32 “Weird” Products That Really Won’t Feel Weird Once You Have Them In Your Life

1. A reusable gel lint roller small enough to fit in a bag so you can keep it close when you realize that you have wayyyy more dog hair on your clothes than you thought when you left in the morning. Just roll it over the fabric, and it will pick up all the debris stuck behind. Then when it's full, you can wash it and use it again.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok a bunch of times and finally decided to get it. I hate the paper lint rollers, they never seem to work that well and I hate that I have to throw them away. This is awesome because it fits right in my bag, and I’m able to reuse it over and over. It’s super sticky and works great!" —Ella
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
2. A Cup Cozy Pillow if you enjoy lounging on your giant couch but usually end up too far away from the coffee or side table to grab your drink. You can place this anywhere on your couch and keep drinks, snacks, and even remotes close to you because when it's relaxation time, nothing should get in your way from being horizontal on the couch.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a family-run small business that created this product after wanting a way to keep a drink close by while working on a laptop while on the couch.
Promising review: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, Tervis cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, not even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch. I would buy again." —Nicci
Get it in black from Amazon for $34.99.
3. An LED neck reading light perfect for anyone who has a later bedtime than their partner and doesn't just want to lie in bed counting sheep. Put this light around your neck and it will illuminate a book in front of you, without disrupting the people asleep around you. Talk about a game-changer!
Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this light. I use it for reading in bed and when I travel. It's comfortable, has multiple settings, is easy to use, and the battery stays charged for a long time. You can turn on either one or both sides of the light and its flexibility allows the light to be adjusted easily. I highly recommend this light for reading in bed, for outdoor walking at night, and for doing close work that requires good lighting." —Jean G
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in eight colors).
4. A "Gracula" garlic crusher because cutting and mincing garlic cloves by hand is THE WORST, but this little guy will make you smile and make prepping food easier.
Promising review: "This is so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily — it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game! And it is fun and cute, which makes me want to use it more! Will be getting these for stocking stuffers for all my adult kids this year for the holidays — definitely one of those things they didn't know they need!!" —Llamazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
5. A reusable weighted bottle cleaner guaranteed to get your water bottles cleaner than a regular sponge and your human hands can. Simply put this in the bottle with some soapy water, and shake it up to get ALLL the gunk out. *Adding a little dance while you shake is optional.*
This small business started when the founder, John, had trouble cleaning drink containers. This lil' gadget makes it so much easier to get your bottles clean. Each sponge lasts about four months.
Get it from Cleanzy Sponges on Etsy for $9.99.
6. A burger holder, which may seem a bit strange, but it's actually super genius. It will keep all the toppings in your burger as you eat, which means they won't spill out the back or even end up on your shirt. You'll be bringing this to every bbq to show off how cool it is.
Plus, it's great for times plates aren't available (road trips, etc.), and it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "I have neuropathy, and everything I pick up to eat turns into a squashed mess, so as soon as I saw this I ordered it. First hamburger I've eaten without it turning into a mess in years. I loaded up the burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and mayo, and every bite was delicious!! I LOVE IT!!!!!" —Paul Roup
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
7. A clip-on strainer brilliantly designed to fit in any size pot or pan, so you can drain water, grease, or any other liquid without using a bulky (and hard to clean) colander.
I recently picked one of these up, and it is such a game changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it's fit every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!
Promising review: "Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —Freyja
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors).
8. A sleep pod, which may look a little bit strange, but it actually cradles your entire body and makes it feel like you're getting a giant hug. It has the same benefits of a weighted blanket without the extra ~weight~ and warmth that sometimes comes with them. Swaddles aren't just for babies anymore.
Hug Sleep is a husband-and-wife-owned small business based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin who created the Sleep Pod as a way for any type of sleeper to get a better night's rest.
Promising review: "The Sleep Pod is absolutely amazing. I am 41 and have had sleep-maintenance insomnia for most of my life. If you don't know what that is I fall asleep fine but don't stay asleep. I'd wake up between four and eight times a night and sometimes only sleep two hrs and that'd be it. I have used the hug sleep for a week and have slept between seven and nine hours only waking up once. It's comfortable not too warm and the pressure it applies is comforting not restricting. I have recommended to everyone." —Amy Archambault
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in seven sizes, five styles, and three colors).
9. A pet hair remover for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in white and black).
10. A candle lamp warmer specifically designed so you can add some ambience to the room without having to actually light the candle. Reviewers love this option because you don't have to worry about having an open flame around kids and pets *and* it disperses the scent of the candle better than just lighting it.
11. A floating pasta timer hilariously named Al Dente who will sing a different melody at different intervals to let you know how done your pasta is. No need to guess if your pasta is ~al dente~ enough for your liking when you're little sous chef will let you know when it's been seven, nine, and 11 minutes.
12. A pair of horizontal glasses to help you read, watch TV, or play games while in the perfect, most comfortable position possible. Plus, they help prevent neck and eye strain!
These glasses are great for everyone, but especially for people who are bedridden.
Promising review: "I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." —Michael Boyd
Get them from Amazon for $13.88.
13. A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to help stimulate your scalp to remove dandruff *and* soothe your head to promote hair growth. Plus, it will turn your shower into a spa-like experience every time.
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right, and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it, and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —Z
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
14. A Bluapple produce extender that works for three months to keep your produce from wilting when you look away for one second. Now you'll actually be able to enjoy all the fresh produce you bought with your hard-earned money.
OK, I know that's not how it works, but doesn't it feel like that's how it works sometimes??? This absorbs ethylene gas that would otherwise ripen your fruits and vegetables. It's safe to put in the fridge or even in a fruit bowl. Each packet lasts three months.
Promising review: "I’m very happy with this product for a few reasons:
1) They work as advertised — I placed one in my produce shelves in the fridge and my berries have lasted three times as long. A container of blueberries used to go bad within a few days, but my latest purchase lasted 2 weeks.
2) Super easy to use — you just pop the container into the 'apple' and put the top on and you’re ready to go. Took less than a minute for both.
Overall, this product has saved me money and kept produce fresh for so much longer. I wish I had purchased them sooner." —Sammyb07
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.