The X Factor alongside Olly Murs, and winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.
Speaking on her departure from the ITV2 dating show, the presenter said in a statement: "Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly.
"In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six."
Burton, 27, did not press charges over the alleged attack and spoke at the time of a "witch hunt" after Flack's arrest.
"I'm tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt, this is someone's life," he wrote on Instagram.
Flack, who was on bail, entered a not guilty plea when she appeared at Highbury Corner magistrates court in December and shortly after released a statement on Instagram.
She thanked her followers for their continued support, adding: "This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own... I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with."
Several Love Island stars and other public figures have paid tribute to the award-winning host and expressed shock at the news of her death.
ITV described Flack as a "much loved member of the Love Island team," and sent condolences to her friends and family.
Laura Whitmore, who replaced Flack as the Love Island host shared an old photo of the pair along with a message.
British comic and host Jonathan Ross shared that he had recently been in touch with Flack and expressed sadness at the news of her death.
Journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy described Flack as "big hearted, funny and very likeable."
Love Island alumni Zara Holland shared how the former host had shown her support since her time on the show.
Many of the show's past contestants offered their condolences.
Flack, born in north London, first found television fame in 2002 on the sketch show Bo' Selecta. She became a household name when she co-hosted season eight of The X-Factor in 2011.
That same year, the presenter was the subject of several tabloid headlines over her relationship with One Direction band member Harry Styles, and the 14-year age gap between them.
In a 2019 interview with YOU magazine, Flack addressed her reputation as a so-called "cougar" and unapologetically claimed the label.
She said: "If ‘cougar’ is supposed to be some kind of insult, I’m taking control of that and turning it into a badge of honour. I’m Caroline Louise Flack and I’m Queen of the Cougars."