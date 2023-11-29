Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    52 Tweets From November That Confirm Black Twitter Is Still As Funny As Ever

    "Seasoning bacon?? You gone wake up dead."

    Ada Enechi
    by Ada Enechi

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1.

    Twitter: @dbcxptures

    2.

    Twitter: @JonWas_Here

    3.

    Twitter: @Mr_Roadmantic

    4.

    Twitter: @amerik4nboy

    5.

    Twitter: @iamcarlosdwayne

    6.

    Twitter: @xclusivestories

    7.

    Twitter: @someswaggt

    8.

    Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

    9.

    Twitter: @WaikiHarnais

    10.

    Twitter: @tiannathewriter

    11.

    Twitter: @KensBestLyfe

    12.

    Twitter: @SoloManiac_

    13.

    Twitter: @theashrb

    14.

    Twitter: @Omowale99949437

    15.

    Twitter: @Berechi_

    16.

    Twitter: @RoyalPrince01

    17.

    Twitter: @UnlearningL

    18.

    Twitter: @themultiplemom

    19.

    Twitter: @sheobolu

    20.

    Twitter: @sleep2dream

    21.

    Twitter: @14CMPKEN

    22.

    Twitter: @OvOBrezzzy

    23.

    Twitter: @akoslachapa

    24.

    Twitter: @ashleykimtoo

    25.

    Twitter: @LateefSaka

    26.

    Twitter: @KyngCassius

    27.

    Twitter: @leizenomis

    28.

    Twitter: @CeeHawk

    29.

    Twitter: @ayeejuju

    30.

    Twitter: @MphoMoalamedi

    31.

    Twitter: @goldenpolaroid

    32.

    Twitter: @mallewi

    33.

    Twitter: @___zhanelove

    34.

    Twitter: @officiallyk10

    35.

    Twitter: @royalepains

    36.

    Twitter: @prettycritical

    37.

    Twitter: @KarterMcFly

    38.

    Twitter: @mallewi

    39.

    Twitter: @mpumelelopn

    40.

    Twitter: @ExquisiteWill

    41.

    Twitter: @DijahSB

    42.

    Twitter: @Q_Kaizoku

    43.

    Twitter: @heartkiss_

    44.

    Twitter: @Malibubarbarian