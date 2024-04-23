29 Products Reviewers Say Are A "Travel Essential"

1. A digital luggage scale to calm your anxiety that your bag is overweight and that you won't have to redistribute your belongings with your suitcase open on the floor, for the whole airport to see. 😳 Maybe this is a very specific fear that I personally have...
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising reviews: "This is really essential travel gear. It will come in handy before your flight and to avoid the extra charges. The tech is great, has a nice sleek design, is very easy to use, and has a very clear LCD display." —kas77
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds, and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds, and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49, but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and also a two-pack).
2. An external battery so powerful that it can charge your phone up to three times before it needs to be charged itself. Now that's convenient when you're out and about all day using your phone as a camera to capture all the memories.
Promising review: "These are a go-to gift for friends and an absolute travel essential. Anker has been a fantastic brand I've enjoyed for five years now. Love how light and small this new model is! I use these for when we're on the road for days at at the with no outlets. It's awesome." —Bradley
Get it from Amazon for $25.98.
3. AirFly, a wireless transmitter that'll connect your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so you can enjoy all the free entertainment without being forced to bring two sets of headphones or use the crappy ones they have the AUDACITY to charge for on some flights.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
Promising review: "This is essential for long flights. I love to wear my AirPods for music and being able to connect my AirPods with the in-flight entertainment is just perfect. I'd definitely recommend this." —Leonardo N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four styles and two colors).
4. An international power converter here to make it a breeze to plug in your electronics in 150 countries. The converter has a 5-foot detachable power cable and four different sockets, plus voltage converters so you don't short your curling iron...again.
Sokoo is a small business creating voltage converters, travel adapters, cooling fans and more.
Promising review: "Travel essential. I bought this product for my Europe trip, and it was really an excellent purchase. It did everything I wanted, and I was happy with its performance." —Lannie
Get it from Amazon for $39.98.
5. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount you can use on more than just the airplane — it can mount on basically any surface from the tray table, arm of a chair, or even a suitcase handle for easy viewing wherever you are.
Promising reviews: "So nice to not have to deal with holding the phone or propping it up! A travel essential!" —Fallen
"I bought this nifty gadget about six months for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.29+ (available in five colors and in multipacks).
6. A waterproof pouch here to protect your phone and keep it safe whenever you're near water. Plus, you can still use the touchscreen with it, which means you can take as many underwater pictures as your heart desires.
It's designed to fit any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). And not only will it keep your phone protected from water, but it will also keep sand and dirt out.
Promising reviews: "A vacation essential. I was skeptical about the case protecting my phone, but while kayaking on vacation, my phone fell in the water and was submerged in 6 feet of water. I was able to recover the phone with no water damage whatsoever." —Will N.
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so my phone, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 14 colors and designs).
7. A Dagne Dover duffle bag made out of neoprene and mesh, meaning it's a super soft bag you'll be able to fit SO much stuff in that you'll never travel without it again.
I've had this duffle for four years now, and it's probably my number one travel essential. I rarely travel without it. I'm not exaggerating when I say it is the PERFECT carry-on bag. The neoprene fabric makes it so it can fit so much and slide perfectly under the seat in front of you. I own the large and the extra large, and I use them both for different lengths of trips. I love that the extra large can still fit under the seat in front of you, as you can see in the picture above. The pockets inside make sure everything has a place and stays organized. And one of the coolest features is the small outside pocket that fits a phone perfectly. It's also a great bag for a weekend trip as a duffle. I let my mom borrow mine when she traveled across Europe last year, and then I had to get her her own for Christmas because she loved it so much.
Promising review: "I love my new bag. I have been on the hunt for the perfect stylish yet utilitarian bag for some time now. And I think I found out! I love the number of pockets (no more bottom bag abyss) and the hardware. Having a back pocket for my phone is just perfect. I’m obsessed. Thank you for a form-meets-function bag!" —Megan V.
Get it from Dagne Dover for $125+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors).
8. Silicone earplugs designed to help reduce the pressure in your ears because sometimes you can't avoid getting an ~earful~ when the plane is taking off (and from the woman sitting next to you).
Earplanes is a small business creating earplugs for flying for all — there's even a style made specifically for kids
Promising review: "I use to have debilitating ear pain on flight descent, which felt like getting stabbed in the ear over and over! I was in agony every time, and it made traveling really stressful. I was recommended these by a friend, and HOLY MOLY. Sometimes I will feel a teeny pang of pain, but it's nothing in comparison to before. These are an essential travel item for me!" —SL
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $25.95.
9. A stroller so lightweight and compact it can fit in the overhead bin on a plane. This means you don't have to wait around for it to be retrieved from storage after you deplane. You can just open the stroller and go.
It folds up so small that it was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the most compact stroller. It can hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds and only weighs 9.5 pounds.
Promising review: "Travel essential. I purchased this stroller for a recent trip to Canada. It was a lifesaver traveling through the airport because it is so easy to get through security, and you don’t have to worry about gate checking as it is small enough to carry on. During our trip, we used public transportation at times, and we ate out a lot, and it was so easy and convenient to have under a chair or table. It’s also lightweight to carry when my son decides he wants to walk, though he loves sitting in the stroller and is quite comfortable. I love that it easily reclines, and he even took a nap in it while being pushed on a dirt trail. We were mostly on concrete but also took the stroller on some easy/flat trails, and it did quite well. The basket is small but handy. All in all, I highly recommend this for travel and everyday use. I got many compliments and comments about this stroller!" —Matthew Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in eight styles and four colors).
10. An acupressure anti-nausea wristband to make nausea and motion/morning sickness disappear so you can go on with your day without feeling awful and fighting the urge to throw up after riding that super-awesome roller coaster everyone recommended.
The band applies pressure on the P6 acupressure point that is said to help relieve nausea and vomiting. Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Promising reviews: "Works great for when I'm traveling on a boat or on long bus/car rides. It's an essential that I bring with me when I travel." —Pura vida
"I wished I tried this a long time ago. I used it on a 13-hour drive. Once at Disney World, I wore them for every ride, and it was the first time I did not get nausea or sick. I was amazed. This is a must-have if you get car sick or can’t ride rides at an amusement park." —Mimi145
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.53.
11. A sleeping mask designed with a 3D-contoured shape, which just means there's more space where your eyes go so there's no pressure on them (you can also even open them). It still provides total darkness so you can try and catch some ZZZs when you have a 6 a.m. flight you had to get up at 3 a.m. to catch.
Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!
Promising review: "This is an essential travel item for me. I purchased to use for travel. Best sleep on a flight I’ve EVER had. It helps me zone out. Loaned them to my daughter for her trip to Hawaii. She can NEVER fall asleep on flights but, with these, she slept like a baby! Adjustable and lightweight. Carrying bag can easily be dropped into travel tote or carry-on luggage." —Sharee A. Armstrong
Get the set from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).