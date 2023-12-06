Before You Jet Off For The Holidays, Here Are 33 Things You Should Have In Your Bag

1. The newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite designed with a larger display, adjustable lighting options, a glare-free screen, weeks-long battery life, and (IMHO the best feature) it's waterproof! This may be your most-used item that you pack because you can read as many books as your heart desires during the trip.
Promising review: "I’ve held onto physical books for a long time, but with a two-week vacation planned, I decided to splurge on the Kindle for my birthday gift. I have read 11 online books since I bought it, and my only regret is that I didn’t purchase it sooner. I love the quick downloads, library organizing, and the ability to have so many options in such a small device. I now carry my Kindle everywhere I go to pass the time in various places. The feature of book suggestions has also helped me find a few new fave authors. The biggest plus for me is how you can change the lighting at night to read in bed without a book light. Total game changer. Buy the Kindle — you will love it." —Erin P.
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in three colors and with or without Kindle Unlimited).
2. And a strap that attaches to the Kindle that makes it so much easier (not to mention, more comfortable) to hold, no matter if you're reading in bed, standing in line to board the flight, or wherever else you find yourself devouring the latest Colleen Hoover book.
TFY is a small business creating genius tech accessories. This strap is designed to fit the Kindle Voyage, Kindle Paperwhite, and 6-inch Kindle Fire.
Promising review: "I already loved my Kindle Paperwhite, but this makes it even better. It looks bulkier in the picture than it actually is. There's enough room in the strap for A FINGER (not two), and it weighs close to nothing — maybe an ounce. I wanted something that would make it easier to hold in front of my face while reading on the plane (to avoid bent-over posture) and also an easy loop to put my finger through when reading on my side (in bed). It folds flat to fit in a sleeve as well. Perfect for my needs!" —Andrew H.
Get it from Amazon for $12.55+ (available in two sizes).
3. A set of compression packing cubes, a must-have for anyone who tends to overpack (🙋♀️) because it condenses the clothes down by removing the extra air to take up less space in your luggage. Essentially, if you took a packing cube and a vacuum bag and meshed them together, you'd have this genius product. This means you'll have more room in your luggage to pack all those presents.
Promising review: "I love these! They are a great substitute for a vacuum bag. I am a chronic over-packer and always have trouble fitting everything I need/want in my luggage. I was able to pack everything I needed for a four-day trip into a personal item, with space to spare, because of these bags. I would absolutely recommend these to anyone trying to save some space in their luggage!" —Amanda Bouton
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 29 colors and size options).
4. Silicone earplugs designed to reduce the pressure in your ears because sometimes you can't avoid getting an ~earful~ when the plane is taking off (and from the person sitting next to you).
Earplanes is a small business creating earplugs for flying for all — there's even a style made specifically for kids!
Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina
Get a pack of one from Amazon for $7.50.
5. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount that can be used on more than just the airplane — it can mount on basically any surface from the tray table, arm of a chair, or even a suitcase handle for easy viewing of your fave holiday rom-com as you wait for your flight to board and takeoff.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards, and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid, and I don't anticipate breaking it anytime soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $9.46+ (available in three colors).
6. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger with spaces to charge your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch at the same time. It folds up small, which makes it super easy to travel with. You'll be able to leave the mess of cables behind and truly ~unwind~ on your vacay.
Promising review: "Such a great idea! It replaces a big USB brick and cables. What a great product this is. I typically carry a big USB charger brick and a bunch of cables to charge my devices when I travel. Not anymore. I just bring this, and it charges my phone, watch, and AirPods. Bonus: You don't need to buy an Apple Watch charging cable to make this work like pretty much any other Apple Watch charging stand." —Sam Dowd
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in nine colors).
7. A portable sound machine/speaker that has a real fan inside that doesn't blow cool air (which you don't need in the winter), an adjustable tone, and 10 volume settings. It'll work hard while everyone sleeps to block all the noises that come with staying in a hotel room or an unfamiliar room at a family member's house.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Yasmine Singh says: "I cannot sleep without a sound machine, and I have several in my home. Every time I would go on vacation, I'd travel with my bulky sound machine to drown out noise so I could sleep while on vacay. I don't know why I never thought of getting a portable sound machine, but I regret not getting this sooner! This is so small that it could fit in most of my purses. But don't let its size fool you — the sound quality is impressive! This little machine packs a punch! It's just as loud and the sound is just as clear as my much larger sound machines. I also love that it's rechargeable so you can use it anywhere! And, the battery lasts up to 20 hours. It can also double as a Bluetooth speaker. I would definitely recommend it for any light sleeper who wants to drown out noise on the go or for anyone who wants a portable speaker."
Get it from our Goodful shop for $59.99.
8. A jewelry organizer with ample space to store all the necklaces, earrings, rings, and more you want to bring with you. With specific places for everything, you'll never arrive at your destination only to find your necklaces have tangled themselves up so badly you can't wear them during the trip.
Promising review: "I saw this recommended on TikTok and bought it on a whim. I never knew a jewelry organizer would be so useful! I absolutely love this organizer and think everyone should have one!!" —Savana Bishop
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two sizes and nine colors and patterns).
9. Or a small compact version that still has just the right amount of space to hold the jewelry you want to bring with you. Plus, it can easily fit in your carry-on without taking over the whole thing. Big success!
Promising review: "I travel a lot for work, and this jewelry box has everything I was looking for! It’s a nice small size and has plenty of storage for necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and even a watch! Very good quality, and I love the color. Highly recommend!!⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️" —Morgan
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 13 colors).
10. A Trtl neck pillow specifically designed to keep your head in a comfortable position so you can actually get some shut-eye and be ready to go when you get to your destination.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde says: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in five colors).
11. Or an inflatable wedge pillow because when it comes to getting sleep on planes, you should not be worried about how you look. This comfy pillow will make it so you can fully conk out and catch some ZZZs. Plus, if you aren't ready to sleep yet, you can put your phone inside it and use it as a comfy way to watch your favorite comfort show (that will hopefully help you fall asleep).
Promising review: "I am a very frequent traveler and had lived through many 13+ hour flights prior to purchasing this pillow. After using it for the first time on my 13 hour flight to Tokyo, I will never fly without it again! It was comfortable not only for sleeping leaning forward, but also for leaning against the window on the larger international plane. If you're traveling with a companion, it was also very comfortable being used between two people. I especially love how there are holes for your arms and can be used at different angles/positions. It made for a very restful flight overall." —Elizabeth B
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
12. A Montessori busy board with a variety of zippers, buttons, laces, and buckles your toddler can play with to stay occupied during the flight. It folds up and has handles, which makes it easy to take with you anywhere.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this busy board! We bought this to keep our 1-year-old distracted on a 3.5-hour airplane ride. She absolutely loved it and couldn’t stop playing with it. We tied it to the seat tray so it didn’t slide all over. It is easy to carry, fits into a backpack no issue, and I love that it is all one piece — no tiny pieces to misplace!"—LEG 585
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six colors).
13. A pair of compression socks to help stop your feet and legs from swelling up as much as Violet Beauregarde did in Willy Wonka's factory.
Promising review: "I travel frequently internationally for work and often spend upward of 20 hours on a plane as I fly to various locations. A few colleagues have told me that compression socks greatly improve travel, and I finally bought a pair to try them out. I finished a series of flights to get from Washington, DC, to Abuja, Nigeria, and after over 12 hours in the air and 24 hours in transit with my compression socks on the whole time, I feel great! It made a huge difference and definitely increased my comfort while on the plane. I plan to buy a second pair when I get back to the US." —Alexandra
Get them from Amazon for $19.31+ (available in unisex sizes S–XXL and in 13 colors).
And check out our full Physix Gear compression socks review for more!