33 Spring Fashion Pieces Under $50 That Look Like They Cost Way Way More

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A puff-sleeve top with tie closures in the front *and* back that not only makes it super cute and unique but also helps you customize the fit. This is the perfect top to wear to brunch with your friends or even that first date you're a wee bit nervous about.
Promising reviews: "So cute! Fits true to size and feels high quality... This definitely exceeded expectations! I get compliments every time I wear it, and people are always surprised to hear where I got it from." —Taylor
"The fit and color are as pictured! This top is really comfy and adjustable with the strings on the back. The material is pretty soft and not scratchy or cheap at all. I love this top! —naomi
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and several styles).
2. A quilted style because florals are a necessity for spring. This is the perfect ~pick~ for when you are ready for the warmer temps but the weather isn't cooperating.
Promising review: "Get this jacket; it’s a good quality jacket for the price and it is warm and also lightweight and comfortable, that you could probably wear in the springtime. I love this jacket and will be buying more styles in the future. I’ve also gotten so many compliments on it." —Darriel Baldwin
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 10 styles).
3. A sleek satin midi skirt you'll have in your closet for years because it's the perfect bottom to wear with so many different tops. Just look at how versatile it is! There's nothing stopping you when you wear this skirt.
Promising reviews: "This skirt is absolutely stunning! The quality is amazing for the price. I’ve bought similar skirts at other stores that are at least $60 plus but this one is the best one I’ve owned. You won’t regret it!" —Abby
"The rich color of the skirt is what sells it for me. Wear it with several colors, different styles and you will be the hit at work or at dinner." —Jennifer Olvera
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors). And psst...here's a similar version that goes up to size 5X.
4. A strapless tiered dress perfect to wear to the wedding you totally forgot is coming up oh-so soon. You'll feel like a million dollars, even if you only spent a few of your pennies.
Get it from Ashley Stewart for $41.70 (available in sizes 10–36, regular, tall, and in green and yellow).
5. A sweater loungewear set for an effortlessly cool look that everyone will be obsessed with. Not only is this set so chic, but you can also wear each piece separately, which means you'll for sure get a good bang for your buck.
Promising review: "First of all, it is a really nice, well-made outfit. Secondly, it fit perfectly and looks great. It is very comfortable and stylish. It is my second outfit from this company as I ordered it immediately after receiving the first one. They will be perfect for an upcoming travel." —gemgirl
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 13 color combos).
6. A convertible floral number I'm pretty sure actually screams "SPRING" with it's beautiful floral pattern. No matter what Miranda Priestly says, you can (and should) wear florals in spring.
7. A mini skirt featuring a small floral pattern that'll start ~springing~ up your Insta feed as much as those April showers do.
Promising review: "OMG…..this skirt was a 10/10 win! It fit perfectly (being a little high waisted, how I prefer), and the material was a little wrinkly but silky good quality. My expectations were not high but I am definitely wearing this one again!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 31 colors and patterns).
8. A criss-cross v-neck sweater you can wear two ways — on or off your shoulders. This also means if you're out to dinner and you opt for outside seating because it's SO nice out, but then it cools off when the sun goes down, you can transition your sweater to help keep your shoulders warm.
Promising review: "Paired with my favorite cropped Hannah denim but plan to also wear with high-waisted shorts this spring. I love that you can wear it on or off the shoulder. One of my favorite affordable Amazon brands where you can count on great quality / on trend product at a great price!" —denasdailydeals
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 25 colors).
9. A drawstring bodycon dress so versatile you'll find yourself wearing it at least once a week. Wear it with a jacket on the cooler spring days and then on its own when it gets hot hot hot out. Plus, the sides are adjustable, so you'll find the perfect length that makes you feel comfortable and confident.
Promising reviews: "I finally bought this dress after seeing it all over TikTok and HOLY SMOKES. I cannot believe how universally [good it looks on people]. It's absolutely stunning!" —Catherine Thriveni
"This dress is amazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1". The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas. To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors and styles).
10. A pair of paper bag belted pants you'll find yourself wearing to work all the time because they look super nice but are also SUPER comfortable. Reviewers confirm they also get a ton of compliments on them, and that will be the cherry on top of your day.
Promising review: "I have gotten compliments on these pants every time I’ve worn them. They are so cute and work great with so many outfits. They were exactly what I was looking for. The legs are probably a bit short for me and hit above the ankles, but I am over 6’ tall, so I have that problem with most pants." —Danielle
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 16–24 and six prints, also in two-pair sets).
11. A knit tank top featuring a ruffle detail that sets this apart from all those other basic tops you currently have in your wardrobe. And at this price? You might as well add a couple of colors to your cart because you'll be wearing it for the foreseeable future.
Promising review: "This is one of the nicer quality tops that I have ordered on Amazon. Very nice sweater material. Very soft and comfortable.I would probably actually pair this with high-waisted jeans. Love it and will be ordering additional colors!" —Brittany Blanchard Beauty
Get it from Amazon for $26.99(available in sizes XS–XL and 30 styles).
12. A high-waisted palazzo trouser ideal for when you just don't feel like wearing a dress (yes, it does happen!) but still need to look nice. These pants will ~widen~ your wardrobe selection.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I had to try them out. I am short, so I was expecting them to be long, but they are very long. I am just gonna get them tailored. I am buying more though because they are absolutely beautiful! I've gotten so many compliments on them!" —Bretta Little
Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X, short and 31 colors).