26 TikTok-Approved Products To Upgrade Your WFH Setup In 2024

See it in action on TikTok here!

Promising reviews: "This visual timer has been a blessing for setting time boundaries for my toddler AND myself! I. Love. This. Saw a suggestion for it on TikTok and knew I needed it for myself and my child. It's so easy to set and easy to see. I use it to set boundaries for my 3-year-old, like 20 minutes to bedtime, 15 minutes until we leave, 20 minutes left of TV time, etc. He loves setting the timer, can tell how many minutes he has left, and it's ended almost all the fights for transitions. And I've started using it for myself for the suggestion I saw on TikTok to set a timer for the things I disliked doing, or that I've been unable to devote focused time to. With this timer I'm taking little bites out of issues that plague me, and I'm allowing myself to accept that if the 15 minutes I put into it today isn't enough, it's OK because I have 15 minutes tomorrow. And actually SEEING that big blue 15 minutes on the clock go down from across the room is PRICELESS! It makes time feel less weighty." —JDillon

Get it from Amazon for $16.14+ (available in 10 colors).