These 64 Black Tweets From October Will Have You Cackling
1.
Kamala focus baby… the student loans…. https://t.co/70IGjqDhCM— Bull Dagger Barbie ✨ (@LuvGaloore) October 3, 2023
2.
And im so serious... https://t.co/vjmw4WrPit pic.twitter.com/fPOf2ThbPR— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) October 2, 2023
3.
What Janet say “In the thundering rain” https://t.co/mxeqPcpNat— Quiet Zone ☾ (@3xRepeatSong) September 30, 2023
4.
I would actually shrivel up and die without regular gist, it’s my life source https://t.co/JafYHfBYli— Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 19, 2023
6.
what you ordered vs what you got pic.twitter.com/YsPkwC840y— caliphornia QING (@caliphorniaqing) October 17, 2023
7.
https://t.co/M0i5QR2C2b pic.twitter.com/aK7BHmoGFf— TayDolla$ign 🥂✨ (@tayveeuhh_) October 17, 2023
8.
it’s that time of year again: https://t.co/eSUuAReJXn— Scully (@isthatscully) October 16, 2023
9.
https://t.co/cKTPMTfJCZ pic.twitter.com/tWOZyEm24w— Clarine (@BIGPIKLIZ) October 16, 2023
10.
Another week of Microsoft Teams and fake laughing pic.twitter.com/wHq4JVyXf6— Nico (@niccoo_9) October 16, 2023
11.
Damn people be FUCKING in February- https://t.co/L1ddkqAf9c— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) October 15, 2023
12.
the bed bugs tasting those french tears tonight— zak (@zakareeee) October 15, 2023
pic.twitter.com/HKmz6zBw3U
13.
you would have to grab the back of my neck like a dog in here https://t.co/WxrehMrcIU— KEPT. (@bigolgeeek) October 16, 2023
14.
we teach women to shrink themselves. we say to women, "you can eat oysters, but not up to 48"— Momentum & The Croissant Shitters🥐 (@the_momentumm) October 14, 2023
15.
me after eating korean bbq https://t.co/Ag3XqBCxa5— TあMMY (@TAMMYMAMl) October 14, 2023
16.
This picture go hard af. They look like Gotham City villains https://t.co/EDb4fRlcsF— Xian Bell (@Xian_Bell) October 14, 2023
17.
My Teacher After Saying “I’ll Wait” When The Class Kept Talking pic.twitter.com/CqcsV3MInM— KenKen (@KensBestLyfe) October 20, 2023
18.
I’m not Papoose https://t.co/huwMQhh2Nd— Pollo Escobar (@WingerBell) October 12, 2023
19.
laughing out loud zagadat https://t.co/TvsJITuXeF— 𝐛𝐨𝐛.𝐱𝐱 (@lonzobob) October 14, 2023
20.
Nah. That’s Oochie Coochie. https://t.co/0m1zc7hcGP— Aggin Edis Has Returned!!! (@JumpShiveSlim13) October 13, 2023
21.
she ain’t no diva https://t.co/R4AdlSduqx— ✽tink✽ (@arcanecovet) October 11, 2023
22.
He wanted them to be a Madagascar Power Couple https://t.co/nhPwSyfghS— kaguana (@iguanas_) October 11, 2023
23.
close enough. Tell ur mom to release new music https://t.co/SEYIkIKrGb— anaki 𓆝 𓆟 𓆞 𓆝 (@BLUBOIIII) October 10, 2023
24.
Goodnight, sleep tight..— KWAJO- Social Issues Campaigner (@Kwajotweneboa) October 10, 2023
Don’t let the bed bu- pic.twitter.com/exzNUT3IoV
25.
“Like what do they think mute means? I was up there fighting for my life Jay” https://t.co/SfVM2HDfLu— who dis girl in the back of the room? (@diettrade) October 10, 2023
26.
Justin Bieber when he made Journals: https://t.co/flfgxqf0pw— 𝟒:𝟒𝟒 𝔥𝔢𝔞𝔲𝔵 🧚🏾♀️ (@xocvbox) October 6, 2023
27.
Me when I hate my man and I’m trying to kill him https://t.co/M6qCGIus5q— Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 6, 2023
28.
Where’d you guys go? https://t.co/bzjJWvNXea— Fireball (@CleanRas) October 6, 2023
29.
nigga did god do your hair??? https://t.co/X7J5CxOuM9— Bobby (@BobbyKingDeal) October 6, 2023
30.
He ain’t no diva https://t.co/u5EWEOe1Zs pic.twitter.com/TOtWdEpniC— Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) October 24, 2023
31.
Black Celebs: *In legal trouble*— Simply TC 💚💛🖤💙 (@BienSur_JeTaime) October 24, 2023
Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/GjXkDJDpOW
32.
I got my guy Caesar over here!— CB. 🦋 (@thecbankss) October 24, 2023
Caesar: https://t.co/Ino83BDzLa pic.twitter.com/SqdVWhAGs9
33.
He absolutely did that shit https://t.co/rzBQETPXXp pic.twitter.com/9CrPXpVrK1— BRI (@BriMalandro) October 24, 2023
34.
Well to put it simply: https://t.co/SURPtuXKgb pic.twitter.com/xAzQOaULjD— HERvonta Davis (@ThereGoPhee) October 23, 2023
35.
https://t.co/ZIaG16W9Q5 pic.twitter.com/wK8a7Ot3K0— issa rae’s favorite interviewer. (@TheGreatIsNate) October 24, 2023