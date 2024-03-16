30 Light Jackets You’ll Be Glad To Own As The Weather Continues To Change Its Mind This Spring

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A Levi's denim jacket about to be your go-to pick from now until forever. Seriously, this is such a closet staple that you'll never go wrong with it. It'll look just as good with a turtleneck and jeans in early spring as it does with shorts and a bra during those later warm days.
Promising review: "This denim jacket has become my new favorite! The color and fit is everything I expected. It’s great to just throw on over a dress for the spring and summer. I need to buy this jacket again in different shades!" —Mackenzie White
Get it from Amazon for $37.59+ (available in sizes XS–XL and XL Plus–4X Plus and nine colors).
2. A water-resistant raincoat to protect you from the (inevitable) rain that comes every spring. Reviewers love this style because it looks like a chic trench coat but actually keeps you dry during a storm. Plus, it's great for traveling!
Promising review: "After a long search, I found this rain jacket of my dreams! The high-tech fabric is waterproof but breathable, and lined so you don't have bare arms up against its mildly plastic feel. The jacket is long, to cover my tush instead of directing water to drip down onto it. The hood is adjustable, at the back, to keep it from falling forward over your eyes. The pockets are sizeable and easily accessible. And the tie-belt holds it in when I need warmth." —Ruth A
Get it from Columbia for $52+ (available in sizes XS–XXL in seven colors and 1X–3X in four colors).
3. A simple bomber jacket you'll reach for in the morning when you want to put that nice finishing touch on your simple jeans and tee outfit.
4. A floral quilted style because you need an option that looks like spring, even if the temperature outside isn't cooperating yet. And when you meet your friends for brunch in this, everyone is going to be like, "Oooooh! Where did you get that beautiful coat?!?"
Promising review: "Get this jacket; it’s a good quality jacket for the price and it is warm and also lightweight and comfortable, that you could probably wear in the springtime. I love this jacket and will be buying more styles in the future. I’ve also gotten so many compliments on it." —Darriel Baldwin
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–L and in nine styles).
5. A biker leather jacket with design details that take it the extra ~mile~. It's got an asymmetrical zipper, two zippered outside pockets, an inside pocket, and a design on the back sure to turn heads. This is one investment you'll for sure get a great return on (and by that, I mean you'll wear it at least hundreds of times).
Jild is a small business creating quality leather jackets.
Promising review: "Love it! It fits like a glove, and the leather is quality. It is indeed a vintage style design, and it’s everything a fashionable biker jacket should be. I ordered the cognac, and the color is perfect. I definitely recommend it if you’re looking for a fashionable edgy look." —Lesleyanne Heathcote
Get it from Amazon for $143.99+ (available in sizes XXS–4X and in six colors).
6. A denim belted trench combing two spring classics into one AH-mazing style you won't be able to get enough of.
Get it from Lane Bryant for $104.96 (available in sizes 12–40).
7. A fleece bomber jacket you'll feel the ~bomb~ dot com in because you'll look super cute but stay warm, even when the temperature feels colder than what your weather app said when you looked at it in the morning.
Promising review: "This will be my new spring jacket. I love how it fights, looks great on me, and is so cuddly soft. For the price, I did not expect such a fabulous jacket. Two women complimented me on the jacket the first day I wore it." —Isa V-J
Get it from amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 21 colors and patterns).
8. A tweed shacket you can dress up and totally wear to work or with jeans for an everyday look. Either way you style this beauty, you'll have a jacket you won't want to take off when you get to your destination.
Promising review: "This is such a stunning jacket to wear going into spring! It is a bit oversized as detailed in the description, but I can’t wait to wear this with shorts, or even with a different outfit, too! Very nice quality!" —Madison s
Get it from Anthropologie for $138 (available in sizes XXS–XL, XXS–XL petite, 1X–3X and in green and white).
9. A faux-leather biker jacket designed to be the perfect final touch on any outfit because you'll feel cooler the second you put it on.
Promising review: "This is a great jacket! The jacket is lightweight but warm. It's perfect for fall and spring! The faux leather is very high quality and very soft. I don't wear leather, but if you do, it looks like real leather. It doesn't smell funny or feel like plastic, like some. It's very well-made. Plus, it's a great price. It fits as expected. They said this was in US sizes, and I confirm that to be true. I ordered a medium, and it fits perfectly. I highly recommend it!" —zhaowei998
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 21 colors and styles).
10. A plaid fleece jacket you'll love so much not only because it's warm, but it also has a '70s vibe you'll for sure be ~grooving~ in.
Lisa Says Gah is a woman-owned small business from Lisa Bühler. The brand uses dead stock to create its designs and describes itself as an anti–fast fashion, pro-community company.
It's designed to have a snug boxy fit, so if you want something more oversized, size up!
Promising review: "This is the perfect fall/light winter/spring coat. I’d definitely size up if you’d like to layer or have more room. It’s perfect for a cozy walk or dinner." —Ann F.
Get it from Lisa Says Gah for $39.50 (originally $158; available in sizes XS–2XL and in two colors).
11. A long teddy bear jacket, because you really don't have to sacrifice your style just to stay warm. This jacket does both.
Promising review: "I found this coat on a Buzzfeed list as a great coat for upcoming spring weather.....that description is spot on! It's comfy cozy, and when buttoned up, is quite warm enough for early spring in NE PA. Can definitely recommend and would buy again!" —Christine
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 23 colors).
12. A faux leather bomber jacket with an edge — even if the edgiest thing you do in the spring is put your winter coat in storage a little too early.
13. A cotton trench coat that's been a classic for so long for a reason — it looks great on everyone. Many reviewers call this the "perfect" or "ideal" trench coat, which is high praise when there are thousands of styles out there.
Promising review: "This trench coat is exactly what I was looking for. The details are authentic (like the storm flap on the correct side) and lovely. The weight is perfect for mild weather, but also a perfect fit for a sweater underneath if it's cooler. Highly recommend." —AllieC
Get it from Everlane for $268 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in four colors).
14. A double-breasted trench coat you'll ~pi(n)k~ out in the morning when you want a coat that will make you feel like you're worth a million bucks. Because you are. That's a true fact. This coat just confirms that.
Promising review: "This coat lived up to my expectations! It is beautiful and well-made. The coat was longer than I expected, about mid-thigh. I can wear thinner sweaters and not feel constricted. I am wearing it as an indoor suit coat as well as a fall or spring coat. Heavy enough for 30's-50's F temperatures. But I live in Northern Wisconsin, where 40 degrees is a suggestion for closed-toe shoes, but shorts are still worn. Not by me though. ;)" —