Former Love Island Host Caroline Flack Has Been Found Dead At Her Home

Caroline Flack poses with the award for Best Reality and Constructed Factual Series at the British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in 2018.

British television presenter and former host of reality show Love Island Caroline Flack has been found dead at her home earlier today.

In a family statement, her loved ones said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”



The 40-year-old, who lived in London, was due to stand trial on March 4 accused of assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. The charges led to Flack stepping down from her job as presenter of Love Island.

Flack began presenting Love Island in 2015, having hosted the 12th series of The X Factor alongside Olly Murs, and winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

Speaking on her departure from the ITV2 dating show, the presenter said in a statement: "Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly.

"In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six."