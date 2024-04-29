"Well Worth The Money": 28 Pairs Of Splurge-Worthy Spring Shoes

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Short Hunter boots to protect your feet from those April and May showers. Reviewers love this mini style because it doesn't feel clunky but still protects their feet from the elements.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!
Promising review: "Love everything about these boots! Perfect size to wear out and about in the rain. They keep my feet dry and are comfy and stylish. I’ve been wanting Hunter Boots for awhile and am glad I finally bought these. Love the color too!" —Cassie
Get them from Amazon for $68+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 27 colors).
2. Sorel Kinetic wedge sandals perfect for anyone who wants a comfortable yet more unique style they can walk for miles in. The unique color combinations will also add a bit of pizzazz to an otherwise basic outfit.
Promising review: "I love these sandals. They are comfortable and sporty, and at the same time a little bit more stylish and edgy than your average sandal. Look great with a dress." —Mikki
Get them from Amazon for $134.67+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 10 colors) or from Sorel for $135 (available in sizes 5–12 and in six colors).
3. A pair of Toms cutout sandals one reviewer called the "most comfortable heel", which is one of the hardest titles to claim IMHO. There's cushioning in the footbed, which gives your feet some extra support as you go about your day.
Promising review: "WOW THESE shoes are SO comfy! They are really soft and flexible — reminds me of a dance shoe. I am not a heel person but this heel is the perfect height. The foot bed is cushiony and the suede is really soft. I usually don't spend this much on a pair of shoes that I wouldn't wear on a daily basis, but I'm so glad I did! They are my go-to shoe with a crop pant or dress now." —tara_fitandhappy
Get them from Amazon for $50.92+ (available in sizes 5–12 and seven colors).
4. Adidas handball sneakers that have been circling TikTok as the next "it" shoe for spring. The bright color and next-level comfort make these a great addition to your collection.
Promising review: "These shoes are extremely comfortable! They have really good arch support, which makes them really comfortable for walking. You do need to wear socks that cover your ankles with them though, otherwise, they will give you blisters. Color is great and I’ve already gotten many compliments on them!" —Nikki
Get them from Adidas for $110 (available in sizes 5–15 and in 11 colors).
5. A leather flatform sandal ready to go as soon as you take them out of the box — yes, that's right. These babies need no break-in period. Just put them on and head out the door.
Promising review: "Such a beautiful color, and I love the extra inch of height they give me! I wore them on vacation walking around Italy, and they might be my comfiest pair of shoes. 😍 The straps dug in a little the first time I wore them, but the leather does indeed stretch out for a perfect fit!" —Madyson B.
Get it from Nisolo for $125 (originally $138, available in sizes 5–11 and in four colors).
6. Or some Reef sandals with a similar look but that are actually made from a waterproof material. They're designed with a dual-density footbed to support your feet, so you can wear them all day long and not worry if a rainstorm comes out of nowhere, even though the forecast was clear.
7. JW Pei mule sandals here to ~elevate~ all your favorite spring dresses with their bold colors and unique silhouette. Plus, the kitten heel means you can wear them while standing for hours at the bridal or baby shower you were invited to, and you're feet won't be killing you when you get home.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these sandals! The block heel gives the perfect amount of height without being too high, and the mule style makes them easy to slip on and off. They look great with so many different outfits. Plus, they're really comfortable — I can wear them all day without any pain or discomfort. Overall, I highly recommend these sandals to anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable pair of shoes! 🤍" —Mo
Get it from Amazon for $89+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 13 colors).
8. Ballet flats that may just ~turnout~ to be your new favorite shoes because they have a memory-padded insole so they're actually comfortable. And the square toe and dainty bow really add a nice touch. You'll ~leap~ at the chance to wear these.
Promising review: "I totally love these shoes. They fit me perfectly, and I love how comfortable they are to walk in for a long time. Also, I normally wear size 7 and the size 7 fits me perfectly. I am especially satisfied that these shoes are made from real leather, and they feel very soft on the outside and inside." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $118+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 20 colors).
9. Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace Sneakers made so your feet can breathe throughout the day, meaning you won't need to worry about sweaty feet! And the style means these will feel more unique and fun than any other pair of sneakers you've ever owned.
Promising review: "I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned. They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day, so they never sweat and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill." —SBoo
Get them from Amazon for $73.94+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 19 styles).
10. A strappy sandal with the slightest heel for an ~elevated~ look without having to actually walk around in tall, tall heels. These are so sleek and sophisticated that you'll find yourself reaching for them all the time.
Zou Xou Shoes is a Black woman-owned business that has been creating handcrafted shoes by Argentinian shoemakers since 2015. The styles are easy and classic so they can be worn for years. These shoes are handmade to order in European sizes, and they suggest sizing up. So, if you wear a US 8, choose a 39.
Promising review: "High quality, gorgeous, comfortable shoe." —Brittany Grace Shiver
Get them from Zou Xou Shoes on Etsy for $181 (available in European sizes 36–37.5 and 38.5–42).
11. Sam Edelman loafers you can slide right on no matter whether you're wearing dress pants, jeans, or even a dress.
Promising review: "These shoes are a favorite! I ordered the black after having a beet red color for about a year and a half. They were comfortable right out of the box, the leather is supple, and they look high quality. I am very happy with my purchase. These are often compared to the Brixton loafer from a high-end fashion brand." —Christine
Get them from Amazon for $29.60+ (available in sizes 4–14 and dozens of colors).
12. A pair of platform sandals to give you a ~boost~ while keeping your feet mostly flat and, in turn, comfortable. There's no need to have any other uncomfortable dress shoes in your closet when these are an option.
Promising review: "These are super cute and by far the most comfortable heels I’ve ever worn. My feet are wide and flat so typically heeled shoes are not my friend. For context, I wore them to a baby shower and afterward walked around Whole Foods with zero issues. I’m definitely buying these in silver next." —Adriana L.
Get them from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide and in 19 colors and patterns), Nordstrom for $99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 19 colors), or from Aerosoles for $87.75+ (originally $135, available in sizes 5–13, wide, and in 21 colors and patterns).
13. Madewell court sneakers — reviewers cannot stop raving about the comfort, quality, and cuteness of these shoes. Not to mention the versatility. If you're looking for a staple sneaker without a visible logo, add these to your cart ASAP.
14. A pair of clogs you ~wood~ be caught wearing all the time because they're cute and different, yet extremely comfortable.
Promising review: "I love these clogs. I wore them for 10 hours right out of the box with no issues whatsoever. They are cute, super comfy, and feel really good on your feet. The soles are pretty slip-proof, and the leather is pretty soft so no breaking in is required. Love them!!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $86.75+ (available whole sizes 5–11 and in 11 colors).
15. Allbirds tree runners made out of eucalyptus tree fibers for a sustainable style that gives your feet the chance to breathe. That means they won't overheat on even the hottest of spring days. Plus, if they do get a tad sweaty, you can throw them in the washing machine, and they'll be as good as new.
Just be sure to not put them in the dryer; let them air dry after washing.
Promising review: "Why did I wait so long??? I wish I could wear these shoes all day for everything! They're so comfortable and lightweight." —Stone, C.
Get them from Allbirds for $98 (available in whole sizes 5–11 and 23 colors).