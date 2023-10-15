If You Despise Working Out At The Gym, Here Are 42 Things To Help You Up Your At-Home Fitness Game

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Genevieve Scarano says, "I work out at home a lot, so it's important for me to have an exercise mat that's cushy, sturdy, and easy to roll up and put away. I received this Gaiam yoga mat as a sample and really enjoy using it for yoga and Pilates! It's so comfortable to stand, sit, and lay down on, and I don't have to worry about sliding around, thanks to a grippy material. It's also fun to flip the sides (my mat above came with light blue and dark blue sides) — I've never had a yoga mat with this design before! And if you don't have a lot of space, no worries, because this mat rolls up to a compact size when you're done exercising."

Get it from Amazon for $29.09+ (available in four sizes and 14 colors).