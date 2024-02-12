32 Small Travel Products That'll Make A Big Difference During Your Next Trip

Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that has been creating fashionable hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather since 2016.

Promising review: "I traveled to London last month with a raincoat that did not have a hood, and I wanted something that would protect my head/hair/blowout without lugging an umbrella. This definitely did the trick. Two of the three days were rainy (some quite heavy) and my hair stayed totally dry. It stows nicely, too. I'm still learning how to adjust it while it's on my head (easier to adjust first and then put it on). Also, when I do have it tightened/pulled to the right place, the loop/slack from where I adjusted it sort of sticks out and gets in my peripheral vision. I wish the adjustment/clasp was on less prominent. But, all in all, this is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their blowout fresh in the rain." —Miss Information

Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in 10 colors).