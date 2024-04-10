28 TikTok-Approved Products To Upgrade Your WFH Setup

The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 30 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to six hours on a full charge. You also get different sized silicone tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.

Promising reviews: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port, so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing, and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold

"I love these earbuds! The sound quality and noise canceling is super great, especially working from home and tuning out the little ones. I use them all the time during work, working out, riding my mower, or just to give me some alone time with whatever I'm watching. Totally recommend them!" —Eugenia

Get it from Amazon $21.99+ (available in five colors).