23 Winter Jackets Reviewers Confirm Keep Them Warm In Negative Temps

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. *THE* "Amazon Coat" one reviewer calls the best they've ever owned, and when you add that to the more than 19,600 5-star ratings, you know that this jacket will stand up to all that winter throws at you.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I needed a coat before a trip. I wore this in some negative-degree weather, a blizzard, and still did not shiver (with only a tee shirt and sweater beneath). At one point, I was exerting myself outdoors, helping elders with chores, and I got a little sweaty. This is the best coat I’ve ever owned." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $151.99+ (available in sizes XXS-5X and in 13 colors).
2. A faux-shearling moto jacket here to solve the dilemma of what to wear when you wanna feel stylish but it's SO cold outside. Reviewers confirm this jacket is surprisingly warm — so much so that one person felt comfortable in -5 degree weather in it, meaning this will be your go-to through winter and well into spring.
Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house, and I didn’t overheat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." —Huesitos
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
3. A Wunder Puff coat made to be both water-repellent and wind-resistant because sometimes the extreme cold also comes with other weather elements. You'll feel warm and protected in this jacket that also allows you to move.
Promising review: "I love this coat! It is the perfect outerwear jacket for cold weather. I live in the Idaho mountains where -10 below is common, and this jacket keeps me nice and toasty. It runs big, so it's perfect for layering!" —Heidi
Get it from Lululemon for $169+ (available in sizes 0–14 and in three colors).
4. A Columbia insulated jacket specifically designed with a lining that not only reflects and retains your body heat but also dispels moisture to keep you not too hot and not too cold but juuuust right. Goldilocks will be so jealous of you!
Promising review: "A few days into owning this, and every day it has been in the negatives temperature-wise where we live. I'm SO impressed with this jacket. Keeps me warm without being too bulky/heavyweight, and I love the long length. Highly recommend!" —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and in 13 colors).
5. A wrap puffer with fleece-lined pockets because sometimes when you're getting dressed to head out, there's a lot to remember (coat, hat, scarf, wallet, keys, etc.) that gloves might just slip your mind. But that's okay because your fingers will stay toasty warm while you snuggle into a chic wrap coat.
Promising review: "I purchased this puffer to replace my winter coat. I'm glad I did. The coat is very well made, and while it took me a little to to get used to the coat (I haven't had a puffer coat before), it has become a daily staple of my wardrobe. It fits true to size and looks great dressed up and down. The quality is high, and it kept me warm in -20C weather without issue. If you're looking for a warm winter coat that looks lovely and fits well, this is a great option." —Esme C.
Get it from Universal Standard for $268 (available in sizes 00–40 and in six colors).
6. A faux-fur hooded puffer jacket to take you to the top of a mountain — or just to a grocery store on Sunday, which is its own type of mountain.
Promising review: "I love this coat. This is my second winter wearing it. I live in central Indiana so sometimes the winters can get really cold. But this coat keeps me very warm. The coldest it has been where I live since purchasing this coat has been negative 10 degrees Fahrenheit. It is made up of good quality all the way around. It's also lightweight and it repels rainwater. I will be ordering another one of these for next year." —tammy
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in women's sizes XXS–3X and in eight colors).
7. A coat made with 50% wool so you can wear to all those fancier occasions when it's super cold out but you don't want to show up looking like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.
Promising review: "I love the length and materials. Passed the test and kept me warm in subzero temps and crazy windchills (if you’re from central Indiana, you know what I’m talking about!) Perfect for unpredictable Indiana winter storms and temps, and I already got compliments! You can wear a thick sweater underneath and still be flexible. It works even better with a good pair of gloves. Like everything else, I’ve ever bought, just reinforce the buttons for peace of mind." —Nicole Smith
Get it from Amazon for $119.98+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in tan, black, and red).
8. A classic heavyweight puffer that comes in 14 colors and patterns other than black so you can stand out from the sea of boring jackets with something that's more your style.
Promising review: "It is so hard for me to find a coat I like. I don’t want them too bulky. I don’t want them too stiff. I want to be able to move once I have them on and I need a coat that keeps me warm. This puffer coat does all of that. Even in this sub-zero weather we are having right now, I am very comfortable outside. It is super soft and I can move my arms comfortably and not feel confined. The only thing I would change is to make the pockets deeper. My iPhone barely fits in the zippered pocket. Or make it with an inside pocket. But I would still buy it again, because it truly is super soft and very warm." —Carlene
Get it from Amazon for $24.20+ (available in sizes XS–6X and in 14 colors/prints).
9. An Arctic parka, featuring an adjustable waistband, elasticated cuffs with thumbholes, and a seam-sealed shell to keep you dry. And if you're not a fan of the faux fur trim, it's no ~sweat~. It's removable!
Promising review: "I have been searching for the perfect winter coat for years. The colors are beautiful! The coat is long and warm but not at all heavy. I am comfortable in a T-shirt in 0-and-below windy Chicago weather. It also works in 30- and 40-degree weather. I've worn it in the rain, and it is completely waterproof. I love the hood. It's not heavy, but it still completely covers my head. The only thing I would fix is having the adjustable waist ties in the inside of the coat vs the pockets. But after years of trying numerous coats, nothing is perfect and this is 99% there. I absolutely love it and will look forward to wearing it year after year." —Rachael
Get it from The North Face for $245 (available in sizes XS–XXL, 1X–3X and in nine colors).
10. A faux fur hooded parka made out of 100 percent vegan down insulation and water-repellent fabric so you can stand outside for however long it takes for your dog to *finally* go potty.
Promising review: "I love this jacket! It’s waterproof and warm in negative temperatures. The length is to my upper thighs. There are reflecting areas on the sides and wrist areas of the jacket keeping you seen at night. This jacket is perfect for skiing, and long walks in the cold. It has a fur-like hood. It is vegan, so that’s a plus! A lot of people have complimented me on it and even asked if it was a Canadian Goose jacket because it looks similar. The cost does have some space in it to wear a sweatshirt or sweater underneath, but if you don’t wear one underneath no worries no air gets up the jacket. Best purchase I’ve made!" —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $160 (available in XS-XL and in six colors).
11. A Steve Madden maxi puffer coat smartly composed of a high collar that'll protect your face and neck from any wind so you don't have to wear a scarf. You'll feel like you're wrapped in a nice warm cocoon. But just be ready to transform into a beautiful butterfly when spring rolls around!
Promising review: "Goes to my ankles. The color and fabric are great, very neutral and seem high quality. The puffy neck thing takes a little getting used to, but I like it and when buttoned up and the hood on, no need for a scarf. I’ve stood around outside for 20+ mins in negative degrees in Minnesota January and stayed wonderfully warm." —HF
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in sizes XS—XL and nine colors).
12. A long down jacket with an S-shape curve to help keep you warm on the coldest of days without feeling like a giant marshmallow.
Promising reviews: "I bought this as we were heading into the negative temps this year. This coat kept me warm even then. The hood is huge and covers my face in the rain as well. Would highly recommend" —Amazon Customer
"I bought this jacket for a trip to New Hampshire and waited till I tested it out before writing my review. I LOVE IT! One day the high was only 16 degrees and my upper body was very warm, and I only had on a thin sweater underneath. One night the wind was blowing, and the jacket really did a great job of blocking it and keeping me warm. It's very stylish. I highly recommend it." —Jody F
Get it from Amazon for $114.99 (available in sizes XS-XXL and in eight colors).
13. A long parka worth the investment for anyone who does not mess around when it comes to cold. Not only is the hood detachable but it can also be adjusted so no wind sneaks in. It also has a hidden inner zip pocket, fleece-lined pockets with flap closures *and* fleece-lined side pockets, plus a two-way zipper so you can walk comfortably.
Promising review: "We are experiencing a cold front in the Northeast, and this coat has kept me warm in temperatures that feel like -8 degrees. The coat isn't bulky or feel like you're carrying around an extra 5 lbs. I highly recommend it if you are in need of a very warm winter coat." —Kenyette H.
Get it from Amazon or Triple F.A.T. Goose for $800 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in three colors).
14. A hooded parka if you want an affordable option that'll keep you protected no matter if you're taking your high-energy dog for their mandatory daily walk or braving the elements while on the vacation you planned before you knew it would be THIS cold.
Promising review: "I love the cold, but as a person from the south, I knew I needed a good coat for going to Canada in the winter. I decided on this one and I couldn't be happier! I know when I left where I was it was about 50 degrees F, and when I arrived at my destination it felt like -20 F. I stepped off the plane and wasn't all too affected. I mostly knew it was that cold from my headphone wires freezing instantly. But yeah, the whole time I was there, I was nice and warm under this coat. Also, it was light enough so when I didn't wear it (like on the plane), it wasn't giant bulkiness in the way. One of the best purchases I've made." —Andreya Green
Get it from Amazon for $71.97+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 10 colors).
15. A best-selling ski jacket reviewers (more than 11,500) love because it's windproof and waterproof and can get you through your winter adventures wether their on or off the slopes.
Promising review: "I got my jacket today just in time for negative temperatures. It’s awesome. Took the dog for a 45-minute walk and never got cold. I had enough room to wear a sweater under it. The only thing I’d add to the coat is hooks on the sleeves for gloves. I will buy another one to give as a gift." —trina
Get it from Amazon for $55.42+ (available in sizes S-3X and in 21 colors and patterns)