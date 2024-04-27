42 Products Anyone With A Human Body Might Need At Some Point In Their Life

1. An anti-fungal polish capable of transforming your toenails so you can wear your favorite sandals without a second thought. It hydrates and exfoliates brittle nails as well as helps reduce discoloration and thickness. Just apply one coat daily, and you can see results in as little as two days.
Promising review: "This is a wonderful product. I was doubtful that a nonprescription would work, but this has. In about two months, the infected nails have peeled off and new nails have grown. All I did was put a layer over the toenail every night before going to bed. Highly recommended!" —Leah
Get it from Amazon for $16.49.
2. A facial ice roller you can keep in your fridge or even freezer and grab when you need a little help reducing puffiness and under-eye circles. Plus, it will feel ahhh-mazing on your face.
Reviewers also swear by this for migraines and cooling down on hot days, so it's multitalented.
Promising review: "Someone on TikTok said her grandmother used this — I love it to deal with what spring allergies do to my face (headaches/puffiness) without pulling the skin and without oils. It's cool and sculpting without being too fussy like the smaller jade roller that is so popular — which I also have but it gets less traction in this home. Enjoy!" —sea
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).
3. A pack of sweat-wicking bra liners made from cotton and bamboo to absorb the dreaded under-boob sweat that appears when it's hotter than all heck outside. Reviewers confirm the liners are comfortable, don't smell, and provide sweet, sweet relief!
Plus, they're machine washable!
Promising review: "I bought these for a vacation in Florida. I sweat A LOT. It's just the way I'm made. Humidity and heat are miserable for me. Boob sweat rings on my shirts are common and embarrassing. These liners were AMAZING! So comfortable. I didn't even notice them except to notice the lack of embarrassing rings and dripping sweat. Make sure to measure to get the right size." — Kindle Customer
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four sizes and eight color combos).
4. Solaroil, a nail and cuticle oil designed to strengthen your nails with daily use. Just massage it on at night and wake up in the morning to more beautiful nails.
Promising review: "My nails and the skin around my nails looked a dry, scaly mess. I also had painful cuts and hang nails. I was embarrassed to show my hands. After some research, I purchased solar oil. After using about 5X’s my nails look so healthy! I’m shocked! It has not even been an entire week of me using and my nails and cuticles look amazing. I did not expect this oil to hel my nail, I thought it was just for cuticles. To my surprise, my nails also look moisturized and healthy. Will purchase again!" —C. Price
Get a .25 fl oz bottle from Amazon for $9.90 (also available in two other sizes).
5. A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes said to keep sweatiness at bay for up to seven days!! Yes, you read that right. Just apply to any area where you sweat a lot before bed, let it air dry for five minutes, wash the treated area in the morning, and then go on living your best life.
Oh — and just an FYI you should "patch test" this on a small area of your skin to make sure you don't get any type of reaction.
Promising review: "I've had really bad hyperhidrosis since I was 12 (especially my armpits) and could never find anything that helps. After like 4 days of using these my pits are finally dry! I've been using them for about 2 years now. Even if I don't use them for a few days, my pits are still dry. I can finally wear fitted shirts without feeling embarrassed of my pit stains. Love these! I will say they do kind of dry out your skin but it's worth it to me." —Amazon Customer
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (each box lasts two months).
6. Or a pack of underarm sweat pads if your sweat is centrally located in your armpits. Place one of these pads between your skin and your shirt, and it will help absorb both perspiration and odor.
Promising review: "This underarm antiperspirant pad is very useful. I belong to the kind of physique that sweats a lot, and I sweat a lot, which is very embarrassing. After using this pad, the symptoms of sweating have been significantly reduced, and I will not sweat a lot. It is a very good antiperspirant pad." —Eleanore bradley
Get a 100-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
7. The popular Demora foot exfoliation mask about to help bring your feet back to life after a rough, rough winter of being buried in your boots. Reviewers love this for helping with calluses and cracked skin. All you have to do is leave the bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour and then wash your feet. Over the next five to seven days, all the dead skin will peel off your feet, leaving them feeling brand new.
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest, the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) .. but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use) ... two weeks later, BOOM baby-soft feet...10/10 would recommend!! " —Alma Elias
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 10 scents).
8. A CeraVe rough and bumpy skin body wash formulated with salicylic acid that works as an exfoliant to help remove dead skin cells and leave your skin feeling and looking better. Reviewers love it for helping with little bumps, textured skin, dry hands, and even body acne. It also has hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help keep your skin hydrated and looking its best all year long.
Promising review: "I’ve had issues with my skin getting tiny red dumps all over my arms and butt. And it’s been extremely embarrassing and uncomfortable! I’m glad I finally found something that has helped! I use this in combination with the body lotion! Which has helped a lot too! Definitely try it out! The bumps have mostly dried up and new skin has healed over, took at least one to two months to see results!" —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
9. An antifungal body wash made from tea tree oil, as well as peppermint, spearmint, menthol, wintergreen oil, and oregano, which work together to help deodorize and fight odor-causing bacteria. More than 9,300 reviewers swear by it for helping with jock itch or athlete's foot. Plus, they rave about the soothing scent!
Derma-nu is a family-owned small business based in Clearwater, Florida.
Read more about tee tree oil: how it can help with athlete's foot from Mayo Clinic and jock itch from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product has completely got rid of my embarrassing athlete's foot. I’ve been suffering from athlete's foot for over five years now. I’ve tried things here and there but nothing battled it as hard as this product. In just three months of using it once a day during my shower, it went away. If you're on the fence about which one to buy, do know this one works." —Jacqueline
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (also available as a set of two).
10. An alcohol-free oral rinse basically guaranteed to help with any bad breath. You'll never have to do the dreaded "sniff test" before you meet someone for the first time.
Just swish a capful for a minute and gargle for 30 seconds after you're done brushing your teeth in the morning and night.
Promising review: "Therabreath saved me from embarrassing bad breath. I began using this product more than ten years ago to fight my bad breath. It helped me gain back my confidence when talking to someone; especially my clients. No more having to chew gum trying to mask my bad breath!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.68 (also available in mild mint).
11. An exfoliating scrub mitt you can use a couple of times a month to remove all the excess dead skin and particles on your skin that regular soap doesn't get to. It's also great for removing self-tanner and can reduce ingrown hairs while also helping increase circulation.
Promising review: "It actually works! I have super dry skin that is always peeling — it's awful and embarrassing! This manages that issue so well. No other product or cream/lotion has given me the results this has." —Brenna
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a set of two).