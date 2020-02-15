Skip To Content
Former Love Island Host Caroline Flack Has Been Found Dead At Her Home

Celebrities have expressed their shock and sadness at the 40-year-old's death. "I'm trying to find the words but I can't," Laura Whitmore said.

Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

David M. Benett / Getty Images

Caroline Flack poses with the award for Best Reality and Constructed Factual Series at the British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in 2018.

British television presenter and former host of reality show Love Island Caroline Flack has been found dead at her home earlier today.

In a family statement, her loved ones said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

The 40-year-old, who lived in London, was due to stand trial on March 4 accused of assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. The charges led to Flack stepping down from her job as presenter of Love Island.

Flack began presenting Love Island in 2015, having hosted the 12th series of The X Factor alongside Olly Murs, and winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

Speaking on her departure from the ITV2 dating show, the presenter said in a statement: "Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly.

"In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six."

Burton, 27, did not press charges over the alleged attack and spoke at the time of a "witch hunt" after Flack's arrest.

"I'm tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt, this is someone's life," he wrote on Instagram.

Flack, who was on bail, entered a not guilty plea when she appeared at Highbury Corner magistrates court in December and shortly after released a statement on Instagram.

She thanked her followers for their continued support, adding: "This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own... I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with."

Several Love Island stars and other public figures have paid tribute to the award-winning host and expressed shock at the news of her death.

ITV described Flack as a "much loved member of the Love Island team," and sent condolences to her friends and family.

Love Island @LoveIsland

Laura Whitmore, who replaced Flack as the Love Island host shared an old photo of the pair along with a message.

I'm trying to find the words but I can't 💔
Laura Whitmore @thewhitmore

I’m trying to find the words but I can’t 💔

British comic and host Jonathan Ross shared that he had recently been in touch with Flack and expressed sadness at the news of her death.

I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better. She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It's awful.
Jonathan Ross @wossy

I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better. She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It’s awful.

Journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy described Flack as "big hearted, funny and very likeable."

My heart goes out to Caroline Flack and everyone who loved her. It's just awful. In my brief experience of meeting her on #GBBO she was big hearted, funny and very likeable. What terrible times she must have gone through recently. A tragedy.
Krishnan Guru-Murthy @krishgm

My heart goes out to Caroline Flack and everyone who loved her. It’s just awful. In my brief experience of meeting her on #GBBO she was big hearted, funny and very likeable. What terrible times she must have gone through recently. A tragedy.

Love Island alumni Zara Holland shared how the former host had shown her support since her time on the show.

Caroline Flack❤️ you supported me always, you were so kind to me &amp; my family, I will never forget that. I spoke to you, and gave my support during the recent media intrusion. The media &amp; trolls are killing people. Please THINK before you speak. 😢😢😢😢
Zara Holland @zaraholland11

Caroline Flack❤️ you supported me always, you were so kind to me &amp; my family, I will never forget that. I spoke to you, and gave my support during the recent media intrusion. The media &amp; trolls are killing people. Please THINK before you speak. 😢😢😢😢

Many of the show's past contestants offered their condolences.

Devastated to here the news about Caroline Flack. Caroline was nothing but kind to me and that's how I will always remember her. Saddens me so much when people think the only way out is death. My prayers and thoughts go out to Caroline's friends and family. Heartbreaking 💔
Kady Mcdermott @kadymcdermottx

Devastated to here the news about Caroline Flack. Caroline was nothing but kind to me and that’s how I will always remember her. Saddens me so much when people think the only way out is death. My prayers and thoughts go out to Caroline’s friends and family. Heartbreaking 💔

Rest in paradise Caroline Flack, you will be missed by many 😞 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Josh Denzel @Josh_Denzel1

Rest in paradise Caroline Flack, you will be missed by many 😞 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

I can't believe what I'm reading! Caroline Flack was an absolute diamond, my hearts genuinely broken! One of the warmest funniest people I've ever met, My tears, thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this extremely difficult time! I'm lost for words R.I.P ❤️
Wes Nelson @WesNelsonUk

I can’t believe what I’m reading! Caroline Flack was an absolute diamond, my hearts genuinely broken! One of the warmest funniest people I’ve ever met, My tears, thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this extremely difficult time! I’m lost for words R.I.P ❤️

So sad to hear about Caroline ❤️ Im in shock
Dr Alex @DrAlexGeorge

So sad to hear about Caroline ❤️ Im in shock

My heart hurts for Caroline Flack. She did not deserve this. I have no words. Rest in peace. 😞❤️
Malin Andersson @MissMalinSara

My heart hurts for Caroline Flack. She did not deserve this. I have no words. Rest in peace. 😞❤️

Don't even know what to say. Just in shock, we love you Caroline.
Olivia Bowen Buckland @OliviaDBuck

Don’t even know what to say. Just in shock, we love you Caroline.

Flack, born in north London, first found television fame in 2002 on the sketch show Bo' Selecta. She became a household name when she co-hosted season eight of The X-Factor in 2011.

That same year, the presenter was the subject of several tabloid headlines over her relationship with One Direction band member Harry Styles, and the 14-year age gap between them.

In a 2019 interview with YOU magazine, Flack addressed her reputation as a so-called "cougar" and unapologetically claimed the label.

She said: "If ‘cougar’ is supposed to be some kind of insult, I’m taking control of that and turning it into a badge of honour. I’m Caroline Louise Flack and I’m Queen of the Cougars."

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

