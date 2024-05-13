30 Pieces Of Clothing That Are Essentially Made For Traveling

Some reviewers recommend sizing down, unless you're tall!

Promising review: "The pocket in front is very handy. It feels like I'm wearing nothing. The overalls are light and flow-y. The fabric quality could be better — it may not last long, but it's inexpensive. I get so many compliments when I wear them. I wore them for plane travel and on the beach in Maui and Mexico and were perfect for all. Would I purchase again? Hell yeah. Size down possibly, they are slightly large." —Jamie Pauluk

Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 16 colors and prints).