32 Small Travel Products That'll Make A Big Difference During Your Next Trip

1. A Hairbrella small enough to fold up and keep in your bag because you never know what the weather is going to do when you're on vacation. One minute it's sunny and the next it's down pouring. The satin-lined hat will protect your hair against snow, humidity, wind, and anything else Mother Nature decides to send your way.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that has been creating fashionable hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather since 2016.
Promising review: "I traveled to London last month with a raincoat that did not have a hood, and I wanted something that would protect my head/hair/blowout without lugging an umbrella. This definitely did the trick. Two of the three days were rainy (some quite heavy) and my hair stayed totally dry. It stows nicely, too. I'm still learning how to adjust it while it's on my head (easier to adjust first and then put it on). Also, when I do have it tightened/pulled to the right place, the loop/slack from where I adjusted it sort of sticks out and gets in my peripheral vision. I wish the adjustment/clasp was on less prominent. But, all in all, this is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their blowout fresh in the rain." —Miss Information
2. An anti-blister balm for when you're in a ~pinch~ and want to make sure that you don't get blisters from walking all day.
Promising review: "I purchased two of these for our one-week Disney World trip. I knew I’d be walking around A LOT, and my feet aren’t used to the many miles of walking a day in the hot and humid environment, so I didn’t want to be uncomfortable. I'm happy to say I put it on once in the morning, slipped on some socks and comfy shoes, and I didn’t get one blister or issue with my feet! I wish I knew about this a long time ago!" —Michelle
3. And some anti-chafe balm to protect your inner thighs (or any other part of your body, really) from excessive rubbing while you're out on your adventure.
Promising review: "I was in Arizona during a continuing 100+ heat wave on a vacay tour. I didn’t use it the first day and ended up with rubbed thighs due to rough seams on shorts and excessive heat. I then used this everyday without additional rubbing rash. This stuff is awesome!!!! I will not leave home again on travel without it. It was not wet or tacky, just glides very nicely. It held up in 113-degree heat. Without it, it would have been a very different vacation. Thank you for making this product!!!!" —Jennifer
4. A waterproof pouch here to protect your phone and keep it safe whenever you're near water. Plus, you can still use the touchscreen with it, which means you can take as many underwater pictures as your heart desires.
It's designed to fit any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). And not only will it keep your phone protected from water, but it will also keep sand and dirt out.
Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so my phone, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald
5. Silicone earplugs designed to reduce the pressure in your ears because sometimes you can't avoid getting an ~earful~ when the plane is taking off (and from the woman sitting next to you).
Earplanes is a small business creating ear plugs for flying for all — there's even a style made specifically for kids!
Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina
6. AirFly, a wireless transmitter that'll connect your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so you can enjoy all the free entertainment without being forced to bring two sets of headphones or use the crappy ones they have the AUDACITY to charge for on some flights.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Promising review: "I love this gadget ... I fly a lot and this works on the majority of wide-body planes I’ve taken over the past six months. Just plug into one of the three-prong outlets (or single outlet in economy), and you can connect any Bluetooth device. Doesn’t always connect on the first try as I have multiple devices that my headphones are searching for, but if you turn off all other devices, it seems to connect right away. Once connected, it works for many hours. A few planes I’ve taken recently (Qatar Airways) have USB charge points so close to the headphone jack that you can even plug it in while it's working and never lose the charge. Highly recommend for travelers." —Joseph Britto
7. A digital luggage scale so you don't have to spend any time worrying that your bag is overweight at the airport and then trying to rearrange while your suitcase is open on the floor, for the whole airport to see. 😳 Maybe this is a very specific fear that I personally have, but owning this scale will ensure that you never have to pay an overweight baggage fee if you buy too many souvenirs on the trip.
Promising review: "This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighing your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead-on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this. Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." —Teresa Daniels
8. An external battery that's powerful enough to charge your phone up to three times before it needs to be charged itself. Now that's convenient when you're out and about all day using your phone as a camera to capture all the memories.
Promising review: "This is an amazing rapid power charger! It charges an iPad faster than plugging it into AC, even while using it! The size is very manageable — about the size of a deck of cards. I travel frequently, and I'm not always near a power source. I just make sure to charge the Anker each evening and then none of my devices will be without power during the day. I was so happy with it, I purchased two more — one for my husband and one for my sister who can't seem to remember to keep her devices charged." —Cathy K
9. A zipper puller so you don't have to limit what clothes you take with you on your trip for fear that you won't be able to twist yourself in a way to get the back zipper all the way up. No need to fret (and sweat) anymore because this handy gadget will grab the zipper, and you can be on your way.
Promising review: "This product is fabulous and saves me. I have a lot of back zip dresses for work, and my daughter helps me zip. I had to travel recently and bought this product. I read a lot of negative reviews. Do not believe them. This product works every time if you CLIP IT ON ACCORDING TO THE DIRECTIONS. If you do not clip it on the zipper properly it does not work. I have used this on little zippers, hidden zippers, and tight dresses with zero problems. This works both ways to zip and unzip. I don’t know how I have worn back zip dresses all this time without this product. I can buy back zip clothes now with no worry about how to get them on and off without help." —Foxyang
10. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount you can use on more than just the airplane — it can mount on basically any surface from the tray table, arm of a chair, or even a suitcase handle for easy viewing wherever you are.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel, too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
11. A set of six Cadence containers here to revolutionize the way you bring your travel-sized products with you. These lil' cuties are SO useful — they hold a surprising amount of product, are magnetic, and have a removable label you can customize so you don't accidentally put body wash in your hair because you can't remember which container has your shampoo in it.
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon as a way to eliminate single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.
I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time. SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage.
12. A USB-chargeable fan you'll be SO grateful you have on your next trip to Disney or any amusement park in the warmer months, really.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga says: "I picked up one of these bad boys for a recent trip to Walt Disney World and BOY was it worth every penny. It really does make a difference when you're walking around in the scalding hot sun. It also folds up so it isn't super bulky when not in use."
