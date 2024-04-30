29 WFH Products Reviewers Are Obsessed With

1. A rotating timer you can set for a specific amount of time to help with your productivity and also to remind yourself that you need to take a break every once in a while.
You can set the timer for 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, and 30-minute blocks by rotating it to the time you want. Then it will start the countdown. There are also four volume options in case you don't want to disrupt any other people in your home.
Promising review: "I love this timer to keep me on task while working from home! For the price, I was honestly impressed with the quality. My only suggestion would be an option for the display to stay backlit. You can press the snooze button on top to light the display for about five seconds, but that’s not super convenient if you have it rotated in timer mode, plus you have to actively press the button rather than just glancing at how much time is left. Honestly, this is a very small quibble that I could fix simply by not working in a dimly lit room, but it’s really the only critique I have. All in all, this is a fun and functional desk accessory!" —Angela Reiber
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 30- and 60-minute configurations and six colors).
2. A USB-powered cooling pad for anyone whose laptop starts to sounds like a plane is taking off after working for, oh, approximately five minutes. This gadget has three fans in it to keep your computer calm, cool, and collected, so you can get your work done without much of a hassle.
Promising review: "Best purchase I have made in years. Only had it two days, but the first words out of my mouth to my wife were, 'I can work for hours like this.' If you work from home and like to work on the couch, recliner, breakfast nook, patio, etc, and you have your computer in your lap, this is an absolute must-have. Not only does it keep your legs and lap cool, but it also keeps your computer cool and able to process much more efficiently." —Trent Thiel
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors).
3. A wall charger with six outlets *and* two USB fast-charging ports to keep all your devices and accessories at 100% so they won't die in the middle of that team meeting.
Promising review: "I work from home in a small apartment, and this really made my setup work the way I want it to. I need to use all six plugs, plus I like to keep my phone and Mi-Fi charging while working, too. This was the perfect thing for me to get everything plugged in and essentially retrofitted into a built-in apartment wall desk setup that was intended for the large desktop towers of the late '90s. I’m ordering a second one in hopes it transforms another part of my weird floor plan. Bonus: The USB ports seem to fast-charge my iPhone XS Max. I can go from dead to fully charged in about 90 minutes." —Moose
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
4. A Rocketbook smart–reusable notebook that takes your handwritten notes and makes them digital so when your boss asks for a recap of that meeting in your one-on-one, you can send it as an attachment and look super on top of everything.
Promising review: "Why did I not know about this before now??? I am a travel agent working from home and take loads of notes. I am so happy to be able to scan phone call notes with clients into their trip records! If they do not book right away I can scan and save notes to another file and retrieve them without leafing through a load of paper! Woo-hoo! I can see so many uses for this product for just about anyone who takes notes or even journals regularly. I see that new version was introduced to the market that has lined pages...which I felt was the only thing lacking." —ellen
Get it from Amazon for $30.28+ (available in two styles and 16 colors).
5. A shortcut keyboard cover here to make it super easy for you to remember all the shortcuts for Adobe Photoshop, Final Cut Pro X, and more so you don't have to have 50 Post-it Notes with every shortcut cluttering up your space.
Chic Geeks is a Black woman–owned small business that designs luxury tech accessories to add personality and color to people's workspace.
Promising review: "I bought this keyboard cover as a gift for my niece who uses Final Cut Pro often. She absolutely loves it and discovered new shortcuts for editing. It’s totally worth the money." —Staci Rutherford
Get it from Chic Geeks: $20 (for the Adobe Photoshop Shortcuts cover) and $20 (for Final Cut Pro X Shortcuts cover; both are available in most MacBook models and sizes).
6. A glass dry-erase desktop whiteboard you can write your important reminders and "I CAN'T FORGET" notes on instead of using scraps of paper.
The environment will even thank you for reducing your paper use. The whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, accessory channel (to hold the marker), and a storage drawer.
Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing a number of complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things."—Captainflapjax
Get it from Amazon for $31.62+ (available in five styles).
7. A privacy sign great for anyone working from a full house where people like to barge in even when the door is closed.
Promising review: "I work from home, and if you do too you may also encounter this odd scenario: Merely closing the door to one’s office is not actually a reliable method to let others know you are working. I can’t say enough good things about this sign. It is a far better design and quality than expected at this price point. The sign is a dial style, and really sturdy. The dial even has a click-in-place feature to prevent your status from accidentally moving when the door swings shut. Gone are the days of people thinking you’re available when you’re not! Well, at least you have forewarned them! I am extremely happy with the sign, and can recommend it to anyone who might need a little extra assistance in deterring work interruptions!" —Conscious Consumer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in black and white).
8. A memory foam chair cushion with a nonslip rubber bottom to ensure you'll be comfortable all day long — it won't move around when you get up every once and a while to stretch your legs (and maybe pet your dog).
Promising review: "I work from home and sit at my desk 40+ hours a week. I just now realized that it was three years ago tomorrow that I bought my first ComfiLife cushion for my desk chair, which I love! This cushion has held up so well for three years and is still as supportive and comfortable as the day I bought it. Plus, the cover is removable for washing, which keeps it looking new. I need one for a second chair, and I wouldn't even consider buying any other cushion!" —Carolyn Chilton
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors).
9. And memory foam armrest pads because your elbows deserve just as much love as your butt does! They're sitting in their chair for the same amount of time!!!
Promising review: "I have a desk chair that I live in that I have tried various configurations on the arms to keep from bruising my elbows. Nothing has been much help. I am very glad that I gave this a try! The covers are super soft, and the memory foam works extremely well. I have only had the covers in use for a week, but already I can feel a difference. This is a product that will continue to be appreciated by my elbows." —Linda H.
Get them from Amazon for $18.99 (available in black and gray).
10. Wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods but at a fraction of the cost. With stellar noise cancellation, this means you can tune out the construction your neighbors have been doing since 8 a.m. and actually focus on your work...
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 30 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to six hours on a full charge. You also get different sized silicone tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.
Promising review: "I never leave reviews, but I've been on the hunt for a pair of wireless buds forever without having to pay the insane AirPod price, and I finally found them! I saw these in a Buzzfeed. I left them in my cart for ages and finally bought them the other day. I wasn't hopeful and figured I could return them if I hated them, but let me tell you, I work from home, and I used them all day for work on Zoom calls yesterday, an hour-long phone therapy session, and another few hours of work after that. Throughout the day there was no crackle or static, no dropped sound, everyone said they could hear me very clearly, and with a house full of people and a crying baby — I heard almost NOTHING. They easily connected to my phone and my computer. At the end of the day, I still had 40% battery left. I adore these headphones — if you don't want to spring for AirPods, these are insanely worth the money." —Ceton Tate
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).
11. A clip-on ring light that will make your less-than-ideal lighting situation totally ideal so your coworkers can actually see your face during those important team meetings.
The light is powered via USB and has three light colors and 10 brightness levels.
Promising review: "I don't have the best light in my living room. Working from home, I have had my fair share of Zoom and Skype meetings and without this light, my face was shaded no matter how hard I tried to get light. Now with the different shades of light as the day passes, I can change the light brightness and not look like I'm in a dungeon." —Paige Ruark
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
12. An adjustable foam footrest designed to make sitting at a desk for eight hours more comfortable because it will bring the floor to you, which alleviates pressure in your hips and legs. You'll certainly feel more supported than when you voice a concern in a team meeting and get nothing from your colleagues.
Plus, you can remove the velvet cover for easy cleaning!
Promising review: "My feet have found heaven! After just over a year of working from home, I've finally decided to invest in some home office upgrades. I was on the fence about a footrest, but the new desk chair I had purchased had a few comfort issues, and I thought this foot rest might help address those. I wasn't wrong! From the first moment my feet landed in the plush comfort of the foam, I haven't wanted to take them off of it. As a fairly active person most of my life (basketball, horseback riding, running, etc.) I haven't been kind to my body. My back, knees, hips, and feet have all paid the price. This footrest has helped alleviate much of the daily pain I deal with, and at a far cheaper price than the ergonomic chair." —Wild-Haired Gurl
Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in four styles).