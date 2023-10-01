28 Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses You’ll Get Complimented On Again And Again

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. An absolutely stunning asymmetrical midi dress you'll have in your closet forever because as soon as you try it on, you'll be the one saying, "Till death do us part."
2. A swing dress perfect for that cocktail attire wedding that's leaving you feeling a little puzzled over what to wear. This dress will keep you feeling classy while still staying comfortable because wedding receptions are marathons, not sprints.
Promising review: "I really like this dress. I wore it to a wedding and received many compliments. The color is beautiful. The fabric and lace seem to be high quality. The dress doesn't poof out like in the picture but probably could with a petticoat. The chest is a bit revealing so I used a safety pin to be more modest. It could have been worn without a pin comfortably. I would highly recommend this item. It fits true to size." —Arizona Mermaid
Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in sizes 14–28 and in 15 colors).
3. A "Lavender Haze" mini wrap dress you'll ~just wanna stay~ in because it's comfortable and oh-so cute. Plus, it has a snap at the bust if you want a little more coverage (which is great if the ceremony is in a church.)
4. A belted bodycon with long sleeves, meaning you won't have to carry around a jacket if the weather is cooler because you'll inevitably forget it at the end of the night.
Promising review: "I love this dress! The material doesn’t feel cheap; it feels heavier than you’d think but was comfortable. I got many compliments on this dress, and I just paired it with some Old Navy leopard-print block heels." —Erika W.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XL–5X and in five colors).
5. A stunning puff-sleeve dress ~tulle-y~ fit for royalty. Sure, you may not have an official title at the wedding, but when you put this on, you'll for sure get tons of compliments from the other attendees.
Promising review: "I bought this dress for a wedding, and in usual internet-fashion panic, I bought it a size larger, since I could fix it if it was too large... Not only did it fit beautifully, I realized that since the bodice was structured like a corset, I should have just bought [my usual size] so it could hold breasts properly...It's made with great material, the whole thing fits and feels like a dream, and isn't heavy at all. It looked amazing out of the box, and was worth every cent I paid. Definitely buying another dress from this seller." —Vivian Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $65.99+ (available in sizes 2–26 and in 28 colors).
6. A floral mini dress with sleeves — it'll be perfect for that fall wedding when it's still pretty warm out but there's a chill in the air.
Get it from Forever 21 for $27.64 (available in sizes 0X–4X),
7. A silky slip dress reviewers have worn to weddings and left reviews saying this cute and comfortable dress got them a ton of compliments.
Promising review: "This dress exceeded my expectations (especially coming from Amazon)! Finding a plus-size dress is not a fun task, but this dress made me feel super sexy and was perfect for my friend's semi-formal wedding. The fabric felt nice and did not look cheap. The only thing is that the fabric wrinkles easily even if it’s been hung up for a while. Overall, I loved this and would highly recommend it." —Erica
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes L–5XL and 21 colors and patterns).
8. A '50s-inspired cocktail dress you can wear off-the-shoulder or not, because options are great, especially if you're going from a church ceremony to a more relaxed reception.
Promising review: “I bought this dress last minute for a wedding because it was cute and the price was right. We recently moved, so all my dresses were in storage and for some reason, we just could not find the dress I was planning on wearing. This dress was way better than I expected. First off, it isn't thin flimsy material. In fact, the material is thick and fits very well throughout. The sleeves stayed put and never slid up and down my shoulders like some off-the-shoulder dresses do. The neckline felt perfectly vintage when paired with a set of chunky pearls. The dress is fitted where it should be and flared where I needed it. No need for any Spanx with this dress. The length fell to about right below my knees. I definitely recommend.” —Jacqueleen the Reading Queen
Get it from Amazon for $44.97+ (available in sizes M–5X and seven colors).
9. A mock neck skater dress made to be light and airy, so it won't even bother you when the sun is beating down on you during the ceremony. Now you can focus on the lovely vows the couple wrote for each other.
Promising review: "Yes!! Very lovely dress! It’s a midi length on me because I’m 5’3. I love the colors and the style of this dress. The slip underneath does run a tad small. Try the slip on by itself before you pop the tags if you're not sure about it. I’m keeping it! Embrace your butterfly!" —LUVV2SHOP
Get it from Torrid for $34.95 (originally $89.90; available in sizes M–6X and in two colors).
10. A mock-neck mini dress that's offered in a number of different colors and patterns, meaning you can find the perfect one that fits the vibe of whatever wedding you're attending.
Promising review: "I love the fit. I wore this to a wedding and received so many compliments. The material is thinner but the fit and long sleeves allowed me to put some layers underneath. Very comfortable and cute." –Ashley Hensley
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes L–4XL and in 12 prints).
11. A bow-tied shoulder strap dress worth the splurge because with this lightweight, flowy, dress in your closet, you'll always have a great option you know will give you total freedom when you hit the dance floor.
Get it from Reformation for $278 (available in sizes 14–24 in seven colors and patterns).
12. A sleeveless dress guaranteed to get you at least a couple of "OMG, I love your dress" comments from random strangers at the reception, which is the best way to strike up a conversation if you only know a couple of people at the wedding.
Promising review: "Bought this dress for a summer wedding. It fits perfectly! Just a little long, but with heels it will be fine. I like the material — soft, light, and comfortable. You can wear it casual or dressy with jewelry. I am adding sandals with a mid-heel for the length. If you are shorter, you may need to have it hemmed. It is worth it!" —DLF
Get it from Amazon for $42.50 (available in sizes XS–4XL and 30 colors).
13. A floral midi dress that might just inspire you to join in during the bouquet toss once and ~flor-all~.
Get it from Asos for $84.99 (available in sizes 12–26).
14. An off-the-shoulder smocked dress you'll feel so comfortable in all night long that you may not even want to take it off at the end of the night. When that happens, just put on some music and continue the afterparty at home!
P.S. Reviewers say this a great pregnancy-friendly dress because the smocking ensures you can wear it no matter how far along you are!
Promising review: "Looks great! Simple but sexy. Got this to wear to a wedding and it looked great! I wore some light shapewear under it so I would have any underwear lines. Was super comfy and has a lot of stretch for dancing and eating." —Cady Holmes
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes S–4X and in 25 colors/patterns).
15. A chiffon maxi appropriately named the "autumn queen", which is what you feel like when you sport it from September through November, respectfully.
Sante Grace is a Black woman-owned small business that defines itself as a luxury plus-size clothing brand.
Get it from Sante Grace for $165 (available in sizes 1–3 that fits sizes 14–24).