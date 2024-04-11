Keith Lee Just Wrapped Up His Toronto Food Tour — Here Are All The Food Spots He Ate At

"They say Canadians are some of the nicest people, and I see why."

Abby Zinman
If you're well-versed on the food side of TikTok, you probably know Keith Lee (@keith_lee125). He gained popularity through tasting and reviewing restaurants, ranging from small restaurants to large chains.

Man in camo-patterned denim outfit and fur hat smiling on a set with audience background
Brandon Todd / NBAE via Getty Images

Keith is currently embarking on a "food tour," tasting local eats from all around a particular city. And lucky for us, his latest stop was none other than Toronto, where he's eaten at six restaurants so far.

Keith Lee wearing beanie and hoodie sitting in a car, gesturing with both hands
Keith Lee / Via tiktok.com

To choose where to eat in each city, Keith has three categories he hits: mom-and-pop shops, popular joints according to residents, and restaurants from various cultures. And Toronto didn't disappoint, flooding his comments with requests.

List of various Toronto food spots recommended by users on a social media platform
Keith Lee / Via tiktok.com

In efforts to support smaller restaurants, Keith also asks fans to request businesses that may need the help.

Of course, Keith had a lot to say about the places he tried — spanning from the west end to Scarborough (and even into Ajax!). So, without further ado, here's a full list of the restaurants he went to, and what he thought about each item he ordered.

Keith Lee eating a burrito in a car, wearing a beanie and sweater, with visible hand tattoos
Keith Lee / Via tiktok.com

It's worth noting that Keith donated thousands of dollars in tips to some of the restaurants he ate at.

1. First, Keith stopped at Sumaq Iraqi Charcoal Grill in Scarborough (which he hilariously called "Scarborough, Toronto, Ontario, Canada"), to try 3 kinds of shawarma: veal, chicken, and mixed.

Menu board with various meal options and prices above a person working at a food counter
Keith Lee / Via tiktok.com

He spent $32.80 here, and noted that the customer service was "pretty good."

Keith enjoyed the chicken and veal, emphasizing how flavourful they were. He rated the chicken shawarma an 8.2/10 and the veal an 8.4/10, but didn't enjoy them as much together. Still, a win is a win!

A person holding a cone filled with pulled meat, wrapped in a flatbread, over a cobblestone street
Sumaq Iraqi Charcoal Grill / Via Instagram: @sumaqbbq

Just the crunch of the bread in Keith's video made me want to try this spot.

2. For dessert, Keith stopped at Biscuits to Baskets, a bakery run out of a backyard in Ajax, a town just east of Toronto. Although he normally doesn't visit backyard businesses, he made an exception for this one, tasting four cakes and one coffee.

Two people stand in a casual café setting, one customer and one barista behind the counter. The customer gestures during a conversation
Keith Lee / Via tiktok.com

In true Canadian fashion, the customer service here was "over the top" amazing.

To begin, Keith dubbed the Korean Sponge Toffee Latte as "unique," and gave it an 8/10 (which is a great grade given that he doesn't really drink coffee). Then, he and his family tried the carrot, banana, biscoff, and chocolate cakes. Although they preferred the first three because they weren't overly sweet, all four landed positive ratings.

Keith Lee in car showing a box of various frosted pastries
Keith Lee / Via tiktok.com

Over anything, though, Keith seemed most impressed with just how friendly the staff were, and even gave them a $2,500 tip!

3. Then, Keith went hit up downtown Toronto to try Afro's Pizza, a small but popular spot. He tasted the mac 'n cheese and four pizzas: the Davis Jr. (one with pepperoni and one with beef), Hendrix's Experience, and Shehnaz's Samosa. Each was stacked with ingredients and super unique.

Keith Lee holding a pizza box with one slice left, wearing an orange-patterned beanie
Keith Lee / Via tiktok.com

He spent $79.04 here, and the customer service was "really good."

Normally "picky" about his mac 'n cheese, Keith loved how flavourful this dish was, rating it an 8.5/10. As for the pizzas, Keith gave the Davis Jr. a whopping 9/10 with pepperoni, and 8.7/10 with beef. After some confusion over how he felt about the Hendrix's Experience pizza, he rated it a 7.7/10, and the samosa pizza a 7.5/10, explaining how the last two are probably divisive amongst the public.

Keith Lee in car holds up a forkful of cheesy pasta, with a full dish visible below
Keith Lee / Via tiktok.com

He loved how different these pizzas were, and after chatting with the owner, he gave the restaurant a $3,000 tip.

4. Asian-fusion brunch favourite Sisters & Co. was next. They ordered the Earl Grey pancakes, citrus mascarpone waffles, bare-naked Eggs Benedict, and a Vietnamese coffee.

Stack of pancakes with cream and raspberries on top, garnished with heart-shaped syrup drops
Sisters & Co. / Via instagram.com

They spent $74.07 and ordered from DoorDash, so they couldn't comment on the service.

Albeit a bit stingy with their bacon and simple with their options, Keith gave the bare-naked Benedict a 7.7/10. He absolutely loved the waffles, rating them a 9/10, and gave the pancakes an 8.7/10. The coffee got a 7.5/10; he said it tasted very strong (but he likes black coffee, so it was up his alley).

Keith Lee holding a waffle with jam and syrup dripping, wearing a beanie and a jacket
Keith Lee / Via tiktok.com

Those waffles look to die for.

5. Keith went on to try Bahamian restaurant Old Nassau, located in the west end of Toronto, after the owner posted a TikTok asking Keith to add their restaurant to his food tour. He tried the banana pancakes, crack chicken, pork chops, and a fried snapper fish.

Woman in front of &quot;Old Nassau&quot; store, wearing glasses and headscarf, with &quot;Mini Chicken In The Bag&quot; sign below
Old Nassau / Via tiktok.com

They spent $80, and the customer service was "very good."

The fish was "seasoned to perfection," and the pancake was "savoury," "buttery," and "dense"; he rated the combination of both a 9.6/10! He didn't like the macaroni side dish, though, giving it a 3/10, and rated the crack chicken a 7/10. Although he doesn't usually eat pork, he rated the pork chops a 7.9/10. So the big winners here were the pancake and fish.

Keith showing a takeout container with rice and grilled fish, wearing a beanie
Keith Lee / Via tiktok.com

He thanked the workers at Old Nassau by giving each of them a $500 tip.

6. Finally, back in Scarborough, Keith got a request to visit No. 1 Jerk, a takeout restaurant, for some Jamaican-Chinese food. He tried the BBQ jerk chicken sandwich, curry goat roti, and an oxtails plate.

Close-up of a hand holding a sandwich with chicken and coleslaw
Keith Lee / Via tiktok.com

All he said about the service was that the worker said she was hungover... perhaps a questionable thing to tell a customer, IMO!

He said the jerk chicken was dry, but the bread was soft, so the sandwich was a 6.5/10. The curry goat roti was hard to eat and the flavours were strong; but Keith still gave this a 7.5/10 and the oxtails plate a 6.5/10.

Keith in a beanie showing a container of food while sitting in a car
Keith Lee / Via tiktok.com

And that wraps up Keith's food tour in Toronto! It's safe to say we showed him how diverse (and delicious) our food scene is, and how inviting Canadians can be. I just hope he comes back for another bite sometime soon.

Keith in beanie holding a coffee cup with car interior background
Keith Lee / Via tiktok.com

It pains me that he never tried our poutine, but let's hope he stops in Montreal sometime soon for round two.

