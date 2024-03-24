Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.

Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for your needs! Green is the medium bristle meant to clean kitchen stoves, while the Black is a hard bristle meant for ovens.

Promising reviews: "Best product I ever used to deep clean our electric oven. Two-hour soak with Easy Off oven cleaner and 15 minutes with the spin brush, and it looks like a new oven inside." —Amazon Customer

"I have been thinking about getting these brushes for a while. I finally did and I’m soooo happy! I would definitely describe myself as a bit of clean freak. After spending so much time hand scrubbing the bath tub, it was never quite enough. After a couple of minutes with these brushes, it’s cleaner than ever before! The beauty is that I no longer have to work so hard to get results! These are worth every penny and I wish I would have bought these ages ago. I used the black and yellow ones for the tub. These are a total game changer!!" —Mom4



Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).