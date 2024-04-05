29 Slightly Embarrassing Products You'll Be Happy To Have This Spring

1. A pack of sweat-wicking bra liners made from cotton and bamboo to absorb the dreaded under-boob sweat that appears as soon as the temperature starts to rise outside. Reviewers confirm the liners are comfortable, don't smell, and provide sweet, sweet relief!
Promising review: "All of you large-breasted people out there, hear me and hear me good! You need these! Don't argue, don't whine, just buy a package of these and enjoy the relief! They are soft and stay in place. I barely notice it at all, and most importantly, they have made under-boob sweat a thing of the past. No more heat rashes or icky moisture under the gals, just sweet relief and easy wash-ability! Buy them now — you'll be so very glad that you did!" — Munkykween
2. An alcohol-free oral rinse basically guaranteed to help with any bad breath, but especially bad breath caused by allergies. Yes, if allergies were not bad enough, nasal drip can cause some nastiness in your mouth too.
Just swish a capful for a minute and gargle for 30 seconds after you're done brushing your teeth in the morning and night.
Promising review: "I'm actually a dentist who often has bad breath, which is not a good combination. My oral hygiene is great (tongue scraping, brushing, flossing, etc.), but I have allergies and constantly have a bit of post nasal drip, which contributes to the bad breath. While this stuff isn't perfect, and my breath doesn't stay fresh all day, it is definitely the longest lasting product I have tried so far. It is the first thing I have tried that still gives me that minty feeling when I breathe deep 4–6 hours after using it. I've found that gargling and using the TheraBreath throat spray in addition to rinsing with this have greatly improved my breath. Will definitely be buying again." —Alex
3. A pack of DressWeights designed to prevent you from having a Marilyn Monroe moment when you decide to wear a dress and don't realize it's super windy outside. 🙈
Dress Strong is a woman-owned small business based in New York City. The weights are reusable and the adhesive on the back should last for about six uses (with proper care).
Promising review: "This is the best thing I have ever bought. I cannot recommend it enough. I live in the UK, and you know British weather. I always wear dresses to work, and it's always a problem on the train platform with the wind. OMG what a life changer. I got to work and just started telling it to all my coworkers, and I told all of my friends. Honestly, do yourself a favor and buy this. Oh, and it doesn't ruin the fabric, and it's so easy to change from different dresses, and it stays on. Yes, I absolutely recommend it." —Fabia Moizao
4. A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes said to keep sweatiness at bay for up to seven days!! Yes, you read that right. Just apply to any area where you sweat a lot before bed, let it air dry for five minutes, wash the treated area in the morning, and then go on living your best life.
Oh — and just an FYI you should "patch test" this on a small area of your skin to make sure you don't get any type of reaction.
Promising review: "I've had really bad hyperhidrosis since I was 12 (especially my armpits) and could never find anything that helps. After like 4 days of using these my pits are finally dry! I've been using them for about 2 years now. Even if I don't use them for a few days, my pits are still dry. I can finally wear fitted shirts without feeling embarrassed of my pit stains. Love these! I will say they do kind of dry out your skin but it's worth it to me." —Amazon Customer
5. Or a pack of underarm sweat pads if your sweat is centrally located in your armpits. Place one of these pads between your skin and your shirt, and it will help absorb both perspiration and odor.
Promising review: "These are amazing. The perfect size for me (medium and large women's cut shirts). I wear nice dress shirts outside, even in the warmer months. My fear was always having wet armpits or stains on my shirts, but not anymore. I love them and will be purchasing more when they are needed." —Amanda M.
6. An exfoliating scrub mitt useful for removing all the excess dead skin and particles on your skin that regular soap doesn't get to. If your legs haven't seen sunlight since last fall, this mitt will help them really enjoy the fresh air when you throw on a spring dress.
Plus, it's also great for removing self-tanner and can reduce ingrown hairs while also increasing circulation.
Promising review: "My skin is 100% softer and feels far smoother thanks to this product!!! The difference was noticeable after ONE use, its true. All the grime, rolled up skin, flakes and chucks — shudder, that was on me??? All the other customers are saying how disgusting it is when you see how much dead skin sloughs off, and that is true. I disagree that it only comes off after the first use though — I have continued to see improvement over the time I've used it, about 6 weeks, and even some age-related and sun damage discoloration is gone. These are the BEST, a MUST-HAVE, holy grail exfoliating mittens. I DEFINITELY recommend this! Did I say I recommend this 100%? I do!" — Kindle Customer. g'ma
7. Some odor eliminators you can put in any of your shoes (from hiking boots to sandals) and remove the smells that come with wearing them outside now that the temperature is above freezing.
The charcoal bag has no smell and absorbs excess moisture to prevent mold, mildew, and bacteria from forming on your clothes and in your bag. You can use them for up to two years, but you should put them outside in the sun for an hour once a month so they can ~rejuvenate~.
Promising review: "I bought these for my son's smelly golf shoes. The high school boy's team plays in spring, so there's lots of cold, wet weather. His shoes were so bad they smelled up my whole car! These seem to help dry them out, and they don't stink so bad now." —pamelann
8. A sunburn soother made with aloe and coconut oil you should probably just have on hand for that sunny day when it doesn't seem warm enough to burn (but actually is). You'll be so thankful to have this waiting for you when you get home.
Promising review: "I bought this product to take on our vacation. I am so glad I did. I got burnt on my lower legs and tops of my feet. I though I had put enough sunscreen on. I didn't. That night I woke with my legs and feet both burning and itching. The instant I put this on I had relief. OMG I cannot say enough about this stuff. Buy it. Keep it on hand. Great product. Thank you, Burt's Bees!" —D. S.
9. A zipper puller here to be your new BFF when you're alone and realize the beautiful new sundress you want to wear has a stupid back zipper. No need to twist yourself into an impossible position trying to zip it up. This gadget will grab the zipper, and you can be on your way to enjoy the beautiful day.
Promising review: "I didn’t think it would actually work. It took me a while to figure it out how to use it with the tiny zippers, but once I did, it worked wonders. I suffer from back injuries and have had surgery on my C spine, so zipping up is an absolute pain. I love jumpsuits and dresses, and they happen to all have zippers. It’s a must-have when you don’t have anyone available to zip you up or down." —Ms. Wright
10. A foot file if it's been a little bit too long since you got your last pedicure. This will scrape off all the dead skin and calluses to make your feet soft and smooth again. Sandal season better watch out because here you come!
Promising review: "AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product. I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them! This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!" —Kyla Jackson
