26 TikTok-Approved Products To Upgrade Your WFH Setup In 2024

1. An adjustable phone stand designed to hold your phone vertically or horizontally so you can either keep up with any calls or texts you receive, or get a quick Netflix binge in while you work. Sometimes you need a distraction to help you get through hours of spreadsheets.
Promising reviews: "I'm loving this! Excellent! And I saw this on Tiktok!" —JBag
"I love it. I use my phone for conference calls (wfh), and I don't know how I lived with out this. It's sturdy and keeps the cord out of the way. It's right there in my face so I can mute while on work calls or just see notifications at a glance. Highly recommend." —Cyndie L. Tozzo
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in nine colors).
2. A desktop whiteboard with a secret — it actually opens to reveal storage inside. You'll have a place to keep your dry erase markers and other accessories so your desk doesn't feel so cluttered.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and had to buy it. It comes in a few different colors and from different brands, but this one is the best, in my opinion. It opens up for storage and comes with a few different colors whiteboard markers and a little eraser. Does take up a bit of desk space, but it’s worth it." —AJ
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in nine styles).
3. A monitor stand here to give your screen a little ~lift~ so it's closer to eye level, thus helping with eye and neck strain during the day. This one is also designed with a storage drawer *and* a place to set your phone or tablet.
Promising review: "I'd seen this product circling around on TikTok, and I had to have it for my computer monitor. It fits perfectly. It's sturdy and made to last for sure. Love it." —Shauna Grace Buckley
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in black and white).
4. Wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers confirm are *great* AirPod alternatives, but at a fraction of the cost. With stellar noise cancellation, this means you can tune out the construction your neighbors have been doing since 8 a.m. and actually focus on your work...
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 30 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to six hours on a full charge. You also get different sized silicone tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.
Promising reviews: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port, so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing, and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
"I love these earbuds! The sound quality and noise canceling is super great, especially working from home and tuning out the little ones. I use them all the time during work, working out, riding my mower, or just to give me some alone time with whatever I'm watching. Totally recommend them!" —Eugenia
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in six colors).
5. A mug warmer specifically designed to only turn on when you set a cup on it. That way you can keep your coffee or tea warm for hours so you can sip at your leisure and not worry about accidentally leaving it on when you head out for your midday walk around the neighborhood.
Promising reviews: "Saw it on TikTok: worth the hype. Bought this for my boyfriend. Plan to buy one for my coworker, and I need one too! Great gift for teachers on your nice list this Christmas." —Gabriela Eldredge
"I drink coffee pretty much all day especially during the fall and winter. It was a hassle to go back and forth to the kitchen at work to warm my coffee. I saw this product and thought I’d try it and I absolutely LOVE it. It has a weight sensor so it turns on when you place your cup on the top plate and turns off when cup is lifted. I use it at work daily. I also think you could place a candle in a glass container on the warmer and it would work as well. My coffee is never too hot. It’s perfect. The only CON is that I wish it had a longer cord so I could move to a diff spot on my desk." —Kim_bur_lee
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four styles).
6. A wireless keyboard and mouse set to bring some color (and life) to your work setup and also make it a little easier to actually get your work done because your hands don't have to feel so cramped typing on your small laptop keyboard.
The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries — both will need them!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. The color is EVERYTHING. It's so cute and matches/brightens up my work space so well. The typing noise isn't too loud, but it is just loud enough to be satisfactory for me (I love typing noises). I am in love with it. So easy to hook up to my work computer! I cannot recommend it enough!!" —Abigail
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in 11 colors).
7. A Rocketbook smart reusable notebook that takes your handwritten notes and makes them digital so when your boss asks for a recap of that meeting in your one-on-one, you can send it as an attachment and look super on top of everything.
Promising review: "I saw this product recommended on TikTok, and I was a little hesitant about it actually working. I have had some time since opening it for Christmas to mess with it, and I have to say I really love it! The pen writes nicely on the paper, and it wipes away easily with the wet microfiber cloth that come with it. I am a college student, and this book is a great way to save paper, not carry around five different notebooks in my bag, and all of my notes can be stored on my laptop in one place. Highly recommend, especially if you are a student." —Alana Cooper
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in two styles and 16 colors).
8. A cord organizer made to hide that mess of cords below your desk because you have so many parts of your work station that need to be plugged in. Plus, you won't end up getting your foot caught in any of the cords when you take a big stretch in the middle of the day and kick your charger out of the port.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, and have been looking for a way to hide my cords! So easy!!! Love it" —Ashley Napier
"I absolutely love this as a solution for hiding our never-ending wires from two at-home work stations. I love the top which provides a safe and cute platform to easily charge your devices without having to leave them on the floor. I will be buying a second one." —Barbara Konchinski
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in three colors).
9. Cleaning putty to get deep into your keys and clean up every last crumb that made its home there when you decided to have a snack during your all-hands meeting. But this cleaning putty goes beyond your computer: you can also use it to pick up small crumbs, pet hair, and dust lodged into your car air vents or other tight spaces that are usually so difficult to clean.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I recently got a new car and was looking for something to easily put I up dust. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. It’s also great for the though screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —DreamyOne
Get it from Amazon for $6.88.
10. An adjustable wood shelf you can put next to your computer and keep any books or materials you need close by and at the ready.
Promising reviews: "I was running out of space for my books, and this was a perfect fix!! Easy to use and fit perfectly on top of my bookshelf. I saw this on TikTok and would definitely recommend!" —Barbara Zurowski
"I needed some extra shelf space for my home office, especially now that we are working from home for the rest of the year. This was so so simple to set up and holds everything I need without any issues. You can also assemble it as you please, which is a great feature!" —TanzA
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in six colors).
11. A dry-erase sticker board designed to turn any surface into a place where you can write notes. You can stick this to the wall or even your desk and use it to help you jot down reminders, to-do lists, or just doodle.
See it in action on TikTok here.
You can stick this to basically any surface and can cut it to any size. The adhesive on the back means you can easily remove it (without damaging the surface) and move it to a different spot. It also includes an eraser and three dry-erase markers (one blue, one black, and one red).
Promising review: "This item is PERFECT for WFH. I wanted a whiteboard of sorts, but I wanted it to blend in with my room. This product is such a smart solution!!! It blends right into my desk! Big fan." —Allison
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three colors).
12. A mini ladybug vacuum handy to keep at your desk so you have a way to easily (and quickly) clean up crumbs or eraser scraps while you work. Plus, just look how cute it is!!
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Got it for my work-from-home space (which is a couch with a rolley laptop desk that sees lots of snacking). It picked up all the crumbs off my couch and in the crevices and coffee table. WFH space essential." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
13. A productivity time management tool because sometimes you just need to put your phone away and focus on your to-do list. This timer is a great way to visually see how long you've been working, and it will let you know when it's time to take a break (and venture to the kitchen for a snack).
See it in action on TikTok here!
Promising reviews: "This visual timer has been a blessing for setting time boundaries for my toddler AND myself! I. Love. This. Saw a suggestion for it on TikTok and knew I needed it for myself and my child. It's so easy to set and easy to see. I use it to set boundaries for my 3-year-old, like 20 minutes to bedtime, 15 minutes until we leave, 20 minutes left of TV time, etc. He loves setting the timer, can tell how many minutes he has left, and it's ended almost all the fights for transitions. And I've started using it for myself for the suggestion I saw on TikTok to set a timer for the things I disliked doing, or that I've been unable to devote focused time to. With this timer I'm taking little bites out of issues that plague me, and I'm allowing myself to accept that if the 15 minutes I put into it today isn't enough, it's OK because I have 15 minutes tomorrow. And actually SEEING that big blue 15 minutes on the clock go down from across the room is PRICELESS! It makes time feel less weighty." —JDillon
Get it from Amazon for $16.14+ (available in 10 colors).