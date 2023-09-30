Get Ready To Laugh: 91 Tweets From Black Twitter This Month Will Have You Rolling On The Floor
"Finer than the print of a Diddy contract"
1.
It looks like Michael is saying “Is this what you want? Well I’m telling you right now, you’ll never get it.” https://t.co/C5eWVQTJXV— Dai ✨ (@ThatsForAIITime) September 4, 2023
2.
We don’t get healthcare y’all don’t get final form Beyoncé. The game is the game. https://t.co/5iNwLH7cPf— Jacques 🇯🇲 (@jimbojd4) September 4, 2023
3.
And nothing for Farrah https://t.co/Y76Ul10NeY pic.twitter.com/cDZU9qy935— Rossi 👼🏽 (@RossiSongo) September 5, 2023
4.
When us girls warned you to stay away from straight men who know how to pronounce Loewe, you didn’t listen. Now look at you! Shoeless!— Camilla Blackett (@camillard) September 3, 2023
5.
this really how teachers be https://t.co/ygqpEY27js— cousin faith (@wetsykcin) September 5, 2023
6.
The Riddler after trying oxtail once: https://t.co/8qZZPn0Tsw pic.twitter.com/YZpcCFfDHr— Waiting To Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) September 5, 2023
7.
Back to the milk, our boy is back https://t.co/3idjn0vNpO— fragrance and foolishness (@Brieyonce) September 5, 2023
8.
That baby dumb!!!! Why they hand the wrong way? https://t.co/mHEhCq0YbO— KahleighComedy (@BigJunieKC) September 5, 2023
9.
Need this knife to cut the cost of living https://t.co/SpXOlbXfZz— nezhDINHO 🇧🇷 (@nezhnopapi) September 5, 2023
10.
Imagine supporting a lady who stole your husband and got you kicked out the group smh……. https://t.co/9RiXGrDf8m— Love from the planet Mars (@oliviaknowpe) September 6, 2023
11.
When It Says It Feeds 3-4 People But You Ended Up Finishing It By Yourself pic.twitter.com/bQ2a01BLsU— KenKen (@KensBestLyfe) September 6, 2023
12.
Not the battle of the white mom biracials https://t.co/NAsbFXVU5t— I Could’ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@WrittenByHanna) September 7, 2023
13.
They gotta charge it to the game sorry he’s in Madagascar now. While you were standing around doing NISH, he was cosplaying a cook and strapping himself to a van like Mission Impossible. https://t.co/PqVXosuYK5— CEO of Yelling FRSA (@ChantayyJayy) September 7, 2023
14.
omg even the babies getting whacked with these New Braid prices https://t.co/EexDjTQyyV— bunny boo (@SashaZhane) September 7, 2023
15.
Tigers being the real kings of the jungle but never getting the title bc lions have a blonde blow out will never sit right with me smh https://t.co/Wj2nYRxo8S— Jannifer Gao 🌶 (@Jani__Gee) September 6, 2023
16.
Me trying to get my cousin’s attention so we can go smoke pic.twitter.com/tDg46mXg9Q— 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗘𝗦 𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗨𝗘𝗟 (@CharlesEmanuel_) September 7, 2023
17.
Find a school bus in the morning and just get on it. https://t.co/cYjvwDJ3fW— thee houston hairstylist🌻 (@desdollas) September 7, 2023
18.
I knew Cardi was the one doing the bending.. https://t.co/CrZz2jrRsT— BAVY (@itsbavy) September 8, 2023
19.
i know a black man named eugene is having a time in indiana https://t.co/WB3VO88bHW— X. D. (@XavierDLeau) September 8, 2023
20.
me when the zombie apocalypse starts https://t.co/18idZYnGOi— miguel (@tundemason) September 9, 2023
21.
29° is way too hot for sept sorry, this is silly, not having it. pic.twitter.com/kV07Phf8Xi— Ms.DND (@rickaeya) September 9, 2023
22.
They play Knuck if you buck, ship finna be underwater https://t.co/fYUIRfk3H6— xaria 🦋 (@sayxaria) September 9, 2023
23.
It’s giving a black employee took over the account for this occasion 😭 https://t.co/u2qhR10uY0— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) September 9, 2023
24.
SECURITYGWORLLLLL https://t.co/gxjv6rUGA9— Rita (@ritadashash) September 8, 2023
25.
rich aunties love a little bop and point 😂 https://t.co/Corfi9jl30— in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) September 9, 2023
26.
Raven Baxter would eat this up https://t.co/uwUgOiSNkY— THE FÆ OF MOOKZ (@NERDYBRATZDOLL) September 7, 2023
27.
Hope she go visit Tory and do this on the other side of the glass. https://t.co/1GJCBeNT01— K. (@makillaaa) September 7, 2023
28.
Even scarier than the Nun II.— Redza Mentadu (@RedzaKelkatu) September 9, 2023
😭😭 pic.twitter.com/u58xMxvI4x
29.
Her giggling through this is SENDING me. Coco quite literally said— https://t.co/c9U8THhRXv pic.twitter.com/VYFAeCRtzg— issa rae’s favorite interviewer. (@TheGreatIsNate) September 10, 2023
30.
lobster ain’t even woke up yet https://t.co/guSK9F79l2— it’s us (@501Flame) September 10, 2023
31.
"COME IN HERE AND GET Y'ALL'S JUICE” https://t.co/4L01gBiBQV— Ooooo. Weeee. (@UsernameSsSuck) September 10, 2023
32.
When she’s thicker in person: https://t.co/Oy8mjERmjW— Hercules (@kNo_Mercy) September 10, 2023
33.
Kieron’s face each time Dushane or Sully asked him a question #TopBoy #TopBoyNetflix pic.twitter.com/CHa9kLJ6jv— Jay (@trillymayne) September 8, 2023