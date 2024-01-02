Priscilla to me is a story of how society can fail in protecting young women, but playing the character were there any experiences you drew from personally to drive that narrative?

Well, I think that's what I found so interesting, the background of this movie is Graceland in the sixties, Elvis Presley and she’s a fashion icon. She’s living this glamorous life in this heightened setting. The time that I spent researching her life and reading the book that she put out in the eighties, there were so many personal connections I had with it along the way.

These milestones that a lot of women go through, like the experience of falling in love for the first time and not even knowing it, but giving yourself up along the way and then looking around and realizing that you need to put the pieces back together and find out who you are. One of the things she said was she didn’t even know what her own taste was because she was thinking about his the whole time. It’s very moving, and I found her story touching when she found the strength to leave someone like him, especially in that time, it was a different era. I thought I was going to have a difficult time relating to her but those human moments are universal.