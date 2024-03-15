Anthony Mackie Talks About Bringing a Classic PlayStation Game to Life in His Latest Project

Anthony, I know you’ve had experience with video game roles in the past but this one is very different, how do you prepare for a role in a game that doesn’t really have a blueprint?

Well, this role was really different because it was more about the world that we were creating and the content that we were placing inside of it. I didn't have to research the game at all. I've known Twisted Metal my entire life and I played it as a kid, however, I sucked at it and never won a battle.

I was pretty familiar with the game but this was more about John Doe and creating who I wanted him to be and how I wanted him to exist in this world that we were putting together. How naive can I make him, that you don't feel sorry for him, and think he's dumb? Because that's a very fine line you have to walk. It's like, “oh this guy's an idiot” as opposed to “this guy is so cute I just wanna hold him and make sure he's OK.”. There's a childish boyish aspect to him that I wanted to capture because the audience is basically John Doe's copilot. He's experiencing a lot of this world for the first time, just like the audience. Every time he experiences something new so does the audience. We're going on this journey together.