I Stopped Waiting For My Honeymoon And Booked The Maldives

My name is Ada and I’m about six months away from turning 30, so I've got to that reflective stage of my life. One thing I’ve learnt is to stop delaying happiness.
A lot of us, dare I say most of us, dream of going to the Maldives but you tend to say “When I get married, I want to go on my honeymoon to the Maldives” But why? What exactly are you waiting for? Why are you delaying happiness, when you could take that trip today?
I had the blessing of going to the Maldives, not with my partner, not engaged, not on my honeymoon, but with myself – and I’m going to tell you what I learnt while I was there.
Protect your peace above everything.
When you respect the world, it will respect you back.
Never compromise on good food.
Don't let fear stop you from living.
You don't have to break the bank to have a good time.
Whether it's The Maldives or that country you've already dreamed about travelling to, stop delaying happiness and book that trip today. You deserve it!