1. A dumbbells set, a must-have for anyone who is trying to increase their strength because it comes with a set of 3-, 5-, and 8-pound weights so you can easily grab the next weight up when you realize that you're ready for more of a challenge.
Promising review: "This dumbbell set is great for anyone looking to do some home workouts. The neoprene coating is comfortable and easy to grip. They are also very durable — I dropped the 8-lb on the ground cause I tripped on my own feet, and there wasn't even a mark on it (unlike my floor). I also really like the hexagon shape since I don't have to worry about them rolling away between sets. I haven't noticed any uneven weight distribution or balance issues either. Even though I bought the 3-lb, 5-lb, and 8-lb set it would be easy and affordable to add more dumbbells that match in higher weights when I'm ready. The stand is a little flimsy so you have to be careful when grabbing or putting away a weight, but it's held up so far and does the job." —Rachel Fuji
Get the three-pair set from Amazon for $52.32 (also available as single sets from 1–20 pounds).
2. And a pack of bodyweight and dumbbell exercise cards if you're not quite sure how to get started. Each card has an illustrated guide on how to complete the exercise. Plus, it will mix up your routine because you won't know what exercise is coming next. *Please not burpees🤞*
Palace Learning is a small business creating educational, anatomy, art, fitness and more posters.
Promising reviews: "I love these cards! I get bored of doing the same workouts over and over and then lose my motivation, but with these, it's easy to quickly change up your routine. I love the art style of the illustrations (ones with faces creep me out!) and the detail on the back of the cards, explaining how to properly do the exercise, as well as what muscles are targeted, and the amount of reps to aim for. I've been choosing about 6 cards to lay on the bench/floor, and then pairing them with an app which automatically times my intervals for me, and it keeps me focused for the full length of my workout!" —Alanna
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
3. Or a set of exercise dice that will turn your workout into a fun game. The dice have 36 different workouts — the two orange dice offer HIIT movements including mountain climbers or lateral lunges, while the green die offers stretches and yoga poses.
Promising review: "I haven't exercised in a while, but I didn't want to follow a workout video. I wanted something that would allow me to go at my own pace with exercises I knew how to modify for beginners. The dice give me the variations I need to jazz up my routine a bit. It does come with a sheet that goes over the exercises, which I like. Just like any exercise equipment, routine, or anything challenging; you get out of it what you put into it. Are you always going to feel motivated — no, but if you get bored with routines like I do, this will help you change it up a bit." —Ndnchick29
Get a set of three from Amazon for $24.95.
4. A reversible yoga mat designed with a textured surface to help keep your hands from sliding when they get sweaty. It also has 6mm of cushioning, making it so your body will be comfy and supported as you make your way through a sun salutation.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Genevieve Scarano says, "I work out at home a lot, so it's important for me to have an exercise mat that's cushy, sturdy, and easy to roll up and put away. I received this Gaiam yoga mat as a sample and really enjoy using it for yoga and Pilates! It's so comfortable to stand, sit, and lay down on, and I don't have to worry about sliding around, thanks to a grippy material. It's also fun to flip the sides (my mat above came with light blue and dark blue sides) — I've never had a yoga mat with this design before! And if you don't have a lot of space, no worries, because this mat rolls up to a compact size when you're done exercising."
Get it from Amazon for $29.09+ (available in four sizes and 10 colors).
5. A weighted fitness hoop about to ~turn~ up your workout while making you feel like you're a kid again. Reviewers say this is great for not only strengthening your core but also helping relieve back aches from sitting for too long.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start, but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes, it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add on, and the weight is not too heavy or light." —Richard Enriquez
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).
6. Or an illustrated yoga mat here to help guide you through a yoga flow without having to venture out to a class or have an instructor at all. You'll be able to see exactly how the poses look and use it to switch up your practice, keeping your workout fresh and fun.
NewMe Fitness is a small business creating high-quality fitness products for strength training, weight training, and yoga. The mat is 24” wide x 68" long and 5mm thick! It's made with a moisture-wicking material that'll keep sweat at bay and is great for hot yoga, too.
Promising reviews: "I use this mat more than I ever took classes. Not sure if it is good for beginners, but if you have basic class instruction already, it gives you a great sequence of moves you are familiar with. Most I can do, a few I have never done." —Mng Parker
"This mat is great for a quick guide to various yoga poses. The length, thickness, and comfort make it a great purchase. I look forward to many future uses." —Baglady
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in eight colors).
7. Push-up bars you'll have ~a-round~ for a long time because they'll make doing push-ups on the floor more comfortable and also an even better workout. The handles let you get a good grip and then rotate as you go down, so you don't slip or slide at all. These are also great for anyone who's still working on their push-up game (it's okay, I am too) because they work just as well if you're on your knees.
Promising review: "The first time I used them, I felt burn (the good kind) in the back/neck area. I looked up a diagram of musculature online, and it corresponded precisely with the trapezius muscles. I know that a product can't cure lazy, but knowing that I'm doing push-ups the right way and being able to feel the results makes me want to do more push-ups." —mbca
Get them from Amazon for $24.99.
8. An exercise ball great if you're looking to work on improving your posture, balance, core strength, and more. It's also helpful for both modifying exercises (especially if you have a hard time getting all the way down to the floor) and making others more challenging. All a~round~, this is a great tool to have in your corner.
UrbnFit is a small business creating a variety of different pieces of fitness equipment.
Promising review: "I bought this stability ball for at-home workouts. By the time I got home from work, my husband had the ball inflated and ready for me to use. He did not have any problems inflating or plugging it up. I have used it a couple of times and so far it has performed to my satisfaction. It feels like the ones I used at the gym — in regards to the vinyl thickness." —Terah A. eden
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in five sizes and 11 colors).
9. A yoga strap to help improve your flexibility and ability to hold certain yoga poses. Reviewers love this one because it's inexpensive yet good quality.
Promising review: "Nicely woven yoga strap. It's relatively soft, but durable and strong. The rings are a good thickness, and it works well for me. I've only been using it for a month for at-home beginner's yoga, but it's perfect for getting into and/or holding poses I wouldn't be able to otherwise." —Mary Alston
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in three sizes and19 colors).
10. A 10-in-1 exercise kit if you don't really know where to start and just want some equipment to help. This set includes an ab wheel, thick knee mat, push-up grip handles, jump rope, wrist wraps, two resistance bands, an eight-shaped stretch band, and a guidebook to show you exactly what you need to do.
Promising review: "It was easy to assemble using directions given. Very sturdy and easy to use. I bought it for exercising/gym workouts at home, and I have been loving it." —TyrellAkola Gray
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two colors).
11. A simple jump rope with a digital counter that's great if you're a beginner who is looking for ways to ~switch~ up your cardio routine. You'll ~jump~ at the chance to use the counter to start a mini-competition with yourself to see how many reps you can get every day.
Promising review: "I am impressed with this product! It's super lightweight, easy to use and hold, and has made working out fun again! The buttons are easy to use, it took less than a minute to set up, and it keeps track of how many jumps and feels comfortable in the hands. I find myself using it daily and since the handles keep track of how many jumps, I try to break the previous day's records! Definitely would recommend!" —cassandra
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
12. Or a cordless version ensuring that you can jump, hop, and skip to your heart's content without having to worry about a rope thwacking your floor and ceiling. This is great for anyone who lives in an apartment and doesn't want to disrupt your neighbors too much, but it's also super portable, meaning you can take it anywhere with you.
Promising review: "These rope-less jump trainers are perfect for me. I had tried them in a gym setting once before and fell in love because they offered solutions for my work travel and low ceilings at home during the winter. They provide the upper body workout with just enough weight in the attached balls. Would order again and again." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in five colors).
13. A Chopper here to help you live out your lumberjack fantasy while also getting a ~killer~ workout in. You can just pick it up and chop away or use the free app to follow one of the 60 pre-built circuits.
Promising review: "I’ll admit that I thought this was a gimmick at first. That being said, it is a lot of fun chopping away after a stressful day at work. I just put on my favorite TV show and go to town. This isn’t meant to be a magic fitness tool. It is just a novel/fun way to get you to exercise without thinking about it too much. The free app has some nice workout routines you can try as well." —CAT
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (also available in a pro bundle).