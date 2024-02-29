61 Tweets From Black Twitter That Had Me Rolling This February
"I think Beyoncé is gonna do a lot this summer. Me and my friends may need to rob a bank"
1.
If I didn’t witness this when it happened I’d think it was AI. Just absolutely unhinged. 😭 https://t.co/G2EZzTaD2o— Deirra F. 👩🏽💻🚀☁️ (@ccieby30) February 1, 2024
2.
They don’t know how to tell Diddy he’s not invited so they’d rather cancel the whole thing. Copy that. https://t.co/QhaA9771yp— Thato (@Thato__M) February 1, 2024
3.
I really don’t want to be a thief but the price of olive oil is not helping— martha (@mxmsworld) February 3, 2024
4.
Be like if the development reach a certain level them dey unlock snow for you o https://t.co/cOl0C7hQ7r— O.S (@Oskwamzz) February 3, 2024
5.
He looks like a stew stained ice cream tub. pic.twitter.com/l1N5mSGeoy— Sarel (@cocosarel) February 4, 2024
6.
Beyoncé while Jay Z was on stage defending her: pic.twitter.com/2Ek7c2jyUi— Mona Thorne ✨ (@YannaGod) February 5, 2024
7.
This album dropped before the Cold War mind you https://t.co/KXwkmvyaxQ— taurus supreme (@jaxajueny) February 4, 2024
8.
I just got fired looooooooool https://t.co/3HP6kYIyp8 pic.twitter.com/K3QZdWR1oA— Chief (@ChiefPunter) February 5, 2024
9.
That’s crazy https://t.co/Koj5BjkILF pic.twitter.com/BCpH2gb2hC— SomeTattedTruckin’Mf 😮💨🚛🥱 (@SheNamedMeCarl) February 5, 2024
10.
Y'all know that Grammy is going straight into the glass cabinet that no one can open 😭 https://t.co/HKv6mWb8MO— luke (@_lukelukeluke) February 5, 2024
11.
Who are you hiding from in London? https://t.co/s9THq36tQW— Tolly (@tolly_t) February 6, 2024
12.
Dutty wine my girl https://t.co/g6pOSvUwnL— voice of the fields 🗣️ (@ratedc4christal) February 6, 2024
13.
jay z and blue for the cecred hair promo pic.twitter.com/IhnJXCg8Sf— jay (@jaystreason) February 7, 2024
14.
Here we are still waiting for the visuals and this bitch selling perms pic.twitter.com/ii0NwNYYMw— ProseccoPapi (@Reg___G) February 7, 2024
15.
Sent a joke to my work crush over Teams and I heard her audibly laugh from her desk. This is what cocaine feels like.— W.E.B. DaBoi (@Tyre_94) February 7, 2024
16.
https://t.co/MTCSEPwOR7 pic.twitter.com/znZpRV4EI4— JustinUg (@JustinUg_) February 7, 2024
17.
Lock in son.... tell her she be having that 💩ON! https://t.co/KuED7P4JiR pic.twitter.com/jCjrmcN0U3— Hi I’m Solomon (@solomonmissouri) February 7, 2024
18.
Husbands in the 1950s when they come home and dinner not ready pic.twitter.com/2XHYC2eGK4— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 8, 2024
19.
Swizz beats burner account: https://t.co/IFeLjb5Zet— Sesame Chiccen (@Loccdawggg) February 12, 2024
20.
You pocket watching our lord and savior? https://t.co/ltmo2pAWQL— Qui-Gon Jim (@jimbojd4) February 11, 2024
21.
Verizon must've gave Beyonce a CHECK cause she hasn't talked that much at one time since an old Destiny's Child interview— Rich (@RembertDesigns) February 12, 2024
22.
elmo is definitely a Black child calling him Mr. Usher https://t.co/LyvJ7jUwKc— ⚜️LEX⚜️ (@GeauxSeeTheLady) February 11, 2024
23.
Doing the transition from Renaissance act I to act II pic.twitter.com/9A7jQsZDCs— Jordy Alexander (@JordyBencosme) February 12, 2024
24.
FATHER STRETCH MY BANDS!!!!! https://t.co/f6LEDjbAvu— Aliené Superstar (@genebhunter) February 12, 2024
25.
My TL on 3.29 pic.twitter.com/1rfHEfoO01— Arif "Felonious Munk" Shahid (@Felonious_munk) February 12, 2024
26.
When you finally see your work wife after 2 long hard gruelling days(the “weekend”) without her pic.twitter.com/RYIJLaodnw— TS🍇🇧🇷 (@Trujista) February 12, 2024
27.
I went to hoop afterwards. Relax. https://t.co/Zbnz4ihYyL— GG (@_WhatsGoodG) February 9, 2024
28.
Anybody that eats bacon is a b*tch! https://t.co/QArEDWU41D— nie. (@Niemean_) February 9, 2024
29.
This is not shaki????? https://t.co/tpnLVYU7wa— Àjọkẹ́ (@susuajoke) February 18, 2024
30.
why do women who can ACTUALLY sing come to karaoke?!!! GO HOME GLADYS KNIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ehu06PBbIz— 𝕠𝕝’𝕦𝕘𝕝𝕒𝕤𝕤 𝕙𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕟™🦦 (@docsloosechange) February 10, 2024