24 Pairs Of Shoes That Are Definitely Worth Their Price Tag

1. Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace Sneakers made so your feet can breathe throughout the day, meaning you won't need to worry about sweaty feet! And the futuristic style means these will feel more unique and fun than any other pair of sneakers you've ever owned.
Promising review: "I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned. They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day, so they never sweat and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill." —SBoo
Get them from Amazon for $73.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 22 styles).
2. Sam Edelman loafers you can ~slide~ right on no matter whether you're wearing dress pants, jeans, or even a dress.
Promising review: "These shoes are a favorite! I ordered the black after having a beet red color for about a year and a half. They were comfortable right out of the box, the leather is supple, and they look high quality. I am very happy with my purchase. These are often compared to the Brixton loafer from a high-end fashion brand." —Christine
Get them from Amazon for $150 (available in sizes 4–14 and 37 colors).
3. Lace-up boots made from recycled wool and repurposed plastic that are perfect for hikers and nonhikers alike.
Thesus is a POC woman-led small business based in Ontario, Canada, creating sustainable outdoor footwear that looks good and is comfortable. They use material that's 90% sustainable and traceable.
Promising review: "I really love these boots. They are extremely comfortable and there was no breaking in period. I sized up as recommended, and they fit perfectly. I can wear them with an insole and thick socks. If you plan to wear them with just a thin sock, you could probably stick to your usual size. I’ve gone on several hikes since getting these, and they don’t rub at all. I think I’ll end up getting another color because I like them so much. And they look cute!" —Norah
Get it from Thesus for $198 (available in EU sizes 36–46 and 14 colors).
4. A pair of platform sandals to give you a ~boost~ while keeping your feet mostly flat and, in turn, comfortable. There's no need to have any other uncomfortable dress shoes in your closet when these are an option.
Promising review: "These are super cute and by far the most comfortable heels I’ve ever worn. My feet are wide and flat so typically heeled shoes are not my friend. For context, I wore them to a baby shower and afterward walked around Whole Foods with zero issues. I’m definitely buying these in silver next." —Adriana L.
Get them from Aerosoles for $94.50+ (available in sizes 5–13, wide, and in 17 colors and patterns).
5. A pair of Franco Sarto mid-calf boots practically begging you to take them on every adventure you go on. And when you wear these, you know that you won't be walking down the street but S-T-R-U-T-T-I-N-G.
Promising review: "They are very good boots! I've bought three pairs of them so far, and I'm happy with all of them! I especially like the felling of the boots! I suggest to buy one size bigger and wear them with thicker socks, and you will feel even more comfortable! Hope this helps!" —NTHCC
Get it from Amazon for $58.74+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 10 colors).
6. Cutout mules designed to be a more sophisticated take on a flat that doesn't skimp on the comfort levels. Slip these on whenever you need a classy shoe you can wear for hours on end.
Zou Xou Shoes is a Black woman-owned small business that has been creating handcrafted shoes by Argentinian shoemakers since 2015. The styles are easy and classic so they can be worn for years. These mules are handmade to order in European sizes, which means you should pick one size up. For example, if you wear a US 8, choose a 39.
Promising review: "These shoes are great! The leather is soft and comfortable — no breaking in necessary." —Eileen chao
Get them from Zou Xou Shoes on Etsy for $254 (available in EU sizes 36–42).
7. Chelsea boots you can keep in your closet and grab them whenever you're not quite sure what to wear, but need a sturdy pair of shoes that will look good.
Thursday Boot Company suggests ordering a half size up from your normal size (aka your boot size).
Promising review: "I’ve bought from Thursday in the past, and I always love their boots and get so many compliments. They’re well made and go with everything. They’re definitely worth the price. I’ve had some pairs for years, and they hold up in every kind of weather! 10/10 recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $160 (available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors).
8. Madewell court sneakers — reviewers cannot stop raving about the comfort, quality, and cuteness of these shoes. Not to mention the versatility. If you're looking for a staple sneaker without a visible logo, add these to your cart asap.
9. Doc Martens combat boots so reliable, you can wear them through rain, sleet, and even snow without compromising your style.
10. A pair of clogs you ~wood~ be caught wearing all the time because they're cute and different, yet extremely comfortable.
Promising review: "I love these clogs. I wore them for 10 hours right out of the box with no issues whatsoever. They are cute, super comfy, and feel really good on your feet. The soles are pretty slip-proof, and the leather is pretty soft so no breaking in is required. Love them!!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $110+ (available whole sizes 6–11 and in 14 colors).
11. Ugg ankle boots TikTok has caused to sell out several times, so I wouldn't be surprised if it happened again. The shorter version of your fave shoes growing up are now an easy and chic way to keep your feet warm all winter long.
Promising review: "Love, love, love these. So worth the price! So comfortable. I wore them all day and my feet were so warm and happy. They are adorable but look a bit like slippers. I loved them so much I ordered another pair today. I highly recommend them but only if you like your feet to be warm and cozy!" —Amy Del Santo
Get them from Amazon for $149.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 25 colors).
12. Naturalizer slingbacks with the slightest heel and classy pointed toe. These will be your go-to shoe for work, date nights, and everything in between.
Promising review: "With all my foot problems, I was resigned to only wearing sneakers with orthotics and sandals. I am happy to say these shoes are buttery soft and comfortable. I got the wide fit and am searching for the next cute pair to purchase. They are pricey, so I have to pace myself, but so worth it!" —Vivian
Get them from Amazon for $85+ (available in sizes 4—12, wide, and in 38 colors).
13. A pair of steel-toed slip-on Dr. Martens boots perfect for those in-between weather days when it's cold and drizzly, but not enough that you want to pull out your full-on rain boots. These boots will protect you from the weather (and keep your feet warm) while matching your outfit completely.
Promising review: "Super cute and durable. They look adorable with any outfit; dress them up with pants or down with jeans. Overall, they fit true to size. They can become a little uncomfortable after a long day of wearing them, but they are durable with a thick sole and hold up to rain. I have always loved Dr. Martens, and these live up to their good quality and staple pieces." —christa kraftician
Get it from Amazon for $99.20+ (available in whole sizes 5–11 and two colors).
14. Everlane flats designed to mold to your feet the more you wear them so eventually it will basically feel like you're not wearing any shoes at all.
15. Converse All Star sneakers that have been around forever for a good reason — they're a classic style that'll be a staple in your closet. Sure they may be "trendy" right now, but TBH, you'll love wearing these long after the trend ends.
Promising review: "From the start, this shoe didn't catch a break. Out the box, I took it on a road trip through California and broke it in on the way. Walked around the city with them, and they were a hell of a lot better than regular Converse. Right after the road trip, these shoes spent two weeks with me in Mexico walking through sand and rain. They didn't miss a beat and held up the entire time. I'm very happy with this purchase and would buy them again!" —sergio prieto
Get them from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in sizes 5.5–15 and dozens of colors and patterns).
16. A knee-high boot that actually comes in eight different calf widths, so if you struggle to find tall boots that actually fit you, this might be your solution. Plus, the waterproof material and memory foam insoles ensure that you can wear these all the dang time.
Get it from DuoBoots for $215+ (originally $360; available in sizes UK 2–10 and in eight calf widths).