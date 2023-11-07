If You’ve Been Working From Home For Several Years Now, You Deserve To Treat Yourself To One Of These 39 Products

1. A colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set to bring some color (and life) to your work setup and also make it a little easier to actually get your work done because your hands don't have to feel so cramped typing on your small laptop keyboard.
The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries — both will need them!
Promising review: "So, I just transitioned to work from home and wanted a cool keyboard for my new workspace. I tried two others, and they worked but I wasn’t 100% happy with the style, shape, or color. A friend showed me her keyboard, and I fell in love with it. Her’s was the pink/colorful option. I immediately went on Amazon and found the purple/lilac colorful and ordered. I received it today, and I’m so pleased. I’m one of those who love hearing the click-clack sound of keys being hit with my nails and the weight of the keyboard is nice and heavy — it feels well made. I’m still getting used to the mouse it’s a wider shape than I’m used to, but it works and matches my keyboard. Now if only I could find a purple monitor, LOL. I highly recommend this keyboard. Happy typing!" —Kimberly Renee
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in 11 colors).
2. A weekly planner pad here to help you stay organized and on top of your ever growing to-do list. It has a space to write your to-do list, as well as your weekly focus, top three priorities, specific tasks and meetings each day of the week, and a habit tracker. You'll be able to accomplish both your personal and professional goals with this pad.
Promising review: "I really love this pad! It really helps me put my week into perspective. I also love the habit tracker and the top three things. This really helps me stay on point and gets me thinking a bit more about the things that make my weeks brighter. I also love the neutral colors of the pad. Perfect addition to anyone's desk who loves using pen and paper!" —Joanna Marshall
Get it from Amazon for $13.95 (available in three colors).
3. Or an "After Coffee" notepad with three separate sections to help you take a second in the morning (maybe while you're enjoying your first cup) to split up your to-do list into your top priorities, what can be done later, and what can be done tomorrow. This will help you focus on what needs to get done without getting overwhelmed.
This Black woman–owned business makes super cute apparel, prints, notepads, and more! This notepad is 6 inches x 8 inches and has 50 sheets to help coordinate all your to-dos.
Promising review: "Absolutely perfect! It arrived quickly and helps me in the morning to prioritize, and it looks great on my desk. I can’t recommend it enough!" —Stephanie Horowitz
Get it from Godly Gorgeous on Etsy for $17.
4. An armless desk chair reviewers love because not only is it super comfortable, but it's also wide enough that you can sit cross-legged without your knees hitting an arm rest. It also reclines up to 120 degrees, the height can be adjusted, and the PU leather is waterproof, which means easy cleaning if you accidentally spill your morning coffee on it.
Promising review: "This chair is unique because it has a large, wide seat that allows you to sit in different positions including cross-legged. It is also supremely comfortable with the quality of cushions. I'm 5'8" and, I find it spacious with an appropriate amount of height adjustability for feet on the ground. So far great for all-day office use!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $188.99+ (available with or without wheels).
5. A reversible waterproof desk mat you can use to protect your space and keep it clean — plus make it super easy to actually use that mouse you have.
Promising review: "I'm an art teacher, and working from home during the coronavirus outbreak was going to put a lot of strain on my wood desk (which I keep mostly for show but now am forced to use for work). I ordered this desk pad because mint green is my favorite color, and I wanted something to protect my desk from paint and other art supplies. It arrived today, and it was so cute! It's exactly what I wanted. It's thin enough not to add too much bulk to the desk, the color is so fun, and it wipes off easily. I love that it's reversible, too, so I'll probably use one side for making tutorial videos for my classes and the other for when I'm painting. I was worried that it wouldn't lie flat because it came rolled up, but it lay flat immediately. And it came with a cute little belt in case I need to roll it back up again and store it!" —Jill S
Get it from Amazon for $10.19+ (available in three sizes and eight color combinations).
6. A portable monitor here to ~expand~ your working area and give you more space than your one tiny screen. It comes with a case that can act as a stand, but that also means you can take this with you if your WFH life has you working from other places every once and a while.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy this monitor because I had never heard of the brand and am always a skeptic. I wanted a portable monitor for when I work from home. I also utilize this as a third monitor with my laptop and second monitor. I've had this product for almost a year and can only say great things. It works perfectly. It comes with a foldable case, which can double as a stand. It also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, a mini-HDMI to HDMI cable, and a power adapter (with a USB-A to USB-C cable). I couldn't have asked for a better portable monitor! Don't hesitate!" —A. C. Pham
Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (available in three colors).
7. A set of gold cable organizers for organizing all the cords on your desk so you don't have to spend 10 minutes fishing out your computer charging cord that fell behind your desk...again. Plus, this gold style won't stick out like a sore thumb among the other thing on your desk.
Brighttia is a New York-based small business established in 2018 that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor!
Promising review: "These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces. Exactly what I was looking for." —Amy Margolis
Get a set of two from Brighttia on Etsy for $11.98+ (available in eight colors).
8. A rotating timer you can set for a specific amount of time to help with your productivity and also to remind yourself that you need to take a break every once in a while.
You can set the timer for 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, and 30-minute blocks by rotating it to the time you want. Then it will start the countdown. There are also four volume options in case you don't want to disrupt any other people in your home.
Promising review: "I love this timer to keep me on task while working from home! For the price, I was honestly impressed with the quality. My only suggestion would be an option for the display to stay backlit. You can press the snooze button on top to light the display for about five seconds, but that’s not super convenient if you have it rotated in timer mode, plus you have to actively press the button rather than just glancing at how much time is left. Honestly, this is a very small quibble that I could fix simply by not working in a dimly lit room, but it’s really the only critique I have. All in all, this is a fun and functional desk accessory!" —Angela Reiber
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 30- and 60-minute configurations and six colors).
9. An electric mug warmer that regulates the temperature of your coffee or tea so you can nurse your drink for hours without sipping an ice-cold beverage. If you're someone who gets easily distracted with work tasks or just prefers to have a hot cup next to them all day, this little gadget will make that experience even better for ya.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long (because yes, I'm one of those people that'll sip on coffee until 5 p.m., all right!!). I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my (very eclectic) collection perfectly.
"I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concave-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I looove how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absent-minded person."
Get it from Amazon for $23.29+ (available in eight colors).
10. A glass dry-erase desktop whiteboard you can write your important reminders and "I CAN'T FORGET" notes on instead of using scraps of paper.
The environment will even thank you for reducing your paper use. The whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, an accessory channel (to hold the marker), and a storage drawer.
Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing multiple complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of my mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things."—Captainflapjax
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in five colors).
11. A wall charger with six outlets *and* two USB fast-charging ports to keep all your devices and accessories at 100% so they won't die in the middle of that team meeting.
Promising review: "I work from home in a small apartment, and this really made my setup work the way I want it to. I need to use all six plugs, plus I like to keep my phone and Mi-Fi charging while working too. This was the perfect thing for me to get everything plugged in and essentially retrofitted into a built-in apartment wall desk setup that was intended for the large desktop towers of the late '90s. I’m ordering a second one in hopes it transforms another part of my weird floor plan. Bonus: The USB ports seem to fast-charge my iPhone XS Max. I can go from dead to fully charged in about 90 minutes." —Moose
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
12. Or a flexible power strip designed with a 5-foot extension cord you can swivel and twist exactly to your liking. This is great if you have a small workspace but still have a lot of electronics that need to be plugged in.
iJoy is a small business that sells tech accessories, speakers, and headphones.
Promising review: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go in any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in five colors).
13. A monitor stand here to give your screen a little ~lift~ so it's closer to eye level, thus helping with eye and neck strain during the day. This one is also designed with a storage drawer *and* a place to set your phone or tablet.
Promising review: "I'd seen this product circling around on TikTok, and I had to have it for my computer monitor. It fits perfectly. It's sturdy and made to last for sure. Love it." —Shauna Grace Buckley
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
14. A set of memory foam gel pads to help support your wrists no matter if you're working on a laptop or with a monitor and keyboard. The cushion can help prevent cramping and wrist pain from being in the same position for 8+ hours a day.
You get two pieces — one for in front of your keyboard and the other for your mouse.
Promising review: "Having worked from home for almost a year now without any ergonomic cushion, I finally decided to buy this and am so glad I did. They come with stickers that you can place to avoid movement but so far they don't seem necessary...The mouse pad cushion feels perfect! I appreciate not having the ball of my palm resting against a hard surface all day long. This also isn't sliding around on the desk. Feels perfect. These cushions have a great memory foam feel but not so much that they are very sensitive to the touch, they mostly keep their shape." —UAstudentn
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 19 colors).
15. Or a set of armrest pads if you like to work places other than your desk. These will help give your wrists a little extra padding (and comfort) while you respond to those 100 emails you got even though your OOO message was only on for a day.
Promising review: "I use these pads all the time. I'm sure it's not ergonomically correct for me to rest my wrists on my laptop while I type, but it's hard to kick bad habits...so if you're in the same boat with the same annoyingly sharp edges on your Mac, these puppies are the perfect solution. They significantly extend my comfortable writing window." —Samuel A. Nordli
Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in three sizes).