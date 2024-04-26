29 Slightly Embarrassing Products You'll Be Happy To Have This Spring

Just swish a capful for a minute and gargle for 30 seconds after you're done brushing your teeth in the morning and night.

Promising review: "I'm actually a dentist who often has bad breath, which is not a good combination. My oral hygiene is great (tongue scraping, brushing, flossing, etc.), but I have allergies and constantly have a bit of post nasal drip, which contributes to the bad breath. While this stuff isn't perfect, and my breath doesn't stay fresh all day, it is definitely the longest lasting product I have tried so far. It is the first thing I have tried that still gives me that minty feeling when I breathe deep 4–6 hours after using it. I've found that gargling and using the TheraBreath throat spray in addition to rinsing with this have greatly improved my breath. Will definitely be buying again." —Alex

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.34 (also available in mild mint).

