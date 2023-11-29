52 Tweets From November That Confirm Black Twitter Is Still As Funny As Ever
"Seasoning bacon?? You gone wake up dead."
1.
11 months later and I’m still not prepared for the second frame. https://t.co/E3Gl02j3lV— db 🖤 (@dbcxptures) November 1, 2023
2.
Seasoning bacon?? You gone wake up dead. https://t.co/WZ6yCza2vC— Him. (@JonWas_Here) November 3, 2023
3.
Yeah… and I miss her 😪 https://t.co/zKO526G82R— Mr Roadmantic (@Mr_Roadmantic) November 3, 2023
4.
This the gaht damn problem. Instead of focusing on student loan forgiveness he out here getting box braids. 😒 pic.twitter.com/3VAhpuRdOR— Ralph Whoren (@amerik4nboy) November 2, 2023
5.
The sun at 5:30 said: pic.twitter.com/3siMZly5YZ— YOUR FAVORITE CD🧡 (@iamcarlosdwayne) November 6, 2023
6.
“Your Free Trial With Lori Harvey has expired”— 𝐉𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐲’𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐰𝐲𝐞𝐫 👨🏾💻 (@xclusivestories) November 7, 2023
Damon: pic.twitter.com/vW1iJqPiYO
7.
https://t.co/FmHFcvJ0T0 pic.twitter.com/A3iPzwH3bO— someswaggt (@someswaggt) November 7, 2023
8.
She’s literally a drug dealer, I can’t believe they still let her teach https://t.co/UmuQ1wQd96— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 8, 2023
9.
https://t.co/F6b5CuLz8i pic.twitter.com/jNhn93l2r9— Waïki Harnais (@WaikiHarnais) November 9, 2023
10.
The design team need to rethink this because I have a Master's degree and absolutely would have drank this stuff https://t.co/5kalW4OTNB— Tianna, the Writer (@tiannathewriter) November 8, 2023
11.
“Christinnnnaa !! …..Christina’s Gone” https://t.co/m8p6eUvjO6— KenKen (@KensBestLyfe) November 8, 2023
12.
https://t.co/GYIbFRQPo2 pic.twitter.com/iOlkn9yKl9— Tay🤎 (@SoloManiac_) November 9, 2023
13.
Sorry shaggerz badderz! https://t.co/812u3pWnS7— Ash (@theashrb) November 10, 2023
14.
If we're being honest, USC would've wasted a scholarship on Ricky...There is no way he had 4.3 speed https://t.co/87cpa98cP3— BIG MALCOLM X PLAY COUSIN (@Omowale99949437) November 9, 2023
15.
pic.twitter.com/YRjK9eOcKl https://t.co/gE3eItRSUy— Danny is dead (@Berechi_) November 10, 2023
16.
If I was your barber 💈 https://t.co/P3JA0zKWnS pic.twitter.com/Mu48RUOZ1Q— Prince Lamon (@RoyalPrince01) November 10, 2023
17.
Jidenna was out here doggin’ women out dressed as a civil war general— 𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕔 (@UnlearningL) November 11, 2023
18.
Black women seeing a child without a hat and a coat on in anything less that 60 degrees pic.twitter.com/dDD5kttZ1r— Princess (@themultiplemom) November 12, 2023
19.
WHAT BRAND, PLS RESPOND ITS URGENT?! https://t.co/Tpt5089jp1— Bolu (@sheobolu) November 11, 2023
20.
Ozempic is hitting every corner of the entertainment industry https://t.co/iDY0bN7pXB— 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) November 12, 2023
21.
This how Mojo Jojo brain be hangin out his helmet https://t.co/1l35UUkFSe— SLAP A HO RECORDS (@14CMPKEN) November 12, 2023
22.
When you showing your family a picture and they start swiping pic.twitter.com/ShHZ60gQ9e— 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) November 13, 2023
23.
https://t.co/97mc8r27cd pic.twitter.com/HokoC47Sc8— body yaazo (@akoslachapa) November 13, 2023
24.
https://t.co/1ZIJf1YPJQ pic.twitter.com/Hgkk9R6ZWL— Ashley Banks (@ashleykimtoo) November 13, 2023
25.
This is the level of petty I am. https://t.co/eIjq7BpQgT— Lateef (@LateefSaka) November 12, 2023
26.
This is pure niggetry! pic.twitter.com/rKBZkVkqjp— MAGIC READ YO 📕! (@KyngCassius) November 14, 2023
27.
Everyone on the tl after David Cameron reappeared on Downing Street pic.twitter.com/W1k84ZdKMI— fat belly simma 🇨🇩🇵🇸 (@leizenomis) November 13, 2023
28.
LASAGNA MOTHERFUCKER, DO YOU EAT IT?!?!?! https://t.co/otFf76uCip— Northwest Cee (@CeeHawk) November 14, 2023
30.
Rah rah with my dungeon Dragons https://t.co/o3RbgPL2hF— Luna MN 🇵🇸 (@MphoMoalamedi) November 18, 2023
31.
Babe I thought this was pesto pasta https://t.co/w4RubcZqvu— IS THERE A BUDGET? (@goldenpolaroid) November 18, 2023
32.
what standing on business actually looks like https://t.co/z7gtOT4p1i— mallewi. (@mallewi) November 19, 2023
33.
He’s just like me. Who tf got my nigga laughing??? RELAX https://t.co/SwPQqS8DHw— Zhané Love (@___zhanelove) November 19, 2023
34.
Skeptical | Skepta https://t.co/Leiaw3nMQh— K10 (@officiallyk10) November 20, 2023
35.
How left out I wanna be https://t.co/4tlaY4yPsl pic.twitter.com/NgshYNSyya— ROYALE (@royalepains) November 21, 2023
36.
they better cause who's paying the bills? https://t.co/3uYdfP75WO— #3 sisterwife but #1 in his heart (@prettycritical) November 22, 2023
37.
https://t.co/fppfQ4a0Af pic.twitter.com/C5ki5S9YWD— Terrico Suave 🇵🇭 (@KarterMcFly) November 22, 2023
38.
nobody:— mallewi. (@mallewi) November 23, 2023
olive oil: pic.twitter.com/Y1nE4RVTLq
39.
“you appeared in 27 job searches this week”— Mpumelelo (@mpumelelopn) November 23, 2023
WELL, WHERE ARE THE JOB OFFERS??? pic.twitter.com/NHMqUjZiyj
40.
Might I suggest you don’t cluck with my sis https://t.co/vwmeseOeAt— Exquisite Armantè (@ExquisiteWill) November 24, 2023
41.
turkey got on a moncler https://t.co/Z0VQHs0ddx— the flower that knew (@DijahSB) November 23, 2023
42.
Nigga came out the water in a kango and jeans bruh lmao 🤣 https://t.co/GvOEln6gGq pic.twitter.com/FYuN8JuWER— Quarri (@Q_Kaizoku) November 24, 2023
43.
cats looking you straight in the eye while knocking over a glass pic.twitter.com/fr9ezFRmi1— jia (@heartkiss_) November 25, 2023
44.
The wicked witch of the west, when she finally caught Dorothy pic.twitter.com/oocPaI6H4J— suppository lanez 🏳️⚧️♒️ (@Malibubarbarian) November 24, 2023