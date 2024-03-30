Reviewers Say These 32 Products Helped Solve Some Of Their Embarrassing Problems

Promising reviews: "I am prone to ingrown hairs. I have VERY coarse pubic hair and every time I shave, I get razor bumps and ingrown hairs as the hair starts to grow back. Very embarrassing. This has led me to lean more toward trimming than shaving. I decided to try to shave one more time — well, I used Nair and removed my pubic hair from my genital area. I used fur oil every day morning and night after the removal, and even as the hair grows back and beyond. I would also exfoliate the area about two to three times a week with a coffee scrub that I got on here. The hair has started to grow back with zero bumps or ingrown hairs. It has actually been over a month and still no issues. This has never happened to me before. I have not removed hair down there and have not had ingrown hairs and hair bumps. This is a new experience for me, and I am loving it. I have even removed hair again since then and still no problems. My only complaint is the size of the bottle, and the smell is so-so. It is a very small bottle for the price. I will continue to use this combination of products, though, because I know it works. I am satisfied." —In the know

"Recommended to me by my waxer. I was a little hesitant at first because it's pretty expensive, but I haven't had a single ingrown hair since using this oil. I am diligent on application of the oil, and it's been great. It lasts — I've been using it for about two months, and there's still a ton in the bottle." —Megan Harmeyer

