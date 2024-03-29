Black Twitter's 45 Tweets Will Guarantee Non-Stop Laughter This Easter Weekend
1.
Black people so in tune with the culture that all my guy had to do was post this and folks saying congratulations 🍾 https://t.co/XCT6rrJaGR— AC Tatum (@actatumonline) March 4, 2024
2.
tryna travel sync my ride home and my uber eats order https://t.co/AcrPozMCOF— ICYESTTWAT (@FUCCl) March 3, 2024
3.
A non-African claimed I was in his seat on the plane, so I opened my delta app and showed him my phone just like this. pic.twitter.com/h9paO6veja— Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) March 2, 2024
4.
she wanna be blue ivy so bad omg be yourself pic.twitter.com/0b20w90Nzj— Lea 𐚁 (@coxoleaa) February 29, 2024
5.
Haffi guh mix mortar after this, no matter your profession https://t.co/hKb49jFrjS— Brand Don (@JKavJA) March 21, 2024
6.
I am the tea, baby. https://t.co/zSFfN7Lqwp pic.twitter.com/BZjjPK505K— Denise Hemphill. 🐝 (@itsbrysonM_) March 20, 2024
7.
Currently trying to air drop this gif to the young black man I see reading 48 Laws Of Power on the bus. pic.twitter.com/iE6N0SrEKo— t (@Monosyllabik) March 19, 2024
8.
Rice. https://t.co/xFZgYInhbQ— Richie Brave 🇬🇾🇬🇾 (@RichieBrave) March 19, 2024
9.
Hard wig soft life is so real https://t.co/ALIPHLr8Xg— Audrey (@audreythefinest) March 19, 2024
10.
Somebody go hold that baby neck! https://t.co/mrxha4BIaZ— Spa Owner (@EmaniMone) March 16, 2024
11.
she looks like she’s about to make oreos from scratch https://t.co/XQzpFsRMEf— angel 🍉 (@ungodlyanele) March 17, 2024
12.
my niece said “Auntie is one of those ppl that has a lot of stuff & won’t get rid of it-I think she’s a whore.” LMFAO ma’am wrong word.— B 🦋 (@DontWorryBoutB) March 28, 2024
13.
the kidz bop version of crack 🤌🏿 https://t.co/4jIbwAGc0W— xanthus stan account (@tobikyere) March 17, 2024
14.
My bf just looked down at my feet. Said “how much is your pedicure usually?” I told him and he just Monzoed me the money. Idk how to feel 😭— 2.0 (@blixberrie) March 15, 2024
15.
Will you reach the Kingdom of Heaven? https://t.co/D0eO5OsYvZ— TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) March 15, 2024
16.
everybody in entertainment finna be brothers sisters cousins https://t.co/WEbwXOpTPF— kenpachi🗡🇧🇸 (@mudmillionaire) March 15, 2024
17.
https://t.co/2gMgvXUcZC pic.twitter.com/DJTEjLHWga— Goonica Denise Arnold (@goonica_denise) March 12, 2024
18.
Ok but what do I do with the baby after https://t.co/L5fNTwKt3E pic.twitter.com/6Nfv2SSz58— Glowja Cat✨• insta: selfcarecoka (@c0kahina) March 12, 2024
19.
Going from celeb arm candy to vice-president of an entire country is the most on the nose Howard behavior ever. Duality 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Z6tnowkidM— Simply TC 💚💛🖤💙 (@BienSur_JeTaime) March 11, 2024
20.
He said send me a picture of what yo sexy ass got on now:— 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝑒𓆩ᥫ᭡𓆪 (@_prettymamax) March 9, 2024
The photo: pic.twitter.com/QpZeH5tU3t
21.
INTRODUCING VANESSA BLING AS GAZA SLIM. https://t.co/6n5ozSNe6R— Goddess of BLACK. (@xm_muva) March 5, 2024
22.
You’re so rich. If 3k leaves my account I leave this earth with it https://t.co/lPCxwF6yFS— Jay (@JayAndreas___) March 27, 2024
23.
I woulda came back with a katana and 2 pounds of garlic butter strapped to my waistband https://t.co/LjygpjWMnl— Exec.Producer of Da Simulation (@3eyesisenough) March 26, 2024
24.
dr umar can go to hell https://t.co/L8GktgQDX7— Thimna Shooto (@thimnashooto) March 26, 2024
25.
TMZ would have filmed the conversation of Judas agreeing to betray Jesus.— db 🖤 (@dbcxptures) March 27, 2024
26.
We should just cancel April Fools this year. Ain’t no prank topping reality. pic.twitter.com/6P3ycLnm5k— Usman Tariq (@itxusman__) March 26, 2024
27.
they are sexywashing the biopic 😡😭😭 https://t.co/Uy88wKSbH3— #1 Mature Era Whore ᴹ♚ᴶ (@guccimykol) March 25, 2024
28.
When you’re in Miami with only £140 on your monzo. pic.twitter.com/UTod6OIMLS— 💡 (@chief_toks) March 25, 2024
29.
Removing your earpiece to see why the driver followed a wrong route https://t.co/5ZHGdOP96Y— UncLe SARM (@Uncle_sarm) March 25, 2024
30.
me going to fetch my girl from her birthday dinner after the 'friends' that wanted me cut off don't show up pic.twitter.com/GnkAkw1OhJ— babylon. (@broztitute) March 24, 2024
31.
I really hope it’s bomb that’s beeping in my sitting room and not prepaid meter— M (@_peekaaboo_) March 24, 2024
32.
Ghana Ghana Ghana. Not tea or coffee but immediately to egg. https://t.co/sZkuUqA6Oc— AO. (@AliceOla_) March 25, 2024
33.
how can i get tyla’s stomach before summer. i’m willing to do ozempic and cocaine !— mrs banks (@jaeeebizzlee) March 25, 2024
34.
RIP Enid Blyton, you would’ve loved this 😔 https://t.co/dpytZcmOQV— Him Kardashian (@khalnero) March 23, 2024
35.
Kendrick Lamar love getting on other people songs and making a scene then get in the booth for himself and make Jazz Drill music, nobody wanna hear that shit again…— Zasquiat (@MoneyBaggYerrrr) March 22, 2024
36.
Kendrick after hearing First Person Shooterpic.twitter.com/zVtIQuYy9B— Pinero_Nana 🇯🇲🇬🇭 (@Pinero_Nana) March 22, 2024
37.
Me every time I see an event say “first annual”: pic.twitter.com/VuEHKiUhg4— Dr. DeAvila Sadè, DBH, LCSW (@askdeavilasade) March 27, 2024