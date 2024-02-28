32 Products That Reviewers Confirm Helped Solve An Embarrassing Problem

1. A pack of sweat-wicking bra liners made from cotton and bamboo to absorb the dreaded under-boob sweat that appears when it's hotter than all heck outside. Reviewers confirm the liners are comfortable, don't smell, and provide sweet, sweet relief!
Plus, they're machine washable!
Promising review: "I bought these for a vacation in Florida. I sweat A LOT. It's just the way I'm made. Humidity and heat are miserable for me. Boob sweat rings on my shirts are common and embarrassing. These liners were AMAZING! So comfortable. I didn't even notice them except to notice the lack of embarrassing rings and dripping sweat. Make sure to measure to get the right size." — Kindle Customer
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in four sizes and eight color combos).
2. A portable car vacuum, a must-have for anyone who is the designated driver of their friend group but usually just ends up apologizing for the mess and saying, "I swear it's not always like this." Now your car will be clean and ready for a five-star rating. This vacuum is only 2.4 lbs, comes with three different-sized attachments, and plugs into your vehicle's 12-V Aux outlet.
Promising review: "LOVE this little vacuum! The long cord works great for my full-size SUV. The extension hose and attachments work great together to get in all the tight places. Filter is a breeze to clean, especially with the small cleaning brush. Mine came with a tote bag that I can store it in and place in the back for easy access which allows me to use it while simply killing time here and there while waiting on kids to finish their activities or during my lunch hour. 5-10 min a week is all I need to keep the Tahoe looking good inside. Never embarrassed to give rides to others. I'm always getting compliments on how clean it is. This handy device really does make it that simple!" —Deanna
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in three colors).
Read more in our car vacuum cleaner review (#1).
3. A bottle of signature Fur Oil ready to tackle many of the skin issues you've been covering with long pants and sweaters. Reviewers say it can help clear pores, minimize ingrown hairs and bumps, and even reduce razor burn. You can use it ALLL over your body (yes, even your pubic hair) so you're ready to slip on your bathing suit at a moment's notice.
Promising reviews: "I am prone to ingrown hairs. I have VERY coarse pubic hair and every time I shave, I get razor bumps and ingrown hairs as the hair starts to grow back. Very embarrassing. This has led me to lean more toward trimming than shaving. I decided to try to shave one more time — well, I used Nair and removed my pubic hair from my genital area. I used fur oil every day morning and night after the removal, and even as the hair grows back and beyond. I would also exfoliate the area about two to three times a week with a coffee scrub that I got on here. The hair has started to grow back with zero bumps or ingrown hairs. It has actually been over a month and still no issues. This has never happened to me before. I have not removed hair down there and have not had ingrown hairs and hair bumps. This is a new experience for me, and I am loving it. I have even removed hair again since then and still no problems. My only complaint is the size of the bottle, and the smell is so-so. It is a very small bottle for the price. I will continue to use this combination of products, though, because I know it works. I am satisfied." —In the know
"Recommended to me by my waxer. I was a little hesitant at first because it's pretty expensive, but I haven't had a single ingrown hair since using this oil. I am diligent on application of the oil, and it's been great. It lasts — I've been using it for about two months, and there's still a ton in the bottle." —Megan Harmeyer
Get it from Amazon for $26+ (available in two sizes).
4. A Carpe antiperspirant hand lotion for anyone who deals with sweaty hands that are only made worse when you're nervous and have to shake somebody's hand. Simply use a pea-sized amount to reduce the sweaty and clammy feeling.
Promising review: "I’ve suffered with sweaty hands for all of my life. It’s an issue that has caused me embarrassment and anxiety where there should be neither. I’ve only just started using this lotion, but I can tell it’s making a difference. It definitely has a distinct drying effect and makes my hands feel smooth." —Gary
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
5. A stain- and odor-eliminating spray that provides a quick one-two punch to not only remove the spots but also smells that may have ended up in your carpet from your furry friends. It lifts away dirt and grime while releasing enzymes to break down the odors.
Promising review: "When it comes to tackling tough pet stains and odors, this product is my go-to. The Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator has truly been a lifesaver in my home. With its powerful enzymatic formula, it effortlessly eliminates even the strongest of odors, leaving my carpets smelling fresh and clean. I can't tell you how many times this product has saved me from embarrassing pet accidents. The best part? It's super easy to use! Just a quick spray and the stains and odors magically disappear. The only thing I would love to see improved is the spray nozzle. While it gets the job done, a better nozzle would make the application even more convenient. But overall, I can confidently say that this product is a game-changer for any pet owner. —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $19.16.
Check out our full Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review for more!
6. Solaroil, a nail and cuticle oil designed to strengthen your nails with daily use. Just massage it on at night and wake up in the morning to more beautiful nails.
Promising review: "My nails and the skin around my nails looked a dry, scaly mess. I also had painful cuts and hang nails. I was embarrassed to show my hands. After some research, I purchased solar oil. After using about 5X’s my nails look so healthy! I’m shocked! It has not even been an entire week of me using and my nails and cuticles look amazing. I did not expect this oil to hel my nail, I thought it was just for cuticles. To my surprise, my nails also look moisturized and healthy. Will purchase again!" —C. Price
Get a .25 fl oz bottle from Amazon for $9.90 (also available in two other sizes).
7. An earwax removal kit you'll be talking your friends' ears off about because of how clean it will leave you feeling.
Promising review: "I've had excessive wax problems for over 20 years. The first time I had to deal with it I went to the doctor, and I remember it being EXTREMELY unpleasant and pretty embarrassing for a woman in her 20's. I vowed never again! Recently my ears have been plugged again, and a nurse told me to use this product first, and then come back and see them. Today after work, I decided to dedicate my evening to my right ear. I had used a different product a few months ago with no results so I was extremely skeptical. I placed about 6-10 drops into my ear, tilted my head & waited for about 15 minutes. Flushed with the bulb — nothing. Used 8-10 more drops and waited another 20 minutes. I could hear the "popping" sound in my ear and knew it was the wax breaking up. I was hopeful! Rinsed again with the bulb — a tiny bit of wax appeared. I was still clogged though & starting to lose hope. Used a few more drops and waited another 10 minutes. This time the popping and cracking was really loud. I knew it was working, but I couldn't flush the damn stuff out! After reading Amazon reviews about how to flush your ear I went in again. After positioning the bulb and squeezing as hard and fast as I could, I heard a 'pop' and a little tearing sound and suddenly I could hear everything! I grabbed some tissues to help gently guide the wax out and OH MY GOD it was gross and amazing all at the same time. I haven't heard this well in 20 years!!!
This product really DOES work as well as the reviews claim. As other reviews have mentioned the secret is patience & being diligent and forceful with the irrigation bulb. Uncomfortable for a little while, but well worth the results. I will never be without this product again!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $6.64.
8. A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes said to keep sweatiness at bay for up to seven days!! Yes, you read that right. Just apply to any area where you sweat a lot before bed, let it air dry for five minutes, wash the treated area in the morning, and then go on living your best life.
Oh — and just an FYI you should "patch test" this on a small area of your skin to make sure you don't get any type of reaction.
Promising review: "I've had really bad hyperhidrosis since I was 12 (especially my armpits) and could never find anything that helps. After like 4 days of using these my pits are finally dry! I've been using them for about 2 years now. Even if I don't use them for a few days, my pits are still dry. I can finally wear fitted shirts without feeling embarrassed of my pit stains. Love these! I will say they do kind of dry out your skin but it's worth it to me." —Amazon Customer
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (each box lasts two months).
9. Or a pack of underarm sweat pads if your sweat is centrally located in your armpits. Place one of these pads between your skin and your shirt, and it will help absorb both perspiration and odor.
Promising review: "This underarm antiperspirant pad is very useful. I belong to the kind of physique that sweats a lot, and I sweat a lot, which is very embarrassing. After using this pad, the symptoms of sweating have been significantly reduced, and I will not sweat a lot. It is a very good antiperspirant pad." —Eleanore bradley
Get a 100-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
10. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash formulated with salicylic acid that works as an exfoliant to help remove dead skin cells and leave your skin feeling and looking better. Reviewers love it for helping with little bumps, textured skin, dry hands, and even body acne. It also has hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help keep your skin hydrated and looking its best all year long.
Promising review: "I’ve had issues with my skin getting tiny red dumps all over my arms and butt. And it’s been extremely embarrassing and uncomfortable! I’m glad I finally found something that has helped! I use this in combination with the body lotion! Which has helped a lot too! Definitely try it out! The bumps have mostly dried up and new skin has healed over, took at least one to two months to see results!" —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
11. A pumice cleaning stone you swish around the bowl to help remove all the rust, mineral deposits, and stains inside your toilet you thought were stuck there for good. Now, you won't have to tell your guests that the front bathroom toilet is "broken" when really you don't want them to see the state of it.
Use gentle back-and-forth motions to remove stains and deposits from inside the toilet bowl, and voila!
Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves hard water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. I had many failed experiments and one that was semi-successful. The before picture [above] of the toilet was after five sessions of an hour plus scrubbing with the semi-successful option (you can see where the ring is fainter to the left). Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly, the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple of years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" —Stephanie Ray
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in a two- and four-pack).
12. An antifungal body wash made from tea tree oil, as well as peppermint, spearmint, menthol, wintergreen oil, and oregano, which work together to help deodorize and fight odor-causing bacteria. More than 9,300 reviewers swear by it for helping with jock itch or athlete's foot. Plus, they rave about the soothing scent!
Derma-nu is a family-owned small business based in Clearwater, Florida.
Read more about tee tree oil: how it can help with athlete's foot from Mayo Clinic and jock itch from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product has completely got rid of my embarrassing athlete's foot. I’ve been suffering from athlete's foot for over 5 years now. I’ve tried things here and there but nothing battled it as hard as this product. In just 3 months of using it once a day during my shower, it went away. If you're on the fence about which one to buy, do know this one works." —Jacqueline
Get it from Amazon for $16.19 (also available as a set of two).
13. An alcohol-free oral rinse basically guaranteed to help with any bad breath. You'll never have to do the dreaded "sniff test" before you meet someone for the first time.
Just swish a capful for a minute and gargle for 30 seconds after you're done brushing your teeth in the morning and night.
Promising review: "Therabreath saved me from embarrassing bad breath. I began using this product more than ten years ago to fight my bad breath. It helped me gain back my confidence when talking to someone; especially my clients. No more having to chew gum trying to mask my bad breath!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.57 (also available in mild mint).
And if you need more convincing, check out our in-depth review of TheraBreath oral rinse!
14. An exfoliating scrub mitt reviewers love for helping remove dead and peeling skin that regular soap just won't get to. Your legs will be ready for that first day of spring when it's warm enough to pull out your favorite floral dress.
Plus, it's also great for removing self-tanner and can reduce ingrown hairs while also increasing circulation.
Promising review: "It actually works! I have super dry skin that is always peeling — it's awful and embarrassing! This manages that issue so well. No other product or cream/lotion has given me the results this has." —Brenna
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a set of two).
15. A foot file if it's been a little bit too long since you got your last pedicure. This will scrape off all the dead skin and calluses to make your feet soft and smooth again. Sandal season better watch out because here you come!
Promising review: "When I say that my feet stuck to the sheets and I was embarrassed to wear sandals and get pedicures because of how bad my feet were, I know I needed to find something to help! I’ve tried foot wraps, I’ve tried gel callus remover, pumice stones, etc. This product completely fixed my feet on the first try. I was blown away by the amount of build-up it took off. And my feet feel like a newborn. They are so soft, and I cannot stop touching them! BUY IT, you will not regret it!" —Keisha Mae
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
16. A mold and mildew remover to easily remove the gross buildup in your shower and make it look as good as the day you moved in (or maybe even better). All you have to do is apply it, let it sit, and then rinse. Yep, that's it.
Promising review: "You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." —KarynB
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
17. An anti-fungal polish capable of transforming your toenails so you can wear open-toed shoes without a second thought. It helps hydrate and exfoliate brittle nails as well as helps reduce discoloration and thickness. Just apply one coat daily, and you can see results in as little as two days.
Promising review: "I had left nail polish on my toes all winter. When I took the polish off my nails looked horrifying. Chalky white build-up, looked like they were going to break apart. I did a deep clean and applied 2-3x a day for a week. I then did another deep clean and filed off the top layer of my nails. They look almost back to normal. I wish I had a before picture. I was so embarrassed by how they looked. Very pleased with how they look now. They look healthy and ready for an upcoming vacation." —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
18. A nose hair wax kit to take matters into your own hands — literally. Reviewers confirm the kit is nearly painless and can get rid of those pesky strands for 4–6 weeks!
The kit includes 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups at your disposal.
Promising reviews: "This set works so well and is easy to use! In 10 min or less, you’ve cleaned out your nose completely and saved the embarrassment of having stray nose hairs peeking out" —Molly K.
"I highly recommend this product. The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up; however, it didn't even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! If you wanna get rid of them pesky nose hairs...snag this product!!!" —Julie J.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.