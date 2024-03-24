1. A can of fume-free oven cleaner that's super easy to use to transform the inside of your oven. Just spray it, wait for it to dissolve all the stains, and then wipe it away. You'll be left with a spotless oven ready to take on whatever baking challenge may destroy the inside next.
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews, but this stuff is straight magic!! When we moved into our new home, the oven was disgusting! I absolutely HATE cleaning a freaking oven, but after reading the reviews, I decided to give it a shot. For less than six bucks, what the heck, I’ll give it a try! Sprayed it on last night, got up this morning and wiped it out with nothing but paper towels and BAM! My new favorite cleaning product! I’m going to end up doing it again tonight just to have it all sparkly, because like I said, this thing was disgusting, and there were a couple of spots on the door and in the bottom that I missed. If I had felt like putting more effort into it, I could have scrubbed it clean, but let’s be real here, ain’t nobody got time for that! If you’re questioning whether this stuff works, just buy it and prepare to be blown away!" —Brittany Douglas
2. And a drill brush cleaning kit if you've gotta tackle an extra hard mess in the inside of your oven. This will do the scrubbing for you so you don't have to add your own elbow grease to the mix.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for your needs! Green is the medium bristle meant to clean kitchen stoves, while the Black is a hard bristle meant for ovens.
Promising reviews: "Best product I ever used to deep clean our electric oven. Two-hour soak with Easy Off oven cleaner and 15 minutes with the spin brush, and it looks like a new oven inside." —Amazon Customer
"I have been thinking about getting these brushes for a while. I finally did and I’m soooo happy! I would definitely describe myself as a bit of clean freak. After spending so much time hand scrubbing the bath tub, it was never quite enough. After a couple of minutes with these brushes, it’s cleaner than ever before! The beauty is that I no longer have to work so hard to get results! These are worth every penny and I wish I would have bought these ages ago. I used the black and yellow ones for the tub. These are a total game changer!!" —Mom4
3. Luigi's sink and drain plunger, which is actually designed to be ten times more efficient than a traditional plunger. It works fast to unclog your sink and disposal so you don't have to call a plumber. Game over!
Reviewers mention this was faster and more effective than one-time use drain snakes and chemical cleaners!
Promising review: "My husband would get super irritated anytime the disposal would get clogged with random food that everyone washes off their plates before going into the dishwasher. Well, my son peeled some carrots and these all went down the disposal, and it clogged. I Googled ideas to help because pulling apart the pipes each time this happens is frustrating. Well, I ran across this, and we had it fixed the next day. This sink plunger is the best thing to happen to me this year. Maybe that's sad, but be happy for me because this gadget is amazing! It saved my marriage." —Tara
4. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can use weekly to stop any buildup or odors from coming out of your sink. Nobody wants to deal with that grossness!
Promising review: "This saved my disposer! We moved into a new house and noticed the disposer was kind of funky and not in a bell-bottom kind of way. I didn’t want to replace it without trying something first so I got these. I credit this with saving the disposal! I noticed a huge difference after the first use and now with regular use, my disposer is almost 100%! I highly recommend them!" —TJF
5. And a garbage disposal brush that'll get down and dirty (literally) to clean out all the gunk and leftover food without having to put your hand into the ~great unknown.~ Your disposal will be cleaner and you won't even have to think about getting a new one anytime soon.
Promising review: "I bought this because we moved into a rental duplex for a short time after selling our home. In my home I never had black food, mold, junk on the rubber part of the garbage disposal side until I rented. I hated sticking my hand with even a glove on and napkin. But this I can twist it inside and all around over and over and get it clean. I then run HOT, HOT water on it, and spray Lysol after I'm done. Will be buying one for my daughter." —Cyrilla B.
6. Keurig cleaning cups, a must-have for anyone who is maybe just realizing now that they should have been cleaning their coffee maker for the past couple of years. 😬 This makes it so simple. Just put one of the pods in the machine, and you'll be amazed at how much gunk comes out of it and how much better it works.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." —Lauren
7. Or a descaling solution if you use a standard coffee pot or tea kettle in the morning. This will help break down the limescale and mineral buildup inside the appliances. If your morning cup just isn't tasting quite like it used to (so much so you've been browsing for a new one), give this a try to help bring it back to life instead of tossing it.
Promising review: "This worked amazing for the electric kettle, which had gotten scaly but wouldn’t clean up completely with dish detergent. It was like new after boiling water with some of this solution. It worked well for coffee pot and could taste a difference in coffee afterwards. I'm very satisfied and glad I found it." —Karen L
8. A glass and ceramic cookware cleanup kit filled with a heavy-duty scrubber, razor blade, and a cleaner specifically designed to remove those burnt-on foods and stains that came with you trying out that new recipe you thought would not be so messy...
Promising review: "I never thought our electric top would look good again. My husband loves to do the shake-and-scrape thing with the pots when he cooks. This stuff worked like magic though. I will say we figured out that you need to work differently from what the directions say. First spread on the liquid and let sit for a good 25 minutes, then sponge off, then use the scraper after that. The scraper after was what really got those tough spots." —Stef V
9. Dishwasher-cleaning tablets made to remove the lime and minerals built up in your dishwasher over time. If you've been feeling like your dishwasher isn't getting your dishes as clean as it once did, this is your sign to throw one of these in with your next cycle and see how much of a difference it makes.
It's recommended to use a tablet once a month. You can use these on stainless-steel and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my Subscribe & Save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
10. A dryer vent cleaning kit you actually attach to your vacuum to suck out all the dust, lint, and other debris that's hiding in your dryer. This 2.5-foot kit will get in there deep and remove so much stuff you'll be shocked how your dryer has even worked up till this point.
Promising review: “OK, LET'S TALK ABOUT THIS HOSE. My dryer was like one cycle away from catching fire, and my vacuum’s skinny hose nozzle was too short to get into my dryer vent because the nozzle widens after 6 inches. So when I saw this product go on sale I bought it and it came the next day. It came in two or three pieces that fit into each other and go over the vacuum hose. It was SO SATISFYING to watch the big clumps come out of the dryer vent! I mean my dryer was nasty. Look at the pictures. I have a German shepherd and a pit bull, so our laundry is always full of nastiness. Well, this little hose got it all and it looks brand new in there. The big clumps were hard to get through the hose at first until I realized I could pinch the opening of the hose to make it circular, which allowed the clumps to fly through. Even the sound was satisfying. I will be vacuuming under my fridge next. No dying in a fire for me.” —Bee92
11. And a special brush that'll fit in the tight spaces in your dryer to get ALL the lint out that might just be the reason that you're dryer isn't getting your clothes all the way dry anymore. Instead of heading to the store to look at a new machine, try this first.
Also, built-up lint is a fire hazard! Make it a part of your weekly cleaning routine.
Promising review: "This brush is stiff but flexible enough to feed under my dryer's lint filter. Several weeks ago a trouble light came on that indicated the air flow in my dryer was becoming obstructed. I had the dryer vent and area under the lint filter cleaned. (Not much lint was pulled out, so maybe the dryer sensor gave a false alarm.) I felt a small investment in a brush such as this is better than paying for a future vent cleaning. I've been using it once a week and it picks up a little lint each time, but that's lint that won't have a chance to build up in the dryer vent!" —blueskys
