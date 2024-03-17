If You’ve Been Wanting To Try A #SundayReset, These 37 Products Will Leave Your Home Looking Spotless

1. The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose paste that works hard to clean whatever you need it to. This means you can go from scrubbing a pan to cleaning your bathtub — no changing of cleaning products required.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. Or a a spray version you can use to clean basically everything in your house — even marker on the wall no cleaner (including bleach) could remove.
Promising review: "I love the scent and how it leaves such a pretty shine and smooth feel on my counters and stove top! A little goes a long way, which makes it a very economical purchase. It is so easy to use and requires very little (if any) scrubbing. Simply spray and wipe. We have very hard water, and the stains have been removed by the first use! I was so impressed with this product, I bought it for my mom and my best friend (who are all cleaning obsessed liked me). There is a bottle in the kitchen and both bathrooms as well as stocked in my cleaning closet!" —EJ
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A pet hair remover for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture, especially this time of year. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Chom Chom is a small business that created this 100% reusable hair remover to effectively remove pet hair from clothes, furniture, and more.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).
4. A pumice cleaning stone you swish around the bowl to help remove all the rust, mineral deposits, and stains inside your toilet you thought were stuck there for good.
Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves hard water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. I had many failed experiments and one that was semi-successful. The before picture [above] of the toilet was after five sessions of an hour plus scrubbing with the semi-successful option (you can see where the ring is fainter to the left). Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly, the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple of years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" —Stephanie Ray
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. A super-long extendable duster because you can only "forget" to clean your ceiling fans, light fixtures, and under furniture for so long because of the extra effort it takes. With this, you'll be able to get to all those hard-to-reach spots easily. And just think about how accomplished you'll feel when you're done. You got this!
Promising review: "I love my new duster. The ability to extend the pole makes it easy to clean the ceiling fan blades, chandeliers, and the AC vents. Because it’s so lightweight, it makes reaching very easy." —Linette Leadon
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors).
6. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can use weekly to stop any buildup or odors from coming out of your sink. Nobody wants to deal with that grossness!
Promising reviews: "We moved into a townhouse that had a garbage disposal in the kitchen. I never had one growing up and didn't think too much about it until the funky smell started. I researched ways to clean it and came across these. Decided to order a four-pack and try them. THEY ARE LIFE CHANGING. Just run some water, toss the packet in, and turn on the disposal. The little packet does all the hard work for you. I order a new set as soon as we start to run low." —lucas broshears
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78 (also available in a boxed option).
7. Keurig cleaning cups, a must-have for anyone whose coffee maker should probably be paid overtime for the amount it works for you. This makes it so simple to give it the clean it needs. Just put one of the pods in the machine, and you'll be amazed at how much gunk comes out of it. 🤮
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
8. Or a descaling solution if you use a standard coffee pot or tea kettle in the morning. This will help break down the limescale and mineral buildup inside the appliances. If your morning cup just isn't tasting quite like it used to, give this a try to help bring it back to life.
Promising review: "This worked amazing for the electric kettle, which had gotten scaly but wouldn’t clean up completely with dish detergent. It was like new after boiling water with some of this solution. It worked well for coffee pot and could taste a difference in coffee afterwards. I'm very satisfied and glad I found it." —Karen L
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.99.
9. A can of fume-free oven cleaner that's super easy to use to transform the inside of your oven. Just spray it, wait for it to dissolve all the stains, and then wipe it away. You'll be left with a spotless oven ready to take on whatever baking challenge you think of next.
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews, but this stuff is straight magic!! When we moved into our new home, the oven was disgusting! I absolutely HATE cleaning a freaking oven, but after reading the reviews, I decided to give it a shot. For less than $6, what the heck, I’ll give it a try! Sprayed it on last night, got up this morning and wiped it out with nothing but paper towels and BAM! My new favorite cleaning product! I’m going to end up doing it again tonight just to have it all sparkly, because like I said, this thing was disgusting, and there were a couple of spots on the door and in the bottom that I missed. If I had felt like putting more effort into it, I could have scrubbed it clean, but let’s be real here, ain’t nobody got time for that! If you’re questioning whether this stuff works, just buy it and prepare to be blown away!" —Brittany Douglas
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
10. A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner pretty much guaranteed to gross you out because of all the dirt and gunk it will pull out from the furniture and upholstery in your home. Reviewers have used this to save their couches, rugs, stairs, car seats, and more.
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
Get it from Amazon for $98.