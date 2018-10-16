 back to top

Piers Morgan Has An Issue With Men Who Wear A Papoose To Hold Their Children And Chris Evans Just Shut That Down

"You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child."

So you may or may not be familiar with Piers Morgan. He's a presenter on Good Morning Britain and is known for having pretty strong opinions.

Well, his latest opinion is on men carrying their children with the use of a papoose. He's described it as "emasculating, embarrassing and unnecessary."

And Morgan didn't seem all too impressed to see James Bond actor Daniel Craig rocking the baby travel gear while out and about with his one-month-old daughter.

Cue Captain America AKA Chris Evans coming through with the perfect response to what already seemed like a pretty silly discussion to be having.

Evans said: "You really have to be uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child."

The Marvel hero also let Morgan know that "any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside."

To which Morgan responded:

As expected, Morgan's tweet prompted several reactions and some have been very shady.🙊

But mostly it's been heartwarming responses from fathers sharing images of themselves proudly rocking a papoose.

So, apparently, not all heroes wear capes.

