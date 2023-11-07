If You’ve Been Working From Home For Several Years Now, You Deserve To Treat Yourself To One Of These 39 Products

The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries — both will need them!

Promising review: "So, I just transitioned to work from home and wanted a cool keyboard for my new workspace. I tried two others, and they worked but I wasn’t 100% happy with the style, shape, or color. A friend showed me her keyboard, and I fell in love with it. Her’s was the pink/colorful option. I immediately went on Amazon and found the purple/lilac colorful and ordered. I received it today, and I’m so pleased. I’m one of those who love hearing the click-clack sound of keys being hit with my nails and the weight of the keyboard is nice and heavy — it feels well made. I’m still getting used to the mouse it’s a wider shape than I’m used to, but it works and matches my keyboard. Now if only I could find a purple monitor, LOL. I highly recommend this keyboard. Happy typing!" —Kimberly Renee

Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in 11 colors).